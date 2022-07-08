Young Mazino has been working hard to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry, and it looks like his time is finally coming. After years of playing relatively small roles, he got his big break when he was cast in an upcoming TV series called Beef. Although the show’s release date hasn’t officially been announced, the project is already getting a lot of attention. If it ends up living up to the hype, there’s no doubt that this could open lots of other doors for Young. That being said, now is the perfect time to learn more about him so that you can be well-versed once he becomes a household name. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Young Mazino.
1. He Fell in Love With Acting At an Early Age
There doesn’t seem to be any information online on exactly what inspired Young to get into acting. However, we do know that acting was something he became interested in at an early age. He did some local theater productions when he was younger, and eventually decided it was something he wanted to pursue at a serious level.
2. He Was in An Episode of Blue Bloods
Even though most of Young’s roles have been relatively minor, he has still built a pretty solid resume. According to IMDB, he has 20 on-screen credits (this includes projects that have not yet been released). Among those credits is an appearance in an episode of Blue Bloods in 2019.
3. He likes to Travel
Traveling is one of the best ways to experience new things and learn about different places and cultures. Young has been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling over the years and he has visited places across the United States and abroad. There’s no doubt there will be even more traveling in his future as his career continues to grow.
4. He’s a Private Person
As of now, there isn’t a lot of information out there about Young. While some might argue that is simply because he isn’t that well-known yet, there’s also a good chance that it has something to do with him enjoying his privacy. He doesn’t seem to be the kind of person who likes to share all of his personal business with the world.
5. He Trained at Stella Adler Studios
Once Young decided that he wanted to pursue acting, he knew that he needed to do everything he could to hone his skills. He relocated to New York City where he studied at the famous Stella Adler School of Acting between 2017 and 2018. The school boasts a long line of successful actors, and Young is excited to be joining that list.
6. He Was a Surf Rescue Technician
Like many other actors, Young’s road to building a career in the industry hasn’t been easy. Along the way, he has had to work ‘regular’ jobs in order to keep himself afloat. His LinkedIn profile shows that he was a surf rescue technician in Maryland in 2012. After that, he went on to work in sales.
7. He Likes Taking Pictures
It goes without saying that Young enjoys being in front of the camera. However, people may not realize that he also isn’t afraid to step behind it. Young’s Instagram profile reveals that he really likes to take pictures and he also has a good eye for it. His passion for photography fits in perfectly with his love for traveling and other adventures.
8. He’s a Dog Person
Over the years, there have been several studies that have suggested you can tell a lot about a person’s personality based on whether they prefer dogs or cats. If you’re a dog person, you’ll be happy to know that Young is too. However, we aren’t sure if he currently has a fur baby of his own.
9. He’s a Musician
Acting is what has gotten Young the most attention so far in his journey, but it’s not the only method of performing he enjoys. He is also a trained musician who sings and plays the guitar. It doesn’t appear that he has released any solo singles or full-length projects at the moment, but he was featured on a song called “Van Gogh” by Love Voyage.
10. He Doesn’t Have a Large Social Media Following
As of now, Young has just over 1,600 followers on Instagram. However, that number will probably grow exponentially once he becomes more well known in the entertainment business. Once a person builds a large online following, they can get easier access to lots of great opportunities.