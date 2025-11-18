30 Powerful Illustrations By Stephan Schmitz That Will Make You Think (New Pics)

Stephan Schmitz is a talented illustrator from Zürich, Switzerland, who uses his art to explore complex themes in simple but powerful ways. His illustrations often play with colors, shapes, and clever visual concepts to reveal hidden layers of meaning beneath everyday situations.

Whether he’s working with The New York Times or Scientific American, Stephan’s work grabs attention and encourages viewers to think a little deeper about what they see. With his unique style and creative storytelling, it’s no surprise his illustrations have gained international recognition and a loyal following.

More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch

#1 When Caregivers Need Care

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#2 A Father Absorbed By Work Loses His Family

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#3 I Need A Break!

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#4 Digital Disinformation By Politicians

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#5 How AI Is Influencing Our Behaviour Online And In The Real World

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#6 About #frequencies And #violins Vsao

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#7 Screen Time

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#8 Who Started It?

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#9 Middle Management Is Hell!

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#10 Guilt And Forgiveness

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#11 “Are You Even Listening?”

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#12 Symphony

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#13 Never Alone…

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#14 Attachment Styles

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#15 Shared Capitalism

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#16 Can Fiction Help Us Reconnect?

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#17 The New Work Lie

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#18 The Science Of Awe

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#19 Home Office Fatigue

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#20 Too Tight

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#21 Patchworkfamilies: If The Kids Don‘T Accept The New Partner

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#22 She Had To Choose Between Her Lover And Her Husband… And… Chose None Of Them

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#23 Recharging Your Batteries

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#24 Finding New Ways To Support Centennial Staters As They Age

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#25 The Digital Possibilities For Influencing Are Widely Used By Advertising Companies, Digital Platforms, Secret Services And Militaries

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#26 A Computer Science Major Writes About A Human-Like Interaction With An Artificial Being

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#27 Turning Unrecyclable Plastics Into Airplane Fuel

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#28 A Young Mother Longing For A Second Child

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#29 Undervalued Stocks

Image source: schmitz_illustration

#30 Can Artificial Intelligence Help Politicians Make Wise Decisions About Future Problems?

Image source: schmitz_illustration

