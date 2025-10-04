80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Adult life can feel unnecessarily serious and monotonous. From the strict corporate dress codes we’re expected to follow, to the safe but dull neutral tones we decorate our homes with, it sometimes feels like everything is designed to drain the fun out of our days.
Wouldn’t it be nice if, just once, you went for that bright pink bag instead of the usual black one? Or kept that silly doormat covered in frogs, instead of worrying your guests might find it cringe?
Sometimes, we all need a little reminder to loosen up. One place that delivers exactly that is a Facebook group called “oh wow that’s ridiculous I will take 12 of them.” It’s where people share the most absurd and delightful objects they stumble across—the kind of items that might look ridiculous at first glance, but absolutely deserve a spot on your shelf.
Scroll down to see some of the best ones, and maybe even find that spark to finally break out of the box.
#1 I Need This!!
#2 I Need
#3 Hilarious Crocheted Door Stoppers
#4 I Need To Put An Order In
#5 Julius Caesar Knife Holder
#6 I Don’t Want It, I Need It
#7 Keeping Safe, But Make It ✨fashion✨
#8 I’m In!!
#9 Oh Hell Yes
#10 I Never Wanted Lettuce Before
#11 Fantastic Clock, And John Cleese And His Ministry Of The Silly Walking
#12 I Care So Hard
#13 Every Chef Needs One Of These Remy Headbands
#14 I Need
#15 If I , A Fully Grown Woman Of 48, Wants A Shower Curtain Depicting A T-Rex On A Surfboard With A Gigantic Cat On Its Back Who Happens To Be Dressed As A Cowboy With A Superman Cape, Weaponed Up And Wildly Irresponsible With It, Then I Jolly Well Shall…
#16 That’s So Stupid. I Love It
#17 I Don’t Want It, I Need It
#18 I Need It
#19 I Got My Girlfriend These And She’s Never Ever Smiled So Big… It’s The Little Things That Matter
#20 I Can Get Behind This
#21 Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween
#22 Omg Yes, I Want One
#23 I Say I Need It For The Kids, But I Really Need An Adult Sized One To Have My Tea In And Hide From The World For A While
#24 Behold! My Precious Stegosaurus Teapot, Cream And Sugar, Salt And Pepper, And — Most Fabulous And Impressive Of All — Napkin Rings!
#25 I Need
#26 Inflatable Teacup Pools
#27 I’m Obsessed. I Just Bought Several 😂 Door Hinge Decor. Who Knew?
#28 I Need 12 Immediately
#29 Ms Paint Mirror Made By @_drought
#30 I Want A Bunch Of These
#31 Our Flamingo Pool Rail
#32 Take My Money!
#33 I Need One So Badly For Work!
#34 My New Paper Towel Holder For The Bathroom
#35 I Found The Sinterklaas Presents For This Year
#36 Homer Simpson Chia Pet
#37 I Don’t Want It, I Need It
#38 I Need This!!
#39 What’s The Matter Babe, You’re Not Sitting On The Fruiton
#40 I Need This!!
#41 Found In My Local Buy Nothing Group
#42 I Couldn’t Afford It. I Have No Place For It. I Have A Mighty Need
#43 This Pillow Lets You Sleep While On The Verge Of Being Attacked By An Adorable Red Panda
#44 Furniture To Make Your Guests Think They’ve Had Too Much Too Drink
#45 I Want My Guests To Feel Like Royalty
#46 This Scarf
#47 I Don’t Want It, I Need It
#48 I’ll Take One For Every Bathroom In My House. (2) Not Sure What I’ll Do With The Other 10, But I Want Them
#49 A Banana Lamp
#50 Take My Money!
#51 Shrimp Playing The Trumpet
#52 I Need This!!
#53 As Soon As I Saw This I Knew I Needed A Great Multitude Of Them, A Tiny Bucket Army If You Will
#54 A Strawberry Chicken Found In A Charity Shop In Melbourne, Australia
#55 And I Need It
#56 100%
#57 A Tiny Hoodie For Your Gear Shifter
#58 Juan Of Eternal Light
Image source: laqueus
#59 Need It
#60 Who Needs 12 When You Can Have 50?!
#61 Oh….wow! Lmfao! Mustaches For Trombone Players….yes Please
#62 Presented Without Comment
#63 I’ll Take One With Twelve Peters
#64 You’ll Need 12 Cause These Will Run Out Quick
#65 Cosmic Brownie Froggy
#66 Take My Money!
#67 “…why?” I Whisper As I Type In My Credit Card Information
#68 Do They Come In Any Other Styles… Uh, Er, I Mean… What A Waste Of Plastic, Energy And Funds!
#69 I Don’t Want It, I Need It
#70 I’m Sorry…did That Glizzy Just Call Me Broke?
#71 Now I Can Shred Like Eddie Cheddar
#72 I Need Twelve Of These
#73 I Need This!!
#74 Okay But They Are Cute Af
#75 I Need This!!
#76 I Need This!!
#77 A 12-Piece Band Perhaps?
#78 Whimsical Porch Rocks. I Will Take 12 Of Them
#79 Take My Money!
#80 Well Ok Then
