44 Sports Photos From The Canon Emerging Talent Awards That Show The Next Generation Of Star Sports Photographers

The World Sports Photography Awards has introduced a new spotlight for the next generation of image-makers, and its first Canon Emerging Talent Award has already shown just how strong that future looks. Dedicated to professional sports photographers under 30, the award celebrates young creatives who not only document major sporting moments but also reshape how those moments are seen, felt, and remembered.
This year’s inaugural competition drew more than 1,700 entrants, with Germany’s Tom Weller named the overall winner. His Gold-winning portfolio spans everything from basketball to winter sports, demonstrating range and confidence that stood out in an already impressive field. Beatriz Ryder received Silver, while Special Merit recognition went to Alex Davidson, Alexandre Baloukjy, Ashley Ray, Claudia Greco, Harry Talbot, Jayce Illman, and Liz Vivien Höser.
Scroll down to see selected images from the Gold and Silver winners, as well as the Special Merit photographers, and don’t forget to upvote the shots that stand out to you the most.
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#1 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Claudia Greco
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
Together, their portfolios offer a powerful look at where sports photography is heading. Some images capture the peak of action, freezing split-second movement with precision and intensity. Others focus on atmosphere, emotion, stillness, exhaustion, celebration, and the quiet moments that often happen just outside the main spotlight. Across different disciplines and events, these photographers show that sports imagery is not only about speed or spectacle, but also about storytelling, timing, perspective, and human connection.
#2 Finalist Image Gymnastics Category – Ashley Ray
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#3 Finalist Image Formula 1 Category – Jayce Illman
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
As the only global awards dedicated solely to sports imagery, the World Sports Photography Awards continue to bring together work from leading photographers worldwide. With the addition of the Canon Emerging Talent Award, the competition now also highlights those who are helping shape the next chapter of the craft. The image headings below note where each photo is placed in the overall 2026 World Sports Photography Awards, while the text above explains how the photographers were recognized within the Canon Emerging Talent Award.
#4 Finalist Image Formula 1 Category – Jayce Illman
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#5 Finalist Image Gymnastics Category – Ashley Ray
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#6 Gold Award Aquatic Category – Beatriz Ryder Da Costa
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#7 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Beatriz Ryder Da Costa
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#8 Finalist Image Cycling Category – Harry Talbot
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#9 Bronze Award Gymnastics Category – Ashley Ray
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#10 Silver Award Formula 1 Category – Jayce Illman
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#11 Finalist Image Basketball Category – Tom Weller
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#12 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Tom Weller
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#13 Silver Award Winter Sports Category – Claudia Greco
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#14 Finalist Image Winter Sports Category – Tom Weller
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#15 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Liz Vivien Höser
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#16 Finalist Image For Cricket Category – Alex Davidson
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#17 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Liz Vivien Höser
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#18 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Alexandre Baloukjy
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#19 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Beatriz Ryder Da Costa
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#20 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Beatriz Ryder Da Costa
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#21 Finalist Image Gymnastics Category – Liz Vivien Höser
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#22 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Liz Vivien Höser
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#23 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Alexandre Baloukjy
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#24 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Claudia Greco
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#25 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Claudia Greco
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#26 Finalist Image Formula 1 Category – Jayce Illman
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#27 Special Merit Portfolio Image – Liz Vivien Höser
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#28 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Alex Davidson
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#29 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Alexandre Baloukjy
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#30 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Alexandre Baloukjy
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#31 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Ashley Ray
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#32 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Claudia Greco
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#33 Finalist Image Cycling Category – Harry Talbot
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#34 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Harry Talbot
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#35 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Harry Talbot
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#36 Finalist Image Cycling Category – Harry Talbot
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#37 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Jayce Illman
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#38 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Tom Weller
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#39 Finalist Image For Cricket Category – Alex Davidson
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#40 Finalist Image For Cricket Category – Alex Davidson
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#41 Finalist Image For Cricket Category – Alex Davidson
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#42 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Alexandre Baloukjy
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#43 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Ashley Ray
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
#44 Canon Emerging Talent Portfolio Image – Beatriz Ryder Da Costa
Image source: World Sports Photography Awards
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