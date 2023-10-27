Unveiling the Eclectic Cast of Killers of the Flower Moon

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been attempting to adapt his long-standing passion project, Killers of the Flower Moon, for the big screen for a number of years. Following several years of pre-production, the movie finally hit movie theaters in October, 2023. After such a short amount of time in theaters, it is already garnering serious Oscar buzz thanks to its strong critical acclaim.
The film centres on the Osage Indian murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s, which prompted a significant FBI investigation. The story revolves around the Osage Nation’s fight for justice as they unearth a dark plot to steal their fortune of oil. Behind the poignant and powerful story lies a star-studded cast who have brought this slice of history to life. So, let’s delve into the eclectic cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.
Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart
Leonardo DiCaprio rose to prominence in the early 90s as a child star. Soon enough, he became a fully-fledged leading man starring in the likes of Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, and Romeo and Juliet. In Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio shines in the lead role as Ernest Burkhart. In the movie, Ernest is the nephew of sinister rancher, William Hale (Robert De Niro). He is married to Mollie (Lily Gladstone), a member of the Osage Native American tribe who discovers oil on their land in the 1920s and soon find a number of their tribe members becoming murdered one by one. While DiCaprio eventually took the lead in the movie, he was initially penned to star in a smaller, supporting role. However, this role went to Jesse Plemons and Dicaprio forefronted the picture, making it the eighth time he has led a Martin Scorsese movie.
Robert De Niro as William Hale
Robert De Niro was born on August 17, 1943, in New York City. He is a two-time Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor in The Godfather Part II and Best Actor in Raging Bull. Through his decades-long career, De Niro has become one of the most accomplished American actors of his generation. Furthermore, he has become synonymous for his frequent collaborations with Martin Scorsese. The two have worked together on on 10 different occasions, creating some of the most iconic films in modern American cinema. De Niro’s latest role in Killers of the Flower Moon sees him pair with Scorsese for the first time since 2019’s crime drama, The Irishman. While William Hale is a complex character with deep-seated morality issues, De Niro plays him with an understated essence, delivering one of his finest on-screen renditions for years.
Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart
Lily Gladstone is a rising star in Hollywood who has captured the hearts of audiences around the world with her undeniable talent and captivating performances. Born and raised on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, Gladstone developed a passion for acting at a young age. To that, she pursued her dreams of studying performing arts at the University of Montana.
After graduating with high honors in 2008 with a degree in Acting/Directing and a minor in Native American Studies, Gladstone quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Although she has made notable appearances in shows like Reservation Dogs, it is her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon that is earning her much-deserved attention and award season hype. With her undeniable talent and unwavering dedication, 2023 going into 2024 will undoubtedly be the year that Gladstone shines bright as she continues to make waves in Hollywood.
Jesse Plemons as Tom White
Jesse Plemons was born on April 2, 1988, in Dallas, Texas. He rose to fame after his compelling portrayal of the twisted psychopath Todd in the hit TV show Breaking Bad. Audiences were captivated by his ability to portray such a despicable character with chilling realism. Since then, Plemons has gone on to star in a number of other acclaimed movies, including Black Mass, Bridge of Spies, and Game Night. In 2021, he gained an Oscar nomination for his outstanding role in The Power of the Dog. Killers of the Flower Moon marks the second time Plemons has took on a role in a Martin Scorsese movie, after starring in The Irishman. In Killers of the Flower Moon, Plemons portrays Tom White, a former Texas Ranger turned FBI agent who is sent to Oklahoma to investigate the brutal murders.
Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton
Brendan Fraser is an American-Canadian actor who rose to fame in the mid-90s with his roles in popular films like Encino Man, School Ties, and George of the Jungle. However, he is best known for his performances in the blockbuster smash hits The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, where he portrayed the lead character Rick O’Connell. Despite his success in the late 90s and early 2000s, Fraser’s career began to dip in the early 2000s, and he took on several lesser-known roles. However, he made an incredible comeback in 2022 with his role in The Whale, which won him critical acclaim and an Oscar for Best Actor. In 2023, Fraser is on path to revel in more dramatic movies. In Killers of the Flower Moon, Fraser stars as W.S. Hamilton, a larger-than-life lawyer involved in the murder trial.