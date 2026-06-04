Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 4, 2026

Happy birthday to Angelina Jolie, Russell Brand, and Evan Spiegel! June 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actress and Filmmaker Angelina Jolie, 51
Renowned for her intense on-screen presence, American actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie captivated audiences with her Oscar-winning role in Girl, Interrupted. She transitioned into global superstardom with action franchises and later became a respected filmmaker and UNHCR Special Envoy.
Little-known fact:
Jolie once considered a career as a funeral director, even taking a home course at age 14, influenced by a poorly handled family funeral.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 English Comedian and Actor Russell Brand, 51
Known for his provocative humor and acting prowess, Russell Brand is an English comedian and actor. Russell Edward Brand achieved international recognition with his role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and has since become a prominent podcaster and author.
He also hosted Big Brother’s Big Mouth, showcasing his unique presenting style.
Little-known fact:
Russell Brand was diagnosed with bulimia nervosa at the age of 14.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Internet Entrepreneur Evan Spiegel, 36
An American entrepreneur and CEO, Evan Spiegel made his mark by co-founding Snap Inc., the company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat. He revolutionized digital communication with disappearing photo and video messages. Spiegel also holds the distinction of becoming one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires.
Little-known fact:
Before co-founding Snapchat, Evan Spiegel had an unpaid sales internship with Red Bull while still in high school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor and Comedian T.j. Miller, 45
An American stand-up comedian and actor, T.J. Miller is celebrated for his unique comedic timing and versatile performances. He gained significant acclaim for his role as Erlich Bachman in the HBO series Silicon Valley, which garnered him a Critics’ Choice Television Award. Miller has also appeared in major films such as Deadpool and lent his voice to popular animated features.
Little-known fact:
He underwent successful brain surgery in 2010 to correct a cerebral arteriovenous malformation.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actor and Producer Noah Wyle, 55
American actor Noah Wyle, born in Hollywood, built a lasting career through compelling performances across television and film. He is widely recognized for his long-running role as Dr. John Carter on ER. He also garnered critical acclaim for his lead role in the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt, earning Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.
Little-known fact:
He was named one of the “50 Most Beautiful People” by People magazine in 2001.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 British Rapper and Songwriter Central Cee, 28
A leading figure in UK rap, Central Cee rose to prominence with his distinctive drill singles. His work is known for blending authentic street narratives with melodic hooks and has garnered a global following.
Beyond his chart-topping music, Central Cee has launched a successful streetwear brand and achieved multiple MOBO Awards, including becoming the joint most-decorated rapper in the awards’ history.
Little-known fact:
Before finding success in music, Central Cee worked at a shoe store for three weeks before quitting due to dissatisfaction with his wage.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Child Actress Mackenzie Ziegler, 22
An American singer, actress, and internet personality, Mackenzie Ziegler rose to prominence as a child on the reality series Dance Moms. She launched a successful music career with her debut album Mack Z and has since expanded into acting and social media. Ziegler is also known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.
Little-known fact:
Mackenzie Ziegler has an extra bone in her foot, a common but sometimes painful condition for athletes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Israeli Model and Actress Bar Refaeli, 41
Celebrated for her striking beauty and entrepreneurial spirit, Israeli model and businesswoman Bar Refaeli gained international recognition as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star. She has since expanded her career to television hosting and successful ventures in fashion and technology.
Little-known fact:
At age twelve, Bar Refaeli took a break from modeling to get braces on her teeth.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Actor Keith David, 70
Renowned for his deep, resonant voice and imposing screen presence, American actor Keith David has carved out a distinguished career spanning film, television, and voice work. His extensive filmography includes memorable roles in Platoon and The Thing, alongside acclaimed voice performances such as Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog and Goliath in Gargoyles. He is also a two-time Emmy Award winner.
Little-known fact:
His journey to acting began when he played the Cowardly Lion in a school production of The Wizard of Oz.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American R&B Singer-Songwriter Al B. Sure!, 58
Renowned for his smooth, romantic sound, American singer Al B. Sure! rose to prominence during the New Jack Swing era. He is best known for his triple-platinum debut album In Effect Mode and the hit single “Nite and Day.”
Beyond his chart success, Al B. Sure! has also made his mark as a record producer, discovering and developing talent for other R&B acts.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing a music career, Al B. Sure! turned down a football scholarship to the University of Iowa, where he was a star quarterback.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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