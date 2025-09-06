The Big Bang Theory Is Getting Another Spinoff, Who’s Returning?

For 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory dominated American television with its comedic tale about an aspiring actress and her nerdy friends. The show created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady premiered in September 2007, went into syndication in May 2010, and concluded in May 2019 as an all-time best sitcom. Starring Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco, the show’s enormous success spawned two spinoffs — a prequel series, Young Sheldon, and its sequel, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.
Given the success of both, it’s no surprise that another spin-off is in the pipeline. Expectations are high for any new show in the universe, and it’s left to be seen if the upcoming spinoff will recapture the far-reaching appeal of the original series. With Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik as costars, The Big Bang Theory won ten Primetime Emmys among other coveted awards. Who’s returning for the new spinoff, and what is it about?
The Upcoming Spinoff Will Revolve Around Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom
The Big Bang Theory spinoff will center around the original series’ main recurring character, Stuart Bloom. The sickly-looking, eccentric owner of the comic book store frequented by Sheldon and his friends bolstered the show’s quirky charm. From his disturbing relationship with his friend’s mom to his streak of misfortunes, the character is a treasure trove of memorable moments for the TBBT fandom.
It feels good to know that the character often left out of his clique’s activities in The Big Bang Theory is getting his own show. The spinoff, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, was first announced in April 2023. It officially received the green light at HBO Max in early July 2025 and is helmed by The Big Bang Theory creators alongside Zak Penn.
“We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of The Big Bang Theory,” Casey Bloys said in a statement that confirmed the new spinoff. “Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the vision and the original storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional team,” added the HBO chairman and CEO.
Which Of The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Returning For The Spinoff?
Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom is the lead star for the fourth show in The Big Bang Theory universe. He signed a deal to star in the spinoff in October 2014 alongside Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn. In the original show, Lapkus played Denise, Stuart’s girlfriend and the assistant manager of his comic book store, whereas Posehn portrayed Bert Kibbler, the romance-seeking geologist at Caltech.
They will all reprise their roles in the upcoming spinoff with John Ross Bowie, who embodied Barry Kripke, the speech-impaired physicist at Caltech. Like Sussman, Lapkus, Posehn, and Bowie all contributed to The Big Bang Theory’s off-beat humor. Without their characters, the series might have lacked the immersive character interactions that sustained viewers’ interest throughout the show’s 12-season run.
The Spinoff Will Also Feature Lead Casts From The Big Bang Theory
Although the upcoming spinoff will revolve around minor characters from the original series, its logline suggests it might also feature lead characters from The Big Bang Theory. The official plot details for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe read: “Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.
“Stuarrt is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternative-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.
Based on the synopsis HBO MAX released, fans can expect at least Sheldon (Parsons) and Leonard (Galecki) to appear in the new spin-off. Some lead cast members from the original show guest-starred in Young Sheldon. With Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, there's a chance to reunite all the stars from the original series, but nothing about that is set in stone, and none of them has been engaged thus far.
