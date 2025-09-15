10 Things You Didn’t Know About Candance Owens

Candace Owens isn’t just a polarizing conservative voice and her journey defies expectations. These ten lesser-known facets reveal a multi-layered persona: from overcoming trauma to launching controversial ventures, shifting ideological ground, embracing new faith, and even facing international lawsuits. Get ready to dive past the headlines and grasp what really shaped the woman behind the microphone — no fluff, no repetition, just straight-up revelations you likely haven’t heard before.
1. She Won a Lawsuit Settlement as a Teen After Racist Death Threats
Image via Candace Owens
As a high school student, Candace Owens was targeted with racist death threats in voicemails from a peer. Her family sued the school district for failing to intervene and secured a $37,500 settlement—a defining moment that sharpened her resolve early on. The case not only gave Owens her first taste of public confrontation but also left her with a lifelong distrust of institutions meant to protect. That sense of betrayal continues to shape her rhetoric about systemic failures today.
2. She Studied Journalism, Then Rose in Private Equity
Owens originally pursued journalism at the University of Rhode Island but left due to financial struggles. After dropping out, she pivoted into fashion, interning at Vogue before finding her footing in finance. She rose quickly, eventually becoming vice president of administration at a private equity firm in New York. It was an unconventional path—similar to how actors sometimes reinvent themselves in new roles—demonstrating her knack for adaptation and ambition outside traditional expectations.
3. Developer of the Infamous and Canceled SocialAutopsy Project
In 2016, Owens co-created SocialAutopsy, a platform designed to publicly expose internet trolls by cataloging their digital footprints. The backlash was swift, with critics labeling it a dangerous tool for doxxing. The crowdfunding collapsed, and the project was abandoned. Yet the controversy was pivotal—it introduced her to conservative networks and helped launch her media career. Much like canceled TV spin-offs, SocialAutopsy became more famous for its failure than for its premise.
4. Pivoted from Anti-Conservative to Key Trump Ally
Owens began her public career criticizing Republican policies, publishing sharp critiques on her blog. By 2017, she had reversed course, embracing Trump and rapidly rising as one of his loudest defenders. This dramatic shift left many stunned but solidified her position as a right-wing firebrand. The reinvention echoed the way some celebrities transform their careers—proving that timing, narrative, and alignment can be more powerful than consistency.
5. Named “Antisemite of the Year” & Converted to Catholicism
Image via Candace Owens
In 2024, Owens announced her conversion to Catholicism, describing it as a return to spiritual grounding. That same year, she was labeled “Antisemite of the Year” by a watchdog group after a series of controversial remarks about Israel. The dual headlines showcased the paradox of her public life: spiritual renewal on one side, explosive scandal on the other. Like other public figures caught between reinvention and backlash, Owens often thrives on the tension.
6. Facing Defamation Lawsuit from the Macrons
In 2025, Owens faced an unprecedented international legal battle when French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife sued her for defamation in Delaware. The lawsuit stemmed from her podcast claim that Brigitte Macron was born male. The case highlighted how Owens’ influence extended beyond U.S. borders, forcing her into Europe’s political spotlight. For a commentator rooted in American culture wars, it was a jarring reminder of the global reach of modern media voices.
7. Central to the “Womanosphere” Trend
Owens has emerged as a key figure in the so-called “womanosphere,” a network of conservative female voices promoting traditionalist values through lifestyle and culture. She has used her platform to normalize anti-feminist rhetoric in polished, accessible formats that resonate with younger women. By blending culture with politics, Owens became more than a commentator—she positioned herself as a lifestyle influencer within ideological spaces. It’s a strategy that mirrors the crossover tactics seen in entertainment branding.
8. Connected to International Populist Figures
Owens’ network extends far beyond the U.S. She has been linked to European populist leaders and even Russian ideologues, with appearances on foreign media fueling criticism of her global ties. This international reach complicates her identity: not only is she an American commentator, but also a player in broader ideological movements. Such associations place her in the company of polarizing global figures whose influence is felt across borders and political systems.
9. Created “Blexit,” Then Let It Fade
Owens launched Blexit, a campaign urging Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party. The initiative gained traction with events, merchandise, and media buzz, briefly making Owens a central figure in debates about race and politics. But over time, momentum faded, overshadowed by her other ventures. What began as a bold cultural statement turned into a footnote in her career, showing how even attention-grabbing movements can struggle to outlive their media moment.
10. Survived Doxxing after SocialAutopsy Backlash
After the SocialAutopsy fiasco, Owens herself became a target. Hackers exposed her personal details, and she was bombarded with threats. The ordeal flipped her perspective: from would-be exposer of trolls to the victim of digital mob justice. Rather than silencing her, it accelerated her push into conservative activism. The experience hardened her, fueling the unapologetic style that has since defined her rise. Like many controversial public figures, Owens turned a personal crisis into a political weapon.
Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead.
He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.
Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.