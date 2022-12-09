Doctor Strange 2’s Charlize Theron Reveals How She Became an MCU Fan

Charlize Theron is one of the most talented actresses worldwide. She starred in various successful action movies, some of the most popular being Mad Max: Fury Road and the Fast & Furious franchise. The recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, Charlize Theron is one of the most legendary icons in Hollywood.
And thanks to her latest cameo in Doctor Strange 2, she can now add the MCU franchise to her long list of achievements. But she wasn’t a huge fan of the Marvel Universe at first. Prior to joining the cast of Doctor Strange 2 as Clea, Charlize Theron didn’t see what all the fuss was about when it comes to Marvel movies.
So how did she go on to become a fan and join this globally acclaimed franchise later?
In her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron said that she changed her mind about the movies when she finally binge-watched them with her family. Once she got into it, she was hooked. And the rest is history. Here’s what she said about it:
“I was ignorant; I didn’t know those [Marvel] movies well enough until a family who I consider, like, my adopted family had me watch them. They’re crazy Marvel fans, and I always used to make fun of them. Like, ‘Oh my God, you guys are such f***ing nerds.’ Then one spring break, we rented a house, and our kids were in a camp, and they were like, ‘You need to f***ing sit down and watch.’ So, we watched all the movies, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’re so f***ing good.'”
Charlize goes on to explain,
“And the kids got in on it, too, and it was such an enjoyable ride. And there’s a mythology around it, and it’s been thought out over decades with Clea, and I’m challenged by that. Like, how do you reinvent that? So, I’m excited, but I honestly don’t know what the f*** it’s going to be.”
Who Does Charlize Theron Play in Doctor Strange 2?
Since she’s now a fellow MCU fan, Charlize Theron will likely bring Clea to life in the most wonderful way. In the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie, Clea only appeared in the film’s post-credits, where she opened a portal to the Dark Dimension and remarked that Strange’s actions have caused problems in the multiverse. Let’s say that our jaws hit the floor when we finally saw her at the end of the movie.
By the looks of it, Clea is likely to play a significant role in the sage. But unfortunately, we still don’t know the details. But here’s what we do know for now.
In Marvel Comics, Clea is occasionally portrayed as the ruler of the Dark Dimension with a big connection to the villain Dormammu (she is both his niece and his enemy). When he tries to conquer and rule the Dark Dimension, she fights him over it and wants to put a stop to him. So, her appearance at the end of the Doctor Strange saga might mean that the Dark Dimension and Dormammu will play important roles in the saga from now on.
Also, an interesting fact about Clea is that she is one of Strange’s love interests, who eventually becomes his wife in Marvel Comics. We can’t know for certain that Clea and Stephen will fall in love during the Multiverse Saga, but there could be a romantic spark there. You never know!
Will Clea Appear in Doctor Strange 3?
There are still no official confirmations if Theron will reprise her role in Doctor Strange 3. The post-credits scene made it seem like she will return, though, alongside Doctor Strange, aka Benedict Cumberbatch.
But Theron might have given us an Easter egg on her Twitter account when she posted her purple look on the Red Carpet, saying that the cat is outside of the bag. If you don’t know by now, Clea’s signature outfit in the comics is purple, so this might mean she will come back as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension.
One thing’s for sure; we’re beyond excited to see what the creators have in store for Clea and Charlize Theron!