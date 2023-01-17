12 Interesting Things About Emma Stone

Emma Stone has long gone on to become one of Hollywood sweethearts. Whether she’s playing Mia Dolan in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, Cruella de Vil in the 2021 crime comedy film Cruella, or the amiable Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man movie franchise, Emma Stone has proven time and time again that she’s a force to be reckoned with.
While we await the official release date for her next film, Poor Things, here are 12 interesting things to remember about Emma Stone.
1. Emma Stone Had to Prepare a PowerPoint Presentation to Convince Her Parents to Let Her Become an Actress
While this may seem far-fetched for many, there isn’t exactly a blueprint to follow when choosing to chase one’s dreams. Remarkably at age 14, Emma Stone was sure she had a future in acting. Since she didn’t entirely fancy the idea of cutting and pasting things, a PowerPoint show seemed an easy approach for a convincing pitch.
The actress named the presentation “Project Hollywood 2004” cued in Madonna’s Hollywood song and made the presentation. She also didn’t forget to serve popcorn and name examples of young entertainers who had made it in Hollywood. She convinced her parents to become an actress through the PowerPoint presentation, popcorn, and real-life examples.
2. Emma Stone’s Debut Film was Superbad (2007)
The actress made her entry into film with the Box Office teen comedy movie Superbad. Emma Stone rightly played the role of Jules, Seth’s love interest. The movie received lots of positive reviews and was a financial success, earning $170.8 million on a $17.5–20 million production budget.
3. Emma Stone Had to Dye Her Hair Before Getting Her Big Break
It’s no longer news that Hollywood is filled with stereotypes, especially towards women. Emma Stone, who’s a natural blonde, struggled to get movie roles when she first came to L.A. The actress once mentioned that her agent at the time told her her blonde hair streamlined her movie role options.
Later on, she chose to listen and dyed her hair dark brown. Surprisingly, a week later, she got her first role-playing Jules in Superbad.
4. Emma Stone is a Big Fan of Taylor Swift
Emma Stone has never hidden the fact that she’s a Swiftie at heart. Besides the fact that both of them are besties, Emma Stone is unashamedly a proud member of the Swift club. Emma Stone reportedly graced one of Taylor Swift’s concerts, Reputation Concert in New Jersey in 2018. Eyewitness reports said Emma Stone was screaming back some of the lyrics of songs as Taylor Swift performed.
5. Emma Stone Lost the Role of Claire Bennet to Hayden Panettiere
NBC’s Heroes series became one of the television broadcasting company’s most successful series. What’s more surprising was that Emma Stone had unsuccessfully auditioned to play the role of Claire Bennet, the superhero with regenerative abilities. Emma Stone has always openly discussed how losing the role put her in a rock-bottom position.
6. Emma Stone was the Highest Paid Actress in 2017
According to Forbes, Emma Stone emerged as the 2017 highest-paid actress, earning a whopping $26 million that year. Most of her earnings came from her pay for the romantic musical comedy La La Land. Interestingly, she also won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for the same movie.
7. Emma Stone was Once Accused of White Feminism
Yep, you read that right; white feminism. Emma Stone has always been open about her stance on feminism but was called out for displaying white feminism during her award presentation at the 2018 Oscars ceremony. While on the stage to present the Best Director award to its recipient, she dropped a line that would see her dragged in and out of social media. In her words,
“These four men, and Greta Gerwig, created their own masterpieces this year.”
For better context, Greta Gerwig was the only female director nominated for the category. Emma Stone was accused of white feminism for trying to make it another case for feminism when a black and Mexican director was also nominated
8. Emma Stone was a Guest Star in Nickelodeon’s iCarly
Emma Stone joins the list of celebrities that appeared as guest stars on the Nickelodeon show iCarly. Emma Stone played the role of Heather in the ninth episode of the show’s sixth season titled iFind Spencer Friends.
9. Emma Stone Dated The Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield, for Four Years
It’s not uncommon to have actors and actresses find love on movie sets. The chemistry between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, both on and off the screen, sparked speculations that were later confirmed to be true. The couple dated for four years, between 2011 to 2015. No official reason was given for the breakup, but the relationship was said to have ended mutually.
10. Is Emma Stone Married?
Emma Stone is married to Dave McCary, the segment director of Saturday Night Live. The couple started dating sometime in 2017, with the actress getting engaged in December 2019. The couple took their wedding vows the next year in 2020.
11. Does Emma Stone Have Kids?
Emma Stone and Dave McCary currently have a daughter together. The child is named Louise Jean McCary, after Emma Stone’s grandmother. Louise Jean McCary was born in March 2021.
12. What is Emma Stone’s Net Worth?
Having starred in some blockbuster box office successes, Emma Stone has an impressive net worth to back it up. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emma Stone has an estimated net worth of $40 million.