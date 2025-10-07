30 Unhinged Confessions From Women Who Went Full Detective For A Man

The FBI has nothing on a woman with a crush and a stable internet connection that does it all in the name of “research.” A late-night deep dive that starts with his Instagram and somehow ends, three hours later, by unearthing his mom’s birth certificate.
An online prompt bravely asked women to confess the most “unhinged stalking” they’ve ever done for a man, and the responses are a schooling in digital detective work. From creating fake profiles to sewing trackers into their clothes, these stories are a hilarious and deeply relatable look at what happens when curiosity gets the better of us.
More info: TikTok
#1
Once I met a guy, we had a date planned and I forgot his name. Found his graduation online and watched 3 hours worth of graduating to find his name😂
Image source: natashafbaby, Pavel Danilyuk
#2
cut a hole in his work bag put in a tracker and sew it up so I can see where he was going everyday and when he got home I had to cut open the bag just to charge it the sew it back up again 🤣🤣🤣
Image source: Scarlett 🤍, Daniel Romero
#3
We lived together so I checked their clothing for hairs I didn’t recognize. Found a specific color of pet hair, found a girl w the same color pet on his IG that he recently followed. 🙇🏻♀️
#4
Walked into his house cus I know he kept the back door open and walked straight into his room to see if he was really sleeping then just walked out.
Image source: Angelica G, freepic.diller
#5
one by one muted everyone i follow on ig to only see what he liked on reels
Image source: beth, Los Muertos Crew
#6
he said he was in maccies after a night out and i didn’t believe him so i called the store and said my son was missing and described him to the worker
Image source: Becky, Roxy Svydovetska
#7
I recreated his house in sims 4 with excruciating level of detail. I deleted it the next day because i got scared of myself
Image source: konamicode.exe, Jessicapie
#8
We used to go to the same restaurant every Monday so after we split I started dating the guy who owned it just so I could check the restaurant cameras on his phone when he slept to make sure my ex wasn’t going there with anyone else
Image source: lils, Aminaashfaq
#9
I had a dream about his phone password. Tried it when I woke up and it worked LOL
Image source: kiannabeenup, indra projects
#10
made an excel spreadsheet of his ig following so whenever he followed or unfollowed someone I could log it 😝
#11
checked all of the receipts in his wallet to see if there was any suspicious activity
Image source: suleima, Kaboompics.com
#12
Lowkey bought something from his depop under a fake name so I could know what he smelt like 😭😭😭😭
#13
i spent 10£ on a website online to try find his address so I could send him a present for his birthday after we went no contact…..
#14
Well he lied about his name and said he didn’t know his dad so I found his mothers birth certificate and his grandmas immigration documents online and I found his dad for him and then found his siblings and his real name for him too x
Image source: FlacoBeauty, EyeEm
#15
Found out he was Speaking to other girls and so I found the girls instagram and followed them and became friends with them so that they would confess what he was doing 😂
Image source: anonymous, Getty Images
#16
he didn’t answer his phone for hours and I went to his house and climbed through the window to see if he was cheating.
#17
turned up to his house like a year or two later with no reason whatsoever, just sat outside and watched 😭😭😭
Image source: tas, ArthurHidden
#18
Saw a cute guy on hinge. Only knew his first name. On one of his photos he had on a shirt with name of a running marathon. I went through the participants list of the past couple of years, and found him omg.
Image source: user785527411015, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#19
Instead of stalking I just straight up messaged his ex and asked everything that happened between them in detail xxxx
Image source: madisonchloemason, freepik
#20
I took his Apple Watch, guessed his password and hid it from him for months, even had to buy a charger for it, can literally see everything on his phone.
Image source: Rxclusivex, Ejov Igor
#21
One time I suspected he was cheating on me, so I put on a wig, wore baggy clothes, and went to follow him 💀💀
#22
He blocked my Spotify so I made another acc w my name again (don’t care) and go through his albums so I can read every lyric of every new song to see if it relates to me (it’s been three years..)
Image source: Alliebrett Glenn, cottonbro studio
#23
stalked his ex so hard i hard a dream about her and now im worried about her and feel deep sadness every time i think about her (never met or spoke to the woman in my life)
Image source: chaiinami, freepik
#24
he posted a picture of his window facing the front yard and I found his house by narrowing down the intersection he mentioned and the appearance of his front yard.
Image source: unregistered hypercam 2, freepik
#25
Found out which girl he was dating based off a countertop that was in the back of a photo 😔
#26
Looking at his letterboxd and the acc of the girl i suspected and seeing what films they had clearly watched together😭😂
Image source: ellieejc, Getty Images
#27
Would check his Apple Watch stats to see how many steps he was taking 😭
Image source: dayanna, Mohamed Nohassi
#28
Not a man, but I found his new gf’s LinkedIn and saw she worked at Pizza Hut so I went through all the Google reviews for every single Pizza Hut in our city until I found one location where the reviews mentioned the name of a man she followed on Instagram so I assumed that was the location she worked at. Then I visited that location so I could see what she looks like in real life 😭
Image source: Hannah Marie, Aman Uttam
#29
Kept a notebook of all the information I learned from asking his close friends all while being friends with them as well as him (this was middle school)
Image source: Britt ♡, freepik
#30
Went through his phone while he was asleep, went to his ig, and blocked every girl he was following that was pretty 😂
Image source: ✨Hol Regan✨, artursafronovvvv
