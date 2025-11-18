30 Powerful Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz That Will Make You Think (New Pics)

Stephan Schmitz is a talented illustrator from Zürich, Switzerland, who uses his art to explore complex themes in simple but powerful ways. His illustrations often play with colors, shapes, and clever visual concepts to reveal hidden layers of meaning beneath everyday situations.
Whether he’s working with The New York Times or Scientific American, Stephan’s work grabs attention and encourages viewers to think a little deeper about what they see. With his unique style and creative storytelling, it’s no surprise his illustrations have gained international recognition and a loyal following.
More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch
#1 When Caregivers Need Care
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#2 A Father Absorbed By Work Loses His Family
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#3 I Need A Break!
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#4 Digital Disinformation By Politicians
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#5 How AI Is Influencing Our Behaviour Online And In The Real World
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#6 About #frequencies And #violins Vsao
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#7 Screen Time
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#8 Who Started It?
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#9 Middle Management Is Hell!
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#10 Guilt And Forgiveness
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#11 “Are You Even Listening?”
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#12 Symphony
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#13 Never Alone…
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#14 Attachment Styles
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#15 Shared Capitalism
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#16 Can Fiction Help Us Reconnect?
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#17 The New Work Lie
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#18 The Science Of Awe
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#19 Home Office Fatigue
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#20 Too Tight
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#21 Patchworkfamilies: If The Kids Don‘T Accept The New Partner
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#22 She Had To Choose Between Her Lover And Her Husband… And… Chose None Of Them
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#23 Recharging Your Batteries
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#24 Finding New Ways To Support Centennial Staters As They Age
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#25 The Digital Possibilities For Influencing Are Widely Used By Advertising Companies, Digital Platforms, Secret Services And Militaries
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#26 A Computer Science Major Writes About A Human-Like Interaction With An Artificial Being
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#27 Turning Unrecyclable Plastics Into Airplane Fuel
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#28 A Young Mother Longing For A Second Child
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#29 Undervalued Stocks
Image source: schmitz_illustration
#30 Can Artificial Intelligence Help Politicians Make Wise Decisions About Future Problems?
Image source: schmitz_illustration
