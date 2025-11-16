I’ve Spent Years Tracking Down Historical Music Photography Locations, Here Are 30 Of The Best Pics (30 Pics)

I have been recreating music history by photographing the original images of musicians and bands in the exact location where they were photographed many years or even decades before. The project started in 2010 with old family photos, and since then, I’ve transitioned over to music photography having covered over 500 music locations mainly sharing my work on Instagram.
I compose each shot to include the original image in my hand, lined up (as best as I can) with the background as it appears today. I’ve enjoyed walking in the footsteps of some of my favorite musicians all while learning more about music history along the way. I like to challenge myself to find every location, so I scour through interviews, research the photographers, and investigate the timeline of the musicians during specific periods. I also comb through Google Maps, sometimes going street-by-street, exploring locations, and trying to match them to the original images.
#1 Madonna. Taken By Richard Corman In 1983 NYC
#2 Nirvana, August 17th 1991 At Gmt Studios On A Break From Filming Their Music Video For Smells Like Teen Spirit. Photo By Kevin Estrada
#3 John Sebastian At Woodstock, 1969. Taken By Henry Diltz
#4 Prince For The Cover Of His Album Purple Rain, 1984. Original Photo By Rob Slenzak
#5 LED Zeppelin’s Cover For Their 1975 Album Physical Graffiti. Cover Art Designed By Peter Corriston. Original Photo By Elliot Erwitt
#6 John Lennon And Yoko Ono, 1973, NYC. This Photo Is A Block From The Dakota, Where John Would Later Be Shot. Taken By Bob Gruen
#7 Green Day In NYC, June 29th 1994. Possibly The Same Day They Played David Letterman
#8 This Is One Of My Favorite Images Of Bob Dylan Taken On February 10th, 1965 In NYC By Richard Avedon
#9 Debbie Harry Standing On The F/M Platform At 14th Street, NYC. Taken By Chris Stein
#10 Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Album Cover. Taken By Aubrey “Po” Powell
#11 Kurt Cobain And Courtney Love With Frances Bean In 1992 At Their Hollywood Heights Home. Taken By Stephen Sweet
#12 Guns N’ Roses Shot In West Hollywood For Rolling Stone Magazine, 1988. Taken By Timothy White
#13 Nirvana At The East River Park Amphitheater 1989. Taken By Steve Double
#14 The Beatles Visiting Washington, D.c. For Their First American Concert In February, 1964 Right After Playing The Ed Sullivan Show
#15 Beastie Boys, 1991, Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica Ca. Taken By Glen E. Friedman
#16 Simon And Garfunkel, 1972, Central Park Reservoir NYC. Taken By William Silano
#17 Radiohead’s Cover For Their Album Ok Computer. Taken From The “Radiohead” Suite At The Hilton Hartford In Connecticut
#18 Snoop Dogg, 1993. Taken By The Late Great Chi Modu
#19 Eminem By Jeremy Deputat. He’s Standing In Front Of His Childhood Home Which Was Featured On The Marshall Mathers Ep
#20 The Who, Morningside Park In New York City, 1968. Taken By Art Kane
#21 Woody Guthrie, 1943 At Mcsorley’s Old Ale House For Life Magazine. Original Photo By Eric Schaal
#22 The Doors On The Venice Beach Boardwalk. Taken By Henry Diltz
#23 Eminem And Mister Cartoon Outside Hollywood Bob And Charlie Robert’s Spotlight Tattoo. Taken By Gregory Bojorquez
#24 Britney Spears, April 9th, 1999, Paradise Cove In Malibu, Ca. Still From The “Sometimes” Video. Taken By Danny Hastings (I Think)
#25 Joan Jett In Front Of The Old Pussy Cat Theatre Located At 6656 Hollywood Blvd, 1977. Taken By Brad Elterman
#26 LED Zeppelin’s Robert Plant In 1975 Overlooking Sunset Boulevard. Original Photo By Peter Simon
#27 Here David Bowie Is Outside Of Tea And Sympathy In NYC, January 10th, 1997. Taken By Kevin Cummins
#28 Madonna, 1983, NYC. Taken By Richard Corman
#29 Bob Dylan And Suze Rotolo, February 1963 On Jones Street And West 4th NYC. Original Photo By Don Hunstein
#30 Michael Jackson For The Cover Of His 1979 Album Off The Wall
