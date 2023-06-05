9 Lesser Known Facts About Christopher Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher is an American actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He tasted fame in the late 1990s with his role as Michael Kelso on the hit television show That ’70s Show. Since then, he has become a beloved figure in Hollywood, known for his good looks and versatile acting skills.
Kutcher’s acting career has been diverse that includes film and television work credits. Some of his most noteworthy roles include playing the lead in the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men and starring in movies like The Butterfly Effect, No Strings Attached, and Jobs. Kutcher’s talent as an actor has earned him fans all over the world. However, there are many lesser-known facts about Kutcher that may surprise even his most ardent fans. In this article, we’ll explore some of the unknown facts about Kutcher’s childhood, relationships, and career.
1. He has a special twin brother
Kutcher and his fraternal twin brother Michael were born with very different health conditions. While Ashton grew up healthy and went on to become a successful actor, Michael was born with a septal heart defect and cerebral palsy. Despite their differences, the brothers have always been incredibly close, with Ashton once even considering taking his own life to donate his heart to Michael.
2. He keeps two phones
The actor likes to have two separate phone numbers. One is reserved for his wife, Mila Kunis, enabling her to reach him at all times, while the other is exclusively used to communicate with his fans via text messages. He tries to keep in touch with them and replies to them personally.
3. He worked as a butcher
Kutcher, who grew up in a middle-class family in Iowa, had to work several odd jobs to make ends meet. He worked as a janitor, then a butcher, and a factory worker before getting his break in the fashion industry as a model. He later transitioned to acting and quickly became a well-known face in Hollywood.
4. He is a savvy tech investor
Kutcher is well-known for his savvy investments in the tech industry. He has invested in several successful startups, including Spotify, Airbnb, and Uber, and has been involved in the creation of several companies himself. Kutcher’s passion for technology and his business acumen has earned him a name and fame as one of the most successful celebrity investors in Silicon Valley.
5. He has a deep love for country music
Kutcher has a great love for country music and counts artists such as Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, and Garth Brooks among his favorites. His love for country music has been widely reported, and he has been spotted at various concerts and festivals, often accompanied by his wife, actress Mila Kunis.
6. His Twitter account was the first to reach 1 million followers
Kutcher made headlines in April 2009 when he became the first Twitter user to reach one million followers, surpassing CNN Breaking News, which was also on the verge of the milestone. This achievement was widely reported in the media and signaled a new era in the power of social media influencers.
7. He once went on a fruits-only diet
Kutcher went to great lengths to prepare for his key role as Steve Jobs in the biopic Jobs. One thing he did was adopt Jobs’ fruit-only diet, which led to some severe health problems. Kutcher revealed that he ended up in the hospital two days before filming began and doubled over in pain.
8. He wanted to play Superman
Kutcher revealed that he once auditioned for the role of Superman. He donned the iconic superhero suit for the screen test and read lines with Keri Russell, who was auditioning for the role of Lois Lane. However, Kutcher acknowledged that his audition did not feel right, and he did not perform well. He admitted that he had not prepared for the part and had not worked out well.
9. He trains in Jiu-Jitsu
Kutcher’s 45-minute workout routine involves Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a grappling art that provides a full-body workout. The routine starts with a 15-minute warm-up before moving on to techniques such as scissor sweeps and triangle chokes, which involve squeezing the upper body with one’s legs while pulling the opponent’s head down.