9 Things You Didn’t Know About Baywatch’s Zac Efron

Zac Efron is an American actor and singer who rose to prominence after he played Troy Bolton in the High School Musical series. Born on October 18, 1987, in San Luis Obispo, California, the star began his acting career in the early 2000s with guest roles on TV shows like Firefly and ER. After his appearance in High School Musical, the star was in other successful films, including 17 Again and The Greatest Showman.
Altogether, Efron has evolved as an actor on many levels, and it’s impossible not to notice. However, there are lots of other interesting things to notice about the star. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about Zac Efron.
1. He Had A Range Of Health Issues
While Efron is not sickly in any way, he’s had a handful of health issues over the years. Perhaps the most well-known is the fact that the star was once in an accident that broke his jaw. After the accident, his jaw had to be wired. The star looked completely different, and for a while, there were speculations that he went under the knife.
Then in 2019, while filming Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea, the actor contracted a dangerous bacterial infection. He was later nursed back to health in Brisbane, Australia. That’s not all, Efron also struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse when he was younger. However, he’s been sober for almost a decade.
2. His First Celebrity Crush Was Tyra Banks
Efron is not above revealing that he had a major crush on a celebrity growing up. Apparently, he had a crush on the American model Tyra Banks back in the day. In fact, he once nabbed his mother’s Victoria’s Secret magazine, cut out a picture of Banks, and taped it to his bedroom ceiling.
3. Zac Efron Regrets Not Going To College
It’s no secret that many Hollywood stars either don’t go to college or drop out. Likewise, after Efron graduated from Arroyo Grande High School and got into the University of Southern California. But he decided to focus on his acting career and didn’t enroll. He admits that regardless of the fame, he regrets not going to college.
4. The Star Is A Fitness Enthusiast
Needless to say, Efron keeps things tight body-wise. The star follows a strict fitness regimen, and it has not gone unnoticed. There’s a lot of online material dedicated to the workout routines he’s done for several movies. You’ll find a workout from Baywatch to Iron Claw to achieve his body.
5. He Was On The Forbes Celebrity 100 List
With an estimated income of around $5.8 million, Zac Efron was on the 2008 Forbes Celebrity 100 list. In less than a year, he almost doubled his wealth and had more than 10 million dollars in his bank account. Presently, he has an estimated worth of $25 million.
That’s not the only important list he’s been on, the star has been in the Empire Magazine’s ‘100 Sexiest Movie Stars’ in 2007, Entertainment Weekly’s ‘30 Under 30’ list in 2008, and TV Guide Top Ten Teen Star Countdown’ in 2008.
6. Zac Efron Once Joined Tinder
No one would expect a celebrity like Zac Efron to need a dating app to meet women. But, lo and behold, the star once joined Tinder. However, everybody thought the account was fake, so he didn’t get a lot of matches. Needless to say, Tinder was a disappointment, and he deleted the app.
7. Vanessa Hudgens Was A Fan Before They Became Co-stars
It’s not every day you get to meet your celebrity crush, but Vanessa Hudgens got to do that and then some. She was a huge Zac Efron fan, and she even got a chance to get his autograph when she was 14. By a twist of fate, they acted together in the High School Musical movies and even became a couple. The pair stayed together for five years due to the pressures of long-distance dating.
8. Zac Efron Once Rode A Tiger Shark
As a traveler and an adventurer at heart, Zac Efron loves doing dangerous stuff. In fact, he once went swimming with the sharks with Adam Devine. They saw a 14-foot-long tiger shark there, and Efron jumped on its back and rode it.
9. He Auditioned To Play Peter Pan
When Efron was 15, he auditioned for the titular role in P. J. Hogan’s Peter Pan. However, the role went to Jeremy Sumpter; needless to say, it made Sumpter famous. Fortunately, three years later, Zac Efron got to play Troy in High School Musical, and it changed his life for the better.
