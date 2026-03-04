111 Times People Took A Photograph Only To Realize They’d Captured A Renaissance Masterpiece (New Pics)

Photographers, like any other artists, have to work year after year to hone their craft. Throughout the process, they learn about composition, the exposure triangle, lighting, and many other tricks. Some experts estimate it might take three to six months with a course to become proficient in photography, and about three years to learn it on your own.

But sometimes, the right photograph might just manifest itself accidentally. The light comes in just at the right angle, the subject poses just right for a millisecond, and you snap a picture that looks more like a painting by the 15th-century masters. The online community “Accidental Renaissance” celebrates these stunning “oopsies,” and we’re bringing you the newest collection of masterpieces!

More info: Reddit

#1 My Recently Passed Best Friend, Dexter

#1 My Recently Passed Best Friend, Dexter

Image source: ElFerritoNegro

#2 Carpe Diem (I Left The Camera On Manual By Accident)

#2 Carpe Diem (I Left The Camera On Manual By Accident)

Image source: DAALED

#3 Catnap In The Field

#3 Catnap In The Field

Image source: jaybailey079

#4 Las Vegas Police Facing Mike Tyson After He’d Just Bitten Holyfield’s Ear Off (1996)

#4 Las Vegas Police Facing Mike Tyson After He'd Just Bitten Holyfield's Ear Off (1996)

Image source: lolwren

#5 Riot In Kathmandu Nepal

#5 Riot In Kathmandu Nepal

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Fan_391

#6 My Darling Starling

#6 My Darling Starling

Image source: underxthegun

#7 Steeplechase Runner Nearly Steps On Other Runner At World Athletic Championships

#7 Steeplechase Runner Nearly Steps On Other Runner At World Athletic Championships

Image source: Kaylend

#8 The Birth Of A Donkey At Our Zoo

#8 The Birth Of A Donkey At Our Zoo

Image source: KJ00R

#9 Say Can You See

#9 Say Can You See

Image source: WearyLiterature1755

#10 Man Giving Lifesaving Cpr To Worker Who Was Electrocuted (But It Looks Like A Passionate Kiss)

#10 Man Giving Lifesaving Cpr To Worker Who Was Electrocuted (But It Looks Like A Passionate Kiss)

Image source: UISystemError

#11 Boats Unloading At Haiti 2025 (From The Guardian)

#11 Boats Unloading At Haiti 2025 (From The Guardian)

Image source: salizarn

#12 Did I Misunderstand This Sub

#12 Did I Misunderstand This Sub

Image source: JAKR73

#13 Claudia Sheinbaum, President Of Mexico, On International Women’s Day, 2025

#13 Claudia Sheinbaum, President Of Mexico, On International Women's Day, 2025

Image source: aacool

#14 My Darling Daughter, Babs

#14 My Darling Daughter, Babs

Image source: Blacksmoke1033

#15 Yard Vignette

#15 Yard Vignette

Image source: Vegetable_Draw6554

#16 Watson’s First Flight Attempt

#16 Watson's First Flight Attempt

Image source: ShineyMine

#17 This Fruit Bowl

#17 This Fruit Bowl

Image source: ComebackKid1999

#18 The Touch

#18 The Touch

Image source: MegatronTurtlebot

#19 Sweden’s New Minister Of Healthcare Collapses At Inaugural Press Brief

#19 Sweden's New Minister Of Healthcare Collapses At Inaugural Press Brief

Image source: Wickywire

#20 When You Try To Remove A Piece Of Art And Accidentally Make It Better

#20 When You Try To Remove A Piece Of Art And Accidentally Make It Better

Image source: just_an__inchident

#21 Woman In The Window

#21 Woman In The Window

Image source: eln05

#22 Not Taxidermy

#22 Not Taxidermy

Image source: bburritos4life

#23 Beautiful Evening

#23 Beautiful Evening

Image source: claws0123

#24 When You Spook Each Other

#24 When You Spook Each Other

Image source: Koda_Kneel

#25 Going Up

#25 Going Up

Image source: oompaloompa77

#26 Does This One From My Wedding Count?

#26 Does This One From My Wedding Count?

Image source: calirhayne

#27 A Photo Taken Of Me On A Backpacking Trip Gone Awry

#27 A Photo Taken Of Me On A Backpacking Trip Gone Awry

Image source: frettic

#28 The Mare

#28 The Mare

Image source: Aromatic_Peanut166

#29 A Tragic Affair

#29 A Tragic Affair

Image source: kasabian-7

#30 Accidental Caravaggio

#30 Accidental Caravaggio

Image source: yeahyeahyall

#31 Accidental Renaissance During Salmon Season

#31 Accidental Renaissance During Salmon Season

Image source: DontBelieveDaHypeee

#32 The Old Town Tavern

#32 The Old Town Tavern

Image source: sovalente

#33 Grand Egyptian Museum, Opening Day

#33 Grand Egyptian Museum, Opening Day

Image source: freshorang

#34 A Father And His Sons

#34 A Father And His Sons

Image source: cheezit_baby

#35 These Flowers Casting Shadows On My Nightly Walk

#35 These Flowers Casting Shadows On My Nightly Walk

Image source: vuphoria

#36 The Gin Taster, By Unknown

#36 The Gin Taster, By Unknown

Image source: tuhokas

#37 My Wife’s Cat Questioning Who She Really Is

#37 My Wife's Cat Questioning Who She Really Is

Image source: rileymc14

#38 Sharks To A Light

#38 Sharks To A Light

Image source: Renault_75-34_MX

#39 Someone Said This Picture Belongs Here

#39 Someone Said This Picture Belongs Here

Image source: schrodingers_popoki

#40 Carmela Laying On Her Fainting Pillow After A Tough Day

#40 Carmela Laying On Her Fainting Pillow After A Tough Day

Image source: EmilyEffinBemily

#41 Luigi Mangione Arriving At New York Supreme Criminal Court Today 9/16/25

#41 Luigi Mangione Arriving At New York Supreme Criminal Court Today 9/16/25

Image source: sleazycunt007

#42 Nectar Of The Gods

#42 Nectar Of The Gods

Image source: moesbeard

#43 Anti Corruption Rally In The Philippines Today

#43 Anti Corruption Rally In The Philippines Today

Image source: enXert

#44 Rosie

#44 Rosie

Image source: cersewan

#45 Rainy Sunsets Feel Nostalgic

#45 Rainy Sunsets Feel Nostalgic

Image source: claws0123

#46 A Random Photo I Took In 2013 And Stumble Upon From Time To Time…

#46 A Random Photo I Took In 2013 And Stumble Upon From Time To Time…

Image source: Own-Concentrate999

#47 The Lights Are On In Bath

#47 The Lights Are On In Bath

Image source: sovalente

#48 In Search Of A Friend

#48 In Search Of A Friend

Image source: Renegada

#49 Crowd Surfer

#49 Crowd Surfer

Image source: El-Fisherino

#50 The Lambs Of Topsfield

#50 The Lambs Of Topsfield

Image source: dennysparkinglot420

#51 How Many Cops Does It Take To Keep A Single Streetlight From Falling Down? (Serbia, 2025)

#51 How Many Cops Does It Take To Keep A Single Streetlight From Falling Down? (Serbia, 2025)

Image source: ThrowRA_abeltesfaye

#52 Quenching The Thirst Of The People

#52 Quenching The Thirst Of The People

Image source: filmhistoryreplay

#53 One Paw Ahead

#53 One Paw Ahead

Image source: nekomansi

#54 A Girl Cooking Fufu In The Outdoor Kitchen At My Grandparents’ House. I Took This Photo About Ten Years Ago

#54 A Girl Cooking Fufu In The Outdoor Kitchen At My Grandparents' House. I Took This Photo About Ten Years Ago

Image source: CongoSpaceGurlxx

#55 Lady With Heels

#55 Lady With Heels

Image source: SjaanRoeispaan

#56 Olive Is A Renaissance Woman

#56 Olive Is A Renaissance Woman

Image source: tsumi

#57 The Blacksmith

#57 The Blacksmith

Image source: fistbump101

#58 Grieving For The Lost One

#58 Grieving For The Lost One

Image source: Consistent-Cold-1028

#59 Leaf In Her Chair

#59 Leaf In Her Chair

Image source: DoMBe87

#60 Polar Bears At Abandoned Soviet Weather Station

#60 Polar Bears At Abandoned Soviet Weather Station

Image source: Little-Tart2581

#61 Should I Paint This Photo I Took? Did Not Stage This Btw

#61 Should I Paint This Photo I Took? Did Not Stage This Btw

Image source: Deadpotato420

#62 Sunbathe

#62 Sunbathe

Image source: porg104

#63 This Cat In The Park On A Foggy Morning

#63 This Cat In The Park On A Foggy Morning

Image source: newsoundera

#64 One Of My Favorite Photos I’ve Ever Taken

#64 One Of My Favorite Photos I've Ever Taken

Image source: MahnyB

#65 A Renaissance Side Quest

#65 A Renaissance Side Quest

Image source: 00angel-baby

#66 This Photo Of The Actual President Of Mexico

#66 This Photo Of The Actual President Of Mexico

Image source: MasterOfPudin

#67 Gizmo Accidental Renaissance Picture

#67 Gizmo Accidental Renaissance Picture

Image source: notimefornothing55

#68 Cleaning Out A Frat Brother’s Room

#68 Cleaning Out A Frat Brother's Room

Image source: LynSyren

#69 Talking A Bath

#69 Talking A Bath

Image source: funny_reddit_guy_

#70 Fraternity Brothers Arm Wrestling After A Wedding

#70 Fraternity Brothers Arm Wrestling After A Wedding

Image source: benthebarbarian3

#71 Took This Photo Of My Roommate’s Dog

#71 Took This Photo Of My Roommate's Dog

Image source: Own_Satisfaction_478

#72 One Of The Best Shots I’ve Taken

#72 One Of The Best Shots I've Taken

Image source: Ok_Vermicelli_8664

#73 I Was Told This Belongs Here 😂

#73 I Was Told This Belongs Here 😂

Image source: SnooPickles2588

#74 Uninhabited Passion

#74 Uninhabited Passion

Image source: ZebraZealot

#75 My Husband’s Hand While Sleeping

#75 My Husband's Hand While Sleeping

Image source: w3an3d

#76 Brother In Law And Son At The Ocean

#76 Brother In Law And Son At The Ocean

Image source: Sunstang

#77 Snapped This Photo While Out To Dinner With Friends

#77 Snapped This Photo While Out To Dinner With Friends

Image source: aiMBackwards

#78 A Photograph I Shot Of An Old Woman Watching The Red Arrows

#78 A Photograph I Shot Of An Old Woman Watching The Red Arrows

Image source: lolli216

#79 Inferno Destroys Catholic Statue Factory Today

#79 Inferno Destroys Catholic Statue Factory Today

Image source: hrutheone

#80 Photo I Took Of My Two Dogs Years Ago Through The Windows At Night

#80 Photo I Took Of My Two Dogs Years Ago Through The Windows At Night

Image source: Iron_pegasus88

#81 NY Public Library

#81 NY Public Library

Image source: atlienk

#82 Dress Up Drama

#82 Dress Up Drama

Image source: Rubidium301

#83 Lead Guitarist With A Fan

#83 Lead Guitarist With A Fan

Image source: lemonchickenorzo

#84 A Man And His Passion

#84 A Man And His Passion

Image source: baba23527

#85 The Woman And The Sea

#85 The Woman And The Sea

Image source: krisskrosskreame

#86 Accidental Renaissance At The Pumpkin Patch

#86 Accidental Renaissance At The Pumpkin Patch

Image source: Mr_Bluesman

#87 After The Louvre Heist

#87 After The Louvre Heist

Image source: DavidH1985

#88 Curiouser And Curiouser

#88 Curiouser And Curiouser

Image source: Stunning-Error-6626

#89 Awaiting A Taxi After A Wedding

#89 Awaiting A Taxi After A Wedding

Image source: willyvanwolf

#90 The Baptism Of St. Frog

#90 The Baptism Of St. Frog

Image source: MoneybagsMalone

#91 Witches On The Water

#91 Witches On The Water

Image source: emptysunrise

#92 The Way That Light Attaches To A Girl

#92 The Way That Light Attaches To A Girl

Image source: KCChiefsGirl89

#93 Elite Runner After Completing 100 Mile Run

#93 Elite Runner After Completing 100 Mile Run

Image source: florida_throw_away

#94 Alice & Sarah

#94 Alice & Sarah

Image source: Chemical_Variety_781

#95 Plane Portrait, In Transit

#95 Plane Portrait, In Transit

Image source: Minimum_Spray_6825

#96 The Windows That Watch Autumn Come

#96 The Windows That Watch Autumn Come

Image source: sovalente

#97 Getting Ready To Head Off To Her Vet Appointment

#97 Getting Ready To Head Off To Her Vet Appointment

Image source: VapeWaveRadio

#98 A Leningrad Prison Cell, Russia, 1991. Photo By Hans-Jürgen Burkard

#98 A Leningrad Prison Cell, Russia, 1991. Photo By Hans-Jürgen Burkard

Image source: fattokittyo

#99 Clouds Through The Metro

#99 Clouds Through The Metro

Image source: ramenov3rlord

#100 Blue Jay Fan

#100 Blue Jay Fan

Image source: Cathixy

#101 Our Sitter Sent Us This While We Were Out Of Town. The Lighting Is Absolutely Perfect

#101 Our Sitter Sent Us This While We Were Out Of Town. The Lighting Is Absolutely Perfect

Image source: j__rage

#102 The Cats Of The Forbidden City In Beijing Shimmer With Golden Light

#102 The Cats Of The Forbidden City In Beijing Shimmer With Golden Light

Image source: Complex-Swimmer-8653

#103 Cat In Hagia Sophia

#103 Cat In Hagia Sophia

Image source: Jonis564

#104 Candle Light Dinner. Blackout In Bila Tserkva, Ukraine

#104 Candle Light Dinner. Blackout In Bila Tserkva, Ukraine

Image source: kabzik

#105 In The Stable, Julita Gård, Sweden

#105 In The Stable, Julita Gård, Sweden

Image source: Daghall

#106 Couple Cuddling In A Museum Resting Area, Vienna

#106 Couple Cuddling In A Museum Resting Area, Vienna

Image source: ButterOfPeanuttrees

#107 Coffee Time

#107 Coffee Time

Image source: InspiraSean86

#108 Without The KFC It Could Be 100 Years Ago

#108 Without The KFC It Could Be 100 Years Ago

Image source: 4Nails

#109 This Guy Cleaning The Water Looks Straight Out Of A Painting

#109 This Guy Cleaning The Water Looks Straight Out Of A Painting

Image source: bonusnipple

#110 Street Food Moments In China

#110 Street Food Moments In China

Image source: yukophotographylife

#111 The Ballerinas From The Slum

#111 The Ballerinas From The Slum

Image source: Plenty_Design2639

