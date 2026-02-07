“I Feel Bad For The Athletes”: JD Vance Gets Booed At The Winter Olympics Inauguration Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on February 6 took a sharp political turn after the U.S. Vice President JD Vance was met with a wave of boos from the audience.
During the Parade of Nations, he appeared on stadium screens alongside his wife, Usha Vance. While American athletes were largely welcomed with enthusiastic applause, the couple drew audible boos and jeers from sections of the crowd.
The moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, triggering a flood of global reactions.
“I’m afraid that this is just a small reflection of how America is viewed on the world stage!” wrote one netizen.
Vice President JD Vance was met with boos while Team USA athletes were largely cheered during the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Image credits: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Confusion over the incident stemmed from differences between international broadcasts.
NBC’s U.S. feed downplayed the moment, briefly identifying Vance before shifting focus back to the athletes.
However, Canada’s CBC broadcast captured a louder reaction, with the commentator noting, “There’s the Vice President, JD Vance… oop… those are not… eh, those are a lot of boos for him — whistling, jeering, some applause.”
Image credits: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Additionally, a journalist from The Independent inside the San Siro stadium described a “largely positive reception” for American athletes, followed by “definite boos and jeers for Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, as the camera panned to them waving American flags for a few brief seconds.”
Online viewers also stressed the distinction between the two reactions.
“JD Vance was booed; not Team USA,” one comment read, while another added, “The athletes were cheered. The politicians were not.”
That separation became central to how many interpreted the moment.
The jeers unfolded amid ICE backlash and mounting protests in Milan
Image credits: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
The timing of the boos coincided with hundreds of protestors gathering in Milan on February 5 to oppose the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents linked to Olympic security.
While the U.S. government claimed the agents were operating quietly from the consulate, Italian activists called their presence symbolic and provocative.
“It’s not just for the Olympic Games, it’s about justice in the world. We don’t want here ICE,” Alessandro Capella, the head of the Italian Democratic Party’s Milan chapter, told NPR.
Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Vance had been a vocal supporter of ICE operations, including those criticized for alleged brutality in the U.S.
Moreover, his refusal to apologize to the family of an American nurse, Alex Pretti, slain during a Border Patrol operation, further fueled anger abroad.
“They’re booing the administration, not the athletes,” one commenter wrote, reflecting a widely shared sentiment that the moment was a political protest rather than anti-American hostility.
Olympic officials had urged restraint as politics threatened to overshadow the Olympic Games
Image credits: Michael Kappeler/Getty Images
The reaction came despite a clear plea for neutrality from International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry. He urged spectators to keep the opening ceremony “respectful”.
Addressing concerns about geopolitical tensions with the U.S., Coventry said, “No one is asking what country they come from or what religion. They are all just hanging out”.
Image credits: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
“It was a real opportunity to put into perspective how we could all be. And so, for me, I hope that the opening ceremony will do that and will be a reminder for everyone how we could be.”
That message appeared to resonate unevenly, as many felt the jeers reflected unavoidable global tensions.
“Politics crashing Olympic unity is tough on athletes,” one viewer wrote, “but crowds are going to speak in a raw world.”
The internet remained split, with some denying the boos and others calling them inevitable
Image credits: Elsa/Getty Images
Not everyone agreed with the narrative, and some viewers insisted the reaction was exaggerated.
“I watched live and didn’t hear boos,” one person claimed, while another argued it was simply “general crowd noise being sensationalized.”
“Did not hear one boo besides the anchor telling us they did,” someone added.
Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Still, many felt the moment was telling.
“A stadium can broadcast international feelings louder than any headline,” one comment read.
“Milan definitely made their feelings known tonight,” wrote another.
Other detractors expressed discomfort that politics intruded on an event meant to celebrate athletes.
“So sad for these athletes,” one person wrote. “They worked their whole life for this, and our immoral administration has to ruin it.”
“I feel bad for American athletes that Trump and Vance make America hated in the world,” another added.
“Imagine training your whole life and getting booed by the stadium… peak chaos energy,” a third added.
The 2026 Winter Olympics are slated to run through February 22.
“He’s lucky it was just boos,” wrote one detractor
