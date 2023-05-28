Based on the novel of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon investigates a series of murders that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s. The upcoming film focuses on greed, racism, and genocide that left a community broken. The latest Martin Scorsese film has an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone.
Scorsese is no stranger to book adaptations. The Oscar winner has masterfully directed Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Color Money, to name a few. Killers of the Flower Moon looks like another promising feature from the legendary filmmaker. Could this be the next Best Picture winner? It’s time to find out. Here are the top five moments in the Killers of the Flower Moon trailer.
Viewers Are Immersed In Native American Customs
The attention to detail in this film looks incredible, from the old-fashioned trains to the environment as a whole. The aesthetic of Killers of the Flower Moon instantly draws viewers in because the world itself is an important character. The focus is on Native Americans, and it’s always great to see mainstream films highlight a different culture within society. Killers of the Flower Moon is a grim story. The book is a taut and noir story that tells the horrors that the Native Americans suffered during this period in Oklahoma.
Introducing audiences to Native American customs is crucial to the overall plot, as it helps them connect to the world and characters. Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) narrating the landscape of Osage County is simply perfect. The haunting score immediately sets the tone for the overall film, and the images convey the deeper meaning behind this culture. Its opening may be actionless, but the slow build to the final minutes of the Killers Of The Flower Moon trailer prepares viewers for what’s to come.
The Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Portrays How The World Perceived Native Americans
This is an excellent metaphor that plays out in the trailer. Not surprisingly, the direction seems top-notch in Martin Scorsese’s latest feature. There’s really not much dialogue from others besides Ernest, but the trailer communicates what Killers of the Flower Moon is about, thanks to intense moments. It’s unsettling to watch Mollie Burkhart (Gladstone) slowly travel through the crowded travel station as on-goers stare back at her. It speaks volumes about the way Osage County views Mollie. It equally sets in stone how Native Americans were treated so poorly during that time period.
William Hale Is Introduced
The corruption and senseless murders of the Osage people start with William Hale. He was an American cattleman and convicted murderer. Portrayed by Robert De Niro, the character killed the Osage people in order to obtain their oil headrights.
The reason the Oscar winner is such an incredible artist is due to his overall presence in a role. His characters never feel the same as one another, and De Niro brings an aura that makes each of his iconic roles to life. The menacing looks he gives throughout the Killers Of The Flower Moon trailer instantly make the skin crawl. Despite knowing little to nothing about William Hale, the audience can tell that he’s up to no good.
The World Is On Fire
The last portion of the trailer showcases the dread and horror that’s taken place in Osage County. The themes in this montage of crimes come full circle as murder, greed, and betrayals rock Osage County. Altogether, the sight of the landscape of fire highlights the tragedy caused by William Hale. This moment also sticks out like a sore thumb thanks to incredible cinematography from Rodrigo Prieto, who’s also responsible for past Oscar winners. Some of them include Brokeback Mountain, The Wolf of Wall Street, Babel, and Argo.
The Picture Of The Native American Family
The Killers of the Flower Moon trailer ends on a powerful note. Repeating, “Can you find the wolves in this picture” with a bunch of White settlers documents the cultural shift imbued in the question Ernest asked early in the trailer. The only person who ever speaks in this trailer is Ernest, but the overall premise for this crime drama is quite clear.
How have these events drastically shaken the world of Osage County? Native American lives were changed forever during this time, and Killers of the Flower Moon won’t be an easy sit-through due to the cruelty of one’s culture. But it seems like a captivating viewpoint on one of the most horrific events in American history.