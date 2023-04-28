10 Movies Like SISU To Watch To Get Your Brutal Action Fix

SISU has been a smash on the film festival circuit, which has taken many by surprise as gory revenge fantasies such as John Wick tend to be more of a hit with audiences than critics. Whether it’s the relatability of a character who’s lost so much at the hands of history’s worst villains, or the tight script and pacing, Sisu is certainly one to watch. But until it hits theaters and is more widely available on streaming, where can the discerning action aficionado get their fix of bloody thrills in the meantime?
1. All Quiet on the Western Front
One of 2022’s awards darlings, All Quiet On The Western Front is one of the rare war films that goes out of its way not to glorify war. Idealistic Paul Bäumer enlists in the German army hoping to find glory in WWI but instead is quickly disillusioned by the grim and gory realities of the trenches. The plot is straightforward and simple, focusing more on using immersive cinematography and brutal practical effects to drive home its anti-war message.
2. Hacksaw Ridge
Another war movie, but this one set in WWII, Hacksaw Ridge is another pacifist take on the genre. It’s based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a pacifist who refused to carry a weapon of any kind despite being sent to the front lines. He instead acts as a combat medic, choosing to heal instead of harm. Despite this, the film is chock full of the death and blood inherent in any armed conflict.
3. The Princess
Aiming for a more action-comedy angle, The Princess takes the “damsel in distress” story and turns it on its head. Bullet Train’s Joey King plays the titular Princess, who isn’t even given a name. But don’t be deceived into thinking that’s an indication of her screen presence. Playing almost like a video game, the Princess is forced to escape from the Tallest Tower in a classic fairytale trope. Unlike the classic tales, however, she brutally slaughters her way down rather than wait for a savior.
4. The Raid
The Raid hails from Indonesia, and is a classic “high action in tight quarters” romp. A rookie cop joins a 20-man squad sent to raid an apartment complex owned by vicious crime lord Tama Riyadi. Tama rents his building to criminals of all stripes with the promise of protecting them from law enforcement. The team has to infiltrate and carve their way through room after room of hardened killers to make their way to Tama himself.
5. Atomic Blonde
Set in the height of the Cold War, Atomic Blonde is a nod to the best spy films of the 80s, complete with thumping soundtrack paired with bruising fights. This film flew under the radar for its sparse and somewhat predictable story, but it’s some of Charlize Theron’s best character work (not to mention she did her own stunts).
6. Mad Max: Fury Road
Another outing from Theron, Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most spectacularly shot action movies ever set to film. The director infamously did not write a script, instead planning everything out in storyboards. While it may sound like this approach would lead to a scattered and confused film, it is quite the opposite. Every shot drips with visceral intention. And it’s a testament to Theron’s skill and the direction from George Miller that she could steal the air from characters as grandiose as Immortan Joe and even the titular Mad Max. Come for the grotesque murder cars, stay for the feminism.
7. Hardcore Henry
A unique film, Hardcore Henry has the distinction of being the first feature film to be shot entirely in first person. Derided by many as disorienting and dizzying, but lauded by as many for trying something fresh. Sure, first person is common in the realm of video games, but attempting something of this scale on the big screen was a first. As for the plot… it’s utterly forgettable. But nobody watches a movie like this for the story, they watch it for the spectacle, and Henry has it in spades.
8. Becky
Another comedy-thriller, Becky answers the question “What if you combined the teen-girl-power of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with the bloody fun of Tucker and Dale Vs Evil, with a little sprinkling of Lisa Frank on top?” The story is a little muddled, but seeing Kevin James as a gang leader getting bloody revenge enacted on him is certainly worth the price of admission. And if anyone has wanted to see a teen girl stab a would-be-assaulter in the face with colored pencils, this is the place.
9. The Equalizer
The Equalizer approaches the genre with the intent of taking characters like The Punisher and making them less comic-book-y. It’s almost a reverse John Wick, where Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall makes it a personal mission to seek violent revenge on those who hurt his friends, unintentionally pitting him against the entire east coast Russian Mob. Early scenes involving tools he picks up from the hardware store where he works are particularly gruesome, in the best way. Anyone who wished the Boondock Saints sequel had been better should give this a watch.
10. First Blood
The great grandfather of the “you upset the wrong person” genre, First Blood is also the first appearance of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. The franchise quickly goes off the rails (the sequel has John Rambo single-handedly winning the Vietnam War), but this first film is a brilliant look at the societal factors that make a person so violent, and what prompts them to act out that violence. A surprisingly nuanced performance from Stallone, the only thing more narratively satisfying than seeing a sadistic cop get caught in his booby traps is seeing him cry in the arms of his old Colonel, recounting the horrors of war that brought his fragile psyche to this point. First Blood is the revenge story at its most human.
