The Last of Us Season 2 Left 5 Burning Questions Unanswered

For the most part, The Last of Us Season 2 is faithful to its source material — Naughty Dog’s 2020 action-adventure game, The Last of Us Part II. Viewers familiar with the game wouldn’t find the show’s twists and turns all that shocking. But for those who know little about the game, it’s surely a rollercoaster ride with an ending that leaves much to unpack.
Set twenty-five years into the pandemic and five years after Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s arrival in Jackson, Season 2 kicked off with the pair struggling to get along, and then shifted to follow Ellie’s vengeful adventure to Seattle. The season culminates in a finale that has fueled the fandom’s anticipation for a third season. The Last of Us Season 3 has received the green light, and here are unanswered questions from Season 2 that it should prioritize.
1. Why Are The WLF And Seraphites Fighting?
Reaching Seattle, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina find themselves at the center of an ugly war between the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the Seraphites. While the warring factions are bent on exterminating each other, The Last of Us Season 2 ended without explaining why they are fighting. Acknowledging this, the show’s co-creator Craig Mazin told Deadline that every lingering question about that thread will be answered.
“I have so many questions, and I understand that the audience does too. I sort of want to assure them that those questions are correct and will be answered,” he said. From how the Seraphites and the war began to the prophet and Isaac’s aim, Mazin promised that “all of it will become clear.”
2. Who Did Abby Shoot, Ellie Or Tommy?
The Last of Us Season 2’s nail-biting ending left the fandom wondering about Ellie and Tommy’s (Gabriel Luna) fates. Following Ellie’s arduous journey to find Abby and take revenge, she encounters the WLF soldier who killed her surrogate father in the finale. But instead of getting the justice she wanted, she finds herself pleading with Abby to spare Tommy’s life. The scene ends with a gunshot, prompting various fan theories regarding who was shot. Both Ellie and Tommy survived in the game. Will the show keep it that way or switch things up for a darker tone?
3. How Will The Jackson Community Deal With Jesse’s Death?
After voting against the petition to send a group after Abby and her friends, Ellie sets out with Dina to get justice for Joel, compelling Tommy and Jesse (Young Mazino) to go after them. Unfortunately, Jesse (and possibly Tommy) dies as well. This leaves a huge leadership gap in Jackson, and it’d be rewarding to see how the community deals with that.
If Ellie returns to Jackson, will she be punished for going against a communal decision and endangering the community? After the theater scene in the game, Ellie and Dina returned to Jackson, where the latter gave birth to a son named JJ. Given that the series hasn’t been completely faithful to its source material, how that plays out might make a good drama for Season 3.
4. Will Dina Survive The Chaos?
When Dina (Isabela Merced) decided to accompany Ellie on her vengeful quest, she didn’t foresee the difficult choices she would have to make and the collateral damage that would folded. Amid the adventure to Seattle, she learns she’s pregnant, came close to shooting Ellie, and narrowly escapes an attack from the Scars that left her injured. To cap it all, she loses the father of her unborn child.
Even though the character has had it rough since she was a child, she’d leave Seattle deeply traumatised if she made it out alive. She was at the theater when Abby ambushed the group and killed Jesse. So, it’s possible she was the one Abby shot before the screen went dark. Whatever happened in that ambiguous scene, fans are eager to see if Dina survived like she did in the game.
5. Will Joel’s Death Be Avenged?
Following Joel’s shocking death in “Through the Valley,” Ellie becomes the show’s protagonist and embarks on an audacious journey to Seattle alongside Dina. Her quest to find and kill Abby culminates in a climactic scene where she loses someone she cares for. She finally meets Abby, but instead of avenging her surrogate father, Abby kills another person close to her.
Now, Abby went all out to hunt and kill Joel for killing her father. Will the same scenario play out for Ellie? Before Jesse’s death, she had seemingly made up her mind to move on without killing Abby. Now that Abby is also responsible for Jesse’s death, it’s difficult to imagine Ellie giving up her grievances against the foe. This begs the question: will she ever avenge Joel and Jesse’s deaths? Check out Black Mirror Season 7’s most intense moments.
Follow Us