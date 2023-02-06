The Context Behind 5 Memes From The Star Wars Franchise

The Star Wars franchise has been a successful one. Starting from the first episode in 1977 and finishing in the ninth episode in 2019, this series truly showed a lot of wonders and epic scenes that would stay in the history of movies.
However, like any other successful series, they are also prone to having memes taken from them. Today, we will look over 5 of the most popular Star Wars memes.
1. “For the better, right?”
This four-panel meme template came from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. In the original scene, Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala discussed politics and how they felt their system wasn’t successful. That’s it. However, in the meme version of the scene, new dialogue lines were added; namely, the text the readers get to see when looking at a meme sample. The new dialogues are placed on top of screenshots of the characters in the scene having different emotions.
The first panel had Anakin with a determined face who looked eager to make a change. And then a happy Padmé came after, smiling, extending Anakin’s thought with a good ending. However, the third panel showed Anakin slightly disappointed, making Padmé worry that the positive ending she was hoping for wouldn’t happen.
2. “He’s too dangerous to be left alive”
The meme was taken from a scene in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Mace Windu, the man with the purple lightsaber on the meme, was confronting the Sith Lord Darth Sidious, who was under the disguise of Chancellor Palpatine in the Jedi ranks. Windu ought to subdue this enemy.
Before that happened, Mace Windu and Darth Sidious had intense fighting. When Windu finally managed to gain the upper hand, Anakin Skywalker arrived, indicating that they should end the life of Sidious (Palpatine). The remark that he was too dangerous stemmed from the heavy fighting where the attacker (Windu) fought and resisted a lot.
In the meme culture, it is expressed to convey the idea of someone possessing too much power or confidence that a common person wouldn’t have. It is like a sarcastic version of r/MadLads in a way.
3. [Visible Confusion]
[Visible Confusion] is a very laconic meme coming from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones after he discovered the creation of a clone army. It is a single-meme panel often used as a reaction image (or sometimes in GIF forms) to indicate utter confusion, as the character in the meme, Obi-Wan Kenobi, was visibly confused.
The meme is often used with a sole purpose – to express confusion that is too evident. The meme repertoire, Know Your Meme, classifies this meme as a descriptive noise, along with the likes of memes coming out of subtitles that were not words uttered by any character. Another example of descriptive noise would be [Intensity Intensifies].
4. “There is another”
Like the previous entry, “There is another” is another meme used as a reaction. Meaning the text in the meme template is not changed.
This meme was a quote from Master Yoda from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. In that scene, Luke had left to save some people. Worried that the young apprentice had left his training, Obi-Wan said to Yoda that he was the only hope. Yoda assured him that there was another Jedi and that Luke was not the only hope.
The quote was used to react to something once thought to be eliminated, but there was still something in the way.
5. “Hold on, this whole operation was your idea.”
The quote in this meme comes from a line in a minor scene in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith after crash-landing the ship, and the background cleaned up the mess. Anakin said this to Obi-Wan Kenobi, pointing out that Obi-Wan invited him to rescue Chancellor Palpatine.
Outside of the movie, the line is used in meme culture to express the feeling of objection or annoyance with an entity that was trying to shift the blame to others and did not receive any consequences for a bad deed. In contrast, their accomplice did or refused to claim that they asked for something.
