Who Is Isobel Waller-Bridge: Sister Of Fleabag?

In the entertainment industry, it is not uncommon to discover that two people are related to each other. When this happens, it is usually the case for one sibling to be more famous than the other. This applies to Isobel Waller-Bridge, the lesser-known Waller-Bridge Sister.
Isobel Waller-Bridge is a composer. She is known for her work on several TV shows, movies and plays. The work she does as a musician is however not limited to these scores, she also makes music that fits in the electronic and contemporary classical genres.
What Was Isobel Waller-Bridge’s Early Life Like?
Isobel Waller-Bridge was born in London, England on the 23rd of April, 1984. She is the first of her parents’ three children. Her parents are Theresa Mary Clerke and Michael Cyprian Waller-Bridge. Her father owned his own business, where he created the first online stock market. Waller-Bridge’s parents have since been divorced. Isobel Waller-Bridge comes from a family that has deep roots in England and has always been upper-middle class. It is evident that the Waller-Bridge parents let their children follow whatever paths they deemed necessary. With all three of their kids working in entertainment.
Isobel Waller-Bridge has received a vast and rich education in music. For her first degree, Isobel Waller-Bridge attended Edinburg University. Here, she earned a bachelor’s in music. Then she went on to the prestigious King’s College in London where she graduated with a Masters. Then Waller-Bridge went on to the Royal Academy of Music and bagged another degree.
What Does Isobel Waller-Bridge Do For Work?
As previously stated, Isobel Waller-Bridge is a composer. Her first major work as a composer was in 2016. She wrote the score for the BBC One historical TV show, War & Peace, which was an adaptation of the Leo Tolstoy novel of the same name. Then from 2016 to 2019, she worked on the TV show Fleabag, which was written and produced by her younger sister Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Isobel Waller-Bridge is also a performer. She has put on shows in many places including St James Theatre and Union Chapel. Waller-Bridge has had the opportunity to work with other composers like herself. Collaborating on several projects including the dance film Siren, owned by ballerina Francesca Hayward.
Isobel Waller-Bridge Most Notable Works
Isobel Waller-Bridge’s work in film is not limited to style or genre. Some of her other notable work is in Vanity Fair, Munich: The End of War, Emma, Roar, Black Mirror and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Waller-Bridge has also not limited herself to just making scores for films and TV shows. Speaking on her work the composer stated, “It is important for me to embrace eclecticism”. This eclectic drive is present in her work. The evidence of this is in how she can make music for a period piece like Emma while maintaining the same level of skill with a film that takes on the spirit of modernity like the short film, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
Her love for music dates back to her childhood. When at age four she had started to learn how to play the piano. However, when her career began, Waller-Bridge mostly turned her eye to classical music. But over time, she learned to embrace other genres while looking to use music to tell stories.
How Is Isobel Waller-Bridge’s Relationship With Her Sister?
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of Isobel’s siblings. She is a well-known award-winning filmmaker, writer and actress. She is widely recognized for her work on Fleabag and Killing Eve. Despite the difference in their degree of fame, the Waller-Bridge girls seem to maintain a close relationship. They have collaborated in the past. Particularly on Pheobe Waller-Bridge’s Magnus Opum, Fleabag. The actress has previously spoken about the relationship she shares with her sister and her family at large, describing it as safe and loving.
The two have been said to share a few things in common. With just 15 months between the both of them, this is not surprising. The similarities they share are present in their individual and joint works. Although one leads a more quiet life than the other. This can be seen even in their chosen careers, where one is at the forefront of the creative process, while the other works in the background. Despite this, they still manage to have a close relationship.