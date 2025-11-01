Mom Abandons 2 Kids With 23YO Sis, 6 Years Later Has The Gall To Complain About How She Raised Them

As children, we depend so much on our parents that they undoubtedly become our whole world. However, imagine that you are all grown up and realize that the person who raised you isn’t your biological parent, and the real one abandoned you. Sounds painful, right?
Even this woman just ditched her two toddlers with her younger sister, under the pretext of a babysitting favor. After six years, though, she suddenly returned and started criticizing the way that they were raised. Scroll down to find out how she’s brewing trouble for their adopted mom!
More info: Reddit
It’s so sad to think that there are people out there who have zero remorse while abandoning their own kids
Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
When the poster was 23, her 25-year-old sister asked her to babysit her two toddlers, but it was just a ploy to abandon them
Image credits: Dangerous_Pudding185
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Child services said that they might not end up together, so the poster adopted and raised them as her own children
Image credits: Dangerous_Pudding185
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
However, 6 years later, her sister suddenly showed up with a new family, and started criticizing how she raised them
Image credits: Dangerous_Pudding185
Now, the entitled sister has requested a full reassessment of the distressed poster and a welfare check on the two kids
Today, we dive into the life of the 29-year-old original poster (OP) as she narrates how her entitled sister is making life difficult for her. It all started 6 years back when OP’s sister was a 25-year-old struggling single mom with 15-month-old and 3-month-old babies. She asked OP to babysit them over the weekend as she was exhausted and desperately needed a break.
The kind poster agreed, but after no contact from her sister for two days, she went to her house, which was apparently being evicted. She got the cops involved, and CPS asked her to look after the babies till they figured things out. Much to her horror, OP found out that the woman had just abandoned her kids, and the foster system might not even keep them together.
Unfortunately, studies have shown that foster care kids are more likely to experience poorer mental health relative to the general population in the UK. Plus, with the fear of them being separated, OP just decided to adopt and raise them as her own. Researchers say that people with kids, especially single parents of minors, report being less happy than child-free folks.
Well, taking care of babies is not a walk in the garden, and it’s admirable that OP decided to be a mom to the two. However, fast-forward to the present, when her sister suddenly showed up with a new family and demanded to see her kids. First, she met the poster, showed zero gratitude to her, and had no remorse for her actions whatsoever.
Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Then, she asked to see the pictures of her kids, and dear readers, this is where the plot thickens. She started criticizing everything, right from OP’s house to the kids’ “filthy” clothes. Obviously, our lady snapped at her and said that if she hadn’t adopted the kids, the woman wouldn’t even be able to meet them today.
The cruel sister claimed that her “attitude” was not good and questioned how she must have raised the children wrong. In fact, she has now requested a full reassessment of the poster and a welfare check on the boys. Moreover, she has also told social workers that she wants a third party involved as OP is “hostile and aggressive towards her.”
Experts warn that abandonment is an intensely complex traumatic event for children. It can affect them long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. While I agree that the kids are too young to understand anything, it might have an impact when they grow up and learn the truth about the woman who’s such a “caring mom” to her daughter now.
Folks also argued that making them go through all these welfare checks might not be a good thing for the little ones, and frankly, I agree. Many netizens suggested that the poster should hire a lawyer at the earliest, before her sister sparks more trouble. What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks were stumped by how ungrateful and entitled her sister acted, while many suggested lawyering up ASAP
Follow Us