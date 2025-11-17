34 Harsh Truths Some People Refuse To Acknowledge, As Shared Online

There were rumors about many famous rulers of old that, in order not to rely on the reports of their own servants and advisers, they sometimes dressed in simple clothes and wandered around the city unrecognized in order to find out the pure, unadorned truth about how the state lived and how the people related to their lord.
And you know what? It would be good to extend this experience to the modern world for us – and not only to the powers that be, but also to you and me. Because it often happens that our perception of reality is very different from what it is, and this realization hurts. In other words, there are many simple life truths that are nevertheless so difficult to accept. Like in this particular collection.
#1
If someone disagrees with your beliefs or opinions, it is not an attack against you and you are not a victim.
Image source: medievalistbooknerd, Cherrydeck
#2
Repeating misinformation doesn’t suddenly make it right.
The loudest voices aren’t always right.
It’s foolish to devote yourself to any public figure, you won’t get the same loyalty in return.
Image source: Ok-Constant-6056, Andrea Piacquadio
#3
Nobody is trying to make your kids gay
Image source: N-y-s-s-a, 42 North
#4
You can do everything right, do the best you can, be the best person you can be and still lose.
Image source: WeirdcoolWilson, Pixabay
#5
A good amount of society refuses to accept that respect goes both ways.
Image source: Spiritual_Star6931, fauxels
#6
The bible is not proof god exist.
Image source: JD2694, Aaron Burden
#7
Stating a personal opinion and then writing the word “Facts” after it does not make your opinion a fact
Image source: RevealActive4557, Karolina Grabowska
#8
“Then” and “than” are not interchangeable. “Would of, should of, could of” are not the correct way to write ‘would’ve, could’ve, or should’ve.” People have argued in support of these egregious errors too many times.
Image source: tiffy68, Amador Loureiro
#9
Karma’s not real. Some people will be liars and a******s all their life and get away with it until they die.
Image source: Buckus93, Matt Bennett
#10
It’s “COULDN’T care less” not “could care less”. 99% of people who have said this phrase makes this mistake for some reason.
Image source: meeseeks2020, Godisable Jacob
#11
You are not the main character in anyone’s life except your own.
Image source: prongsmydeer, Klaus Nielsen
#12
Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it
Image source: woutomatic, Tyler Nix
#13
That children learning to say no is an *essential* life skill, not something that should always be treated as simply an annoyance/something to discourage by schools, parents, etc.
Image source: Fixable_Prune, Yanapi Senaud
#14
Sometimes you are the problem.
And in the same vein, being aware of your faults is not the same thing as actually trying to change them.
Image source: tsh87, Ketut Subiyanto
#15
Life isn’t fair.
Image source: Moonwitch117007, Ahmed akacha
#16
The air in a bag of chips is necessary.
Image source: SuvenPan, THE ORGANIC CRAVE Ⓡ
#17
A published article only proves that somebody published an article
Image source: 3Me20, Nick Morrison
#18
The EARTH is round
Image source: Un_known__User, T Leish
#19
Popping off on social media about the atrocities of the world isn’t activism.
Celebrities aren’t activists and it’s weird that people expect them to be.
Most people who claim to be activists aren’t actually doing anything to be activists in their own lives.
Just because people on your specific TikTok algorithm are talking about something doesn’t mean it’s common knowledge or that people care in the real world.
Image source: deedee4910, cottonbro studio
#20
Evolution is a reality that is currently taking place.
Image source: AmalSilverman, Eugene Zhyvchik
#21
He’s never going to leave his wife for you.
Image source: pronounsare_thatbtch, Nathan Dumlao
#22
Driving a BMW does not clear you of indicator or speeding violations.
Image source: GooglyIce
#23
Too much coffee isn’t good for you
Too much exercise isn’t good for you
Image source: random666r
#24
That change can in fact be good and that things can in fact be better we just have to actually TRY to do them
Image source: djackieunchaned, Austin Chan
#25
Whataboutism does not help promote your cause. It just shows that your side is as bad as the other.
Image source: khn337, Robert Nagy
#26
Luck has a lot to do with where you are in life.
Image source: Jets237, Andrea Piacqauadio
#27
Alcohol is bad for humans.
Image source: Mommyattorney, Julia Nastogadka
#28
The world isn’t black and white
Image source: wigglin_harry, Jovydas Pinkevicius
#29
That life is full of randomness. Our fear of accepting this leads us to do things like blame people when bad things happen to them. We want to imagine that similar bad things couldn’t happen to us, so we rationalize that they must have done something that led to the bad thing happening.
Of course this isn’t to say that what we do has *no* effect or that people can’t do things that contribute to bad (or good) things happening to them. I’m just saying there’s a lot more randomness in it than we’re comfortable admitting.
Image source: Hugh_Biquitous, Denitsa Kireva
#30
That they’re responsible for sorting their own lives out.
Image source: ComplexOccam, Jacek Dylag
#31
That their side can be wrong as well.
Image source: asimovsroomba, Randy Laybourne
#32
its not about you
Image source: AcceptableSail9045, Etty Fidele
#33
Life was much, much different 30 years ago and comparing today’s life with today’s technology and instant information in your pocket is an unfair comparison.
Think about it this way. One reason people hate boomers is because they didn’t recycle and now things look grim for our planet.
You might be surprised to learn that recycling did not largely exist 30 years ago. Many products sold were bad for the environment but there were no alternatives. Or the alternatives at the time were just too expensive to be used widely. Cars leaked oil and burned a ton of gas – all unavoidable.
40 years ago our town dumps were hills. Everyone in town drove to the same location, threw all of their trash down a hill, and drove off. Once every month or so someone would burn it. The boomers parents are to blame for that. The boomers are the ones who cleaned that up.
Image source: Thh7612
#34
You’re not fitting back into those pants you wore in school.
Image source: Poorly-Drawn-Beagle
