80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

by

Adult life can feel unnecessarily serious and monotonous. From the strict corporate dress codes we’re expected to follow, to the safe but dull neutral tones we decorate our homes with, it sometimes feels like everything is designed to drain the fun out of our days.

Wouldn’t it be nice if, just once, you went for that bright pink bag instead of the usual black one? Or kept that silly doormat covered in frogs, instead of worrying your guests might find it cringe?

Sometimes, we all need a little reminder to loosen up. One place that delivers exactly that is a Facebook group called “oh wow that’s ridiculous I will take 12 of them.” It’s where people share the most absurd and delightful objects they stumble across—the kind of items that might look ridiculous at first glance, but absolutely deserve a spot on your shelf.

Scroll down to see some of the best ones, and maybe even find that spark to finally break out of the box.

#1 I Need This!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#2 I Need

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#3 Hilarious Crocheted Door Stoppers

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#4 I Need To Put An Order In

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: hilary_l072

#5 Julius Caesar Knife Holder

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#6 I Don’t Want It, I Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#7 Keeping Safe, But Make It ✨fashion✨

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#8 I’m In!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#9 Oh Hell Yes

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#10 I Never Wanted Lettuce Before

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#11 Fantastic Clock, And John Cleese And His Ministry Of The Silly Walking

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#12 I Care So Hard

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#13 Every Chef Needs One Of These Remy Headbands

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#14 I Need

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#15 If I , A Fully Grown Woman Of 48, Wants A Shower Curtain Depicting A T-Rex On A Surfboard With A Gigantic Cat On Its Back Who Happens To Be Dressed As A Cowboy With A Superman Cape, Weaponed Up And Wildly Irresponsible With It, Then I Jolly Well Shall…

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#16 That’s So Stupid. I Love It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#17 I Don’t Want It, I Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#18 I Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#19 I Got My Girlfriend These And She’s Never Ever Smiled So Big… It’s The Little Things That Matter

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#20 I Can Get Behind This

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#21 Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#22 Omg Yes, I Want One

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#23 I Say I Need It For The Kids, But I Really Need An Adult Sized One To Have My Tea In And Hide From The World For A While

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#24 Behold! My Precious Stegosaurus Teapot, Cream And Sugar, Salt And Pepper, And — Most Fabulous And Impressive Of All — Napkin Rings!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#25 I Need

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#26 Inflatable Teacup Pools

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#27 I’m Obsessed. I Just Bought Several 😂 Door Hinge Decor. Who Knew?

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#28 I Need 12 Immediately

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#29 Ms Paint Mirror Made By @_drought

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#30 I Want A Bunch Of These

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#31 Our Flamingo Pool Rail

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#32 Take My Money!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#33 I Need One So Badly For Work!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#34 My New Paper Towel Holder For The Bathroom

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#35 I Found The Sinterklaas Presents For This Year

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#36 Homer Simpson Chia Pet

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#37 I Don’t Want It, I Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#38 I Need This!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#39 What’s The Matter Babe, You’re Not Sitting On The Fruiton

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#40 I Need This!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#41 Found In My Local Buy Nothing Group

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#42 I Couldn’t Afford It. I Have No Place For It. I Have A Mighty Need

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#43 This Pillow Lets You Sleep While On The Verge Of Being Attacked By An Adorable Red Panda

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#44 Furniture To Make Your Guests Think They’ve Had Too Much Too Drink

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#45 I Want My Guests To Feel Like Royalty

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#46 This Scarf

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#47 I Don’t Want It, I Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#48 I’ll Take One For Every Bathroom In My House. (2) Not Sure What I’ll Do With The Other 10, But I Want Them

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#49 A Banana Lamp

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#50 Take My Money!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#51 Shrimp Playing The Trumpet

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#52 I Need This!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#53 As Soon As I Saw This I Knew I Needed A Great Multitude Of Them, A Tiny Bucket Army If You Will

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#54 A Strawberry Chicken Found In A Charity Shop In Melbourne, Australia

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#55 And I Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#56 100%

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#57 A Tiny Hoodie For Your Gear Shifter

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#58 Juan Of Eternal Light

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: laqueus

#59 Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#60 Who Needs 12 When You Can Have 50?!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#61 Oh….wow! Lmfao! Mustaches For Trombone Players….yes Please

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#62 Presented Without Comment

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#63 I’ll Take One With Twelve Peters

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#64 You’ll Need 12 Cause These Will Run Out Quick

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#65 Cosmic Brownie Froggy

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#66 Take My Money!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#67 “…why?” I Whisper As I Type In My Credit Card Information

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#68 Do They Come In Any Other Styles… Uh, Er, I Mean… What A Waste Of Plastic, Energy And Funds!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#69 I Don’t Want It, I Need It

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#70 I’m Sorry…did That Glizzy Just Call Me Broke?

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#71 Now I Can Shred Like Eddie Cheddar

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#72 I Need Twelve Of These

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#73 I Need This!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#74 Okay But They Are Cute Af

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#75 I Need This!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#76 I Need This!!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#77 A 12-Piece Band Perhaps?

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#78 Whimsical Porch Rocks. I Will Take 12 Of Them

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#79 Take My Money!

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

#80 Well Ok Then

80 Things So Ridiculous, You Might Actually Want To Have Them (New Pics)

Image source: oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
game of thrones emilia clarke
Here’s What Drogon did with Daenerys’ Body on Game of Thrones
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2019
Predicting the Top Five Jodie Whittaker Episodes on Dr. Who
3 min read
May, 20, 2018
Young Scooter during his interview with VLAD TV
Rapper Young Scooter Reported Dead on His 39th Birthday
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2025
People Notice An Eerie Detail As Charlie Kirk Suspect Tyler Robinson Appears In Court
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Steven Universe-Inspired Ballet Performance Will Break Your Heart
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2017
56 Rare Historical Photos Of The Titanic That May Change Your Perspective
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.