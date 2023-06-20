8 Best Feel-Good Movies To Watch When Blues Hit

When the sky looks gray and the world loses its sparkle, there’s no better remedy than the magic of the feel-good movies. The power of cinema can turn that frown upside down, lighting up even the gloomiest day with a ray of sunshine. And what better genre to do the trick than feel-good films?
From gut-busting comedies to heartwarming stories of hope and resilience, these movies offer the perfect escape from reality. This article is your guide to eight of the best feel-good movies that promise to lift your spirits when the blues hit. Sit back, relax, and let the good vibes roll.
1. That Awkward Moment
The Awkward Moment is all about navigating the murky waters of modern dating. This light-hearted romp starring Zac Efron, Miles Teller, and Michael B. Jordan offers just the right balance of humor and heart. Each stumble, fumble, and laugh-out-loud moment serves to remind audiences of the unpredictability of life and love. By the time the credits roll, there’s a good chance you’ll be wearing a big grin on your face with a heart that’s alive and hopeful.
2. Chasing Liberty
Next up is Chasing Liberty with Mandy Moore shining as Anna Foster — who seeks exciting escapades. This enchanting feel-good movie takes viewers on a whirlwind European adventure, packed with charm, humor, and unexpected romance. So if you’re looking for a quick trip to a happier place, Chasing Liberty has your ticket.
3. Age of Adaline
Age of Adaline weaves a beautiful tale of love and timelessness. Blake Lively stars as Adaline, a woman who’s stopped aging due to a bizarre accident. As she embarks on a journey filled with timeless love and heartbreaking choices, this film will leave viewers awash with emotions. It’s a gentle reminder to cherish each fleeting moment, sure to soothe any heart weighed down by life’s blues.
4. The Hangover Trilogy
The Hangover Trilogy is a kaleidoscope of frenzied adventures, that effortlessly chases away life’s monotony for a brief period. From the glitzy labyrinth of Las Vegas, the brotherhood of the characters, to the chaotic streets of Bangkok — the boisterous journey of an eccentric group of friends in this series is unrivaled. Their unintended escapades — sometimes fueled by a wild bachelor party and stealing Mike Tyson’s tiger spark roaring waves of laughter. Becoming a medicine for the weary in the process.
5. The Devil Wears Prada
The Devil Wears Prada, is a cinematic gateway to the world of high fashion. Here, Anne Hathaway metamorphoses from a fashion novice to a connoisseur, while Meryl Streep, the icy editor, rules this kingdom with her scathing sarcasm. This heartwarming, feel-good movie deliver the thrill of change, wrapped in glamour, brightens up any dull day — a classic, instant feel-good classic.
6. The Pursuit of Happyness
A beacon of hope amid despair — that’s The Pursuit of Happyness for you in one sentence. The movie narrates the uphill journey of Chris Gardner, played by the impeccable Will Smith. This film portrays a compelling saga of determination and resilience. Sudden bouts of laughter and tear-jerking moments are intricately woven into this inspiring story. They evoke a whirlwind of emotions and nudge viewers towards optimism.
7. Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids — six bridesmaids in disagreement navigating the labyrinth of wedding mishaps. Ever seen a bachelorette meltdown or a bridal shower that backfires spectacularly? Well, Bridesmaids offers just that.
Centering around Annie, the lovable disaster, who fights her way through broken relationships, dodgy business decisions, and let’s not forget — the grand wedding fiasco. Each character brings out a facet of friendship, struggle, laughter, and yes, the joy of life itself. Kristen Wiig, with her impeccable comic timing, delivers a stellar performance alongside an equally brilliant ensemble. Indeed an outright feel-good flick.
8. America Pie Series
Youthful exuberance meets hilarious misadventures in the American Pie series. Raunchy, a tad absurd, and outright fun, it’s the very dictionary definition of teenage exploration gone wild. Stifler and his gang embark on a quest for… well, the birds and bees, leading to some unforgettable comedic moments.
Be it prom night madness, band camp blunders, or wedding whoopsies, every film in the series dishes out generous servings of laughter. Familiar faces like Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott have given us memorable performances in this feel-good movie series, making it a total of nine comedies. So, when life throws lemons, grab a slice of this American Pie.