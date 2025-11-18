50 Design Pics From The ’70s And ’80s That Show How Different Those Eras Were

by

Wood paneling on the walls, a record player resting on the sideboard, crocheted cushions on the floral couch and a shag rug for the cat to cozy up on on the linoleum floor. Do you feel like you’ve been transported to the groovy days of the 1970s? 

If you’re looking for a blast from the past today, pandas, we’ve got some beautiful and nostalgic photos down below from the 70s Design and 80s Design subreddits. From furniture that might remind you of your grandparents’ home to advertisements for kitchen carpets, enjoy scrolling through these designs that were all the rage. And be sure to upvote the photos that make you want to embrace some of that retro style today!

#1 Rip Architect Helmut Jahn Who Was Killed In A Bike Accident This Week. Here’s His Spectacular ‘80s United Terminal At Chicago’s O’hare Airport (1988)

Image source: Imipolex42

#2 By Demand, My Retro Pizza Hut!

Image source: redheaddit

#3 Sunroom, 1989

Image source: buddhadarko

#4 Grace Jones Photographed By Jean-Paul Goude For The Cover Of Her “Nightclubbing” Album – 1981

Image source: butterflypoo69

#5 70’s Living Room

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#6 Peak Mall Culture

Image source: Jazoua

#7 Conversation Pit ❤︎

Image source: DreamingHippie

#8 An Appealing Bathroom

Image source: Letseatsomeants

#9 “Merry Mushroom” Kitchen Accessories (Sold By Sears In The 70s)

Image source: conditerite

#10 Pioneer Pl-1200a

Image source: CBizzle86

#11 My Grandparent’s Untouched Bathroom Circa 1974

Image source: Bakelite51

#12 ‘70s Living Room Perfection

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#13 Underground Residence Of French Architect Étienne Fromanger, Designed In 1972

Image source: Logical_Yak_224

#14 I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen So Much ‘70s In One Picture Before—

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#15 70s Time Capsule House (Ramona California)

Image source: conditerite

#16 Artwork By Frank Frazetta, 1979

Image source: UglyLikeCaillou

#17 This Mcdonalds Hasn’t Been Renovated Since The 80’s/90’s

Image source: thecraftycockney

#18 Classic Casio In The 80’s

Image source: RadiRaptor

#19 Harvest Gold Kitchen Heaven, 1970s

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#20 Shaggin’ Wagon, Luv Machine, Brown… Whatever The Name, Custom Vans From This Era Are So Striking!

Image source: TheVaultIsMine

#21 Found An ‘89 Honda Vtr250 On My Walk Today

Image source: slashpic

#22 Hotel Room Inside The Brickman Hotel Of The Catskills, South Fallsburg, New York, 1970′s

Image source: UglyLikeCaillou

#23 That’s A Lot Of 1970s In One Living Room

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#24 Fotomat Drive-In In Los Angeles, Ca (1979)

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#25 Aston Martin Lagonda Interior With It’s Digital Dashboard

Image source: EthanC5512

#26 A Glitter Gold Starburst Shoe Rack I Found In My Building’s Trash Room ✨

Image source: BrideOfBoredom

#27 70s-Fantastico Trailer House, Oklahoma 🆒

Image source: Sedna_ARampage

#28 The 70s

Image source: Grand-Imagination925

#29 Peak Taco Bell

Image source: Warsummoner

#30 1970s Bathroom Decor From The Jc Penney Catalog

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#31 Christian Dior Prêt À Porter 🚬🫦🍸 Magazine Jours De France, Octobre 1974

Image source: Sedna_ARampage

#32 Super ‘70s Den

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#33 House Built In 1989 And Never Renovated

Image source: ansquaremet

#34 “Welcome To Sunny Monte Carlo” Chevrolet Ad, 1974. Check Out Those Swiveling Bucket Seats!

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#35 A Rad Postmodern Courtroom On Miami Vice (1986)

Image source: Sedna_ARampage

#36 Interior Of The Barbican Foyer, 1981

Image source: Ordner

#37 From ‘The American Standard Design Book’ (1976)

Image source: Sedna_ARampage

#38 1978 Pet Computer Brochure

Image source: 1970-1980

#39 My 1989 Buick Reatta Dashboard

Image source: ZachLennie

#40 Life Is Unfair

Image source: reddit.com

#41 1970s Bathroom

Image source: 1970-1980

#42 “Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969

Image source: External_Technician8

#43 “Colonial” Living Room Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1975

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#44 “Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969

Image source: External_Technician8

#45 Orthodontist’s Office, Dallas, Texas, 1979

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#46 Entrance To J.c. Penney Store, Circa 1971 J.c. Penney Co. Photo, From Their Annual Report

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#47 👁️ Biba Cosmetics 🫦 1973

Image source: Sedna_ARampage

#48 “Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969

Image source: External_Technician8

#49 “Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969

Image source: External_Technician8

#50 Columbus Occupational Health Center, Columbus, Indiana (Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer, 1977)

Image source: Imipolex42

