Traveling The World To Paint Sunsets And Create Affirmation Cards For Everyone (12 Pics)

Hi, I’m Valerie, an artist and world traveler. I’ve spent years living in some of the most beautiful places on Earth—places like Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Bali, which are renowned for their breathtaking sunsets.
I’m passionate about capturing the magic of these moments and sharing them with you. Over the past year, I’ve live-painted more than 100 sunsets, each one channeling the powerful energy of the setting sun.
More info: kickstarter.com
Remember that magical feeling when you paused to watch a stunning sunset at the beach?
By taking the time to gaze out into the color-soaked sky, you’re empowering yourself. The warm hues, the tranquility — these moments are more than just beautiful; they’re therapeutic. Watching the sun set slowly behind the horizon can help you slow down, relax, and therefore reduce stress.
Watching the sunset stimulates the pineal gland
It boosts the secretion of melatonin and serotonin, the “feel-good” hormones. The painted sunsets can tap into this natural therapeutic state, offering you a moment of peace and clarity, wherever you are.
During the past year, I’ve live-painted over 100 sunsets
I made my sunset paintings into cards that can empower you anytime and anywhere
Bring a sense of wonder and awe into your everyday life simply by pulling a card.
Collectible decks of sunsets from Bali and Costa Rica
Each card is more than just a piece of art; it’s a moment of magic
Painting sunsets is like a meditation. I go to the beach to relax and to capture the beauty of sunsets
Adorned with beautiful sunset art and powerful messages, Rune symbols and Astrological symbols.
Pull a card that resonates with your subconscious
A message written on the card offers a fresh perspective, answers to questions, or inspiration for action.
Art is a powerful tool to connect to our emotions
The BALI deck is like holding a piece of paradise in your hands
Unlock inspirational messages from the tropical land of sunsets.
Follow Us