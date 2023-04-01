7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White has become a fast-rising star in Hollywood after his breakout role in The Bear. FX’s hit drama is a tense and touching masterclass in family dynamics, documenting the lives of a small team of restaurant workers in Chicago. White plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a top chef from the fine dining world who returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop after a tragedy in the family.
The Bear may well be considered White’s big break, but he has been around in the TV and film world for quite some time. He has showcased a massive dynamic range as an actor and even written and produced his own short film, The Fourth. Here’s seven interesting facts you didn’t know about Jeremy Allen White.
1. Where You Know Jeremy Allen White From
While Jeremy Allen White received rave reviews and accolades for his role in The Bear, his role in the hit drama, Shameless, is what many TV buffs and critics would consider his career-defining role. White played Lip Gallagher, a member of the scrappy, unapologetic, but fiercely loyal Gallagher family from Chicago. Lip is the brains of the family and a straight-A student. While he possesses a higher level of intelligence than the rest of his family, and most of the people in his town, he still can’t avoid getting into trouble at times.
White played Lip for a total of 11 seasons and was a favorite character for many lovers of the show. His recognition from this versatile role led to roles in movies like After Everything, The Rental, and Rob The Mob. Shameless was also a key factor in White being cast in The Bear.
2. Jeremy Allen White Went Deep For The Bear
Shows and movies that portray working in a kitchen can often miss the mark, but The Bear pulled it off tremendously. Week after week, hooked viewers and real-life chefs took to Twitter to praise the show’s authenticity. This in part, is largely due to the cast’s dedication to in-depth research and immersion, Jeremy Allen White in particular. White, admittedly had little to no kitchen skills before working on The Bear. So, to prepare for this weighty role the best that he could, White immersed himself in the restaurant world.
White’s character in The Bear, is looked upon by his peers as a top-level chef. Before returning home to Chicago, Carmen worked with one of the best chefs in the world, at one of the most prestigious restaurants in the world. To elicit a realistic performance, White took a two-week culinary crash course to practice his chopping skills before working in kitchens across LA, New York, and Chicago.
3. White Bulked Up To Star Opposite Zac Efron
Zac Efron is renowned for transforming his body for his seismic roles, often pushing himself to near dangerous levels. The Iron Claw follows the Von Erichs, a family of wrestlers who had a massive impact on the world of professional wrestling. The three brothers; Kevin, David, and Kerry were pioneers in their wrestling style and are considered true legends in their sport.
White plays Kerry Von Erich, the fourth son to Fritz Von Erich, and brother to the movie’s lead, Kevin (Zac Efron). When appearing on Vanity Fair Party Tricks, Allen showed off an impressive bulked up physique to star opposite the washboarded Efron. When talking with GQ, White expressed his love for calisthenics workouts and explained how he carries a pair of gloves with him wherever he goes so he can workout outdoors. By the look of his bulked up frame, it appears he has pushed his weight training to intense new levels to play the late famed wrestler.
4. His Process For The Bear Exercised Another Side Of His Creativity
White’s character, Carmy, is decorated with an array of body art in The Bear. Allen was given free-roam and full creative control over his tattoos in the show, which gave him the chance to explore his creativity and really dive deep into his character’s head. White teamed up with his friend and talented tattoo artist, Benny Shields, to fully design and map out Carmy’s eclectic range of body ink.
5. Jeremy Allen White’s Nominations & Awards
Jeremy Allen White’s dynamic range hasn’t gone unnoticed across his time in the industry and he has been recognised for his impressive achievements. In 2014, The Online Film & Association nominated White for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his beloved rendition in Shameless. However, it was his role in The Bear where the praise really started to pile in. White was nominated a Critics Choice Award and won his first Golden Globe in 2023 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
6. White Is A Professionally Trained Dancer
White’s artistic skills don’t begin or end with his acting chops, he is also a professionally trained dancer. When White was in elementary school, he was sought after by The School of American Ballet. After visiting his school, the prestigious ballet school took a massive interest in him and he continued to dance professionally until he forayed into acting.
7. Jeremy Allen White Is Set To Continue His Award-Winning Role
After the huge glaring success of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White is set to reprise his role for another season. FX renewed the show shortly after it first aired and writers quickly got to work to deliver a fast turnaround. White also has several movies added to his growing slate of projects, but the hype largely lies within the continuation of his Golden Globe-winning role in The Bear. Season two lands in June 2023.
