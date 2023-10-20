Home
Meet the Cast of the Jamie Foxx-Led Legal Drama ‘The Burial’

Meet the Cast of the Jamie Foxx-Led Legal Drama ‘The Burial’

Meet the Cast of the Jamie Foxx-Led Legal Drama ‘The Burial’
Home
Meet the Cast of the Jamie Foxx-Led Legal Drama ‘The Burial’
Meet the Cast of the Jamie Foxx-Led Legal Drama ‘The Burial’

If you love legal drama, Maggie BettsThe Burial is one movie to quickly add to your watchlist. The Burial is loosely based on a true story and follows the lawsuit between Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe, a family-owned businessman, and a bigger corporation, Loewen Funeral Company. Much of the film follows the trial, with Mr. O’Keefe’s lawyer, Willie E. Gary, refusing to cower to the Loewen Group’s legal team.

While most of the film was adapted from Jonathan Harr‘s 1999 New Yorker article, to make its 126-minute runtime entertaining, certain aspects of the real story were modified. The Burial is undoubtedly one of the best legal dramas of 2023, but most of its entertainment stems from its A-list lead stars and fantastic cast. These are the top cast of The Burial (2023)

Jamie Foxx as Willie E. Gary

Jamie Foxx as Willie E. Gary in The Burial

Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx breathes life into the character of Willie E. Gary. Foxx’s performance proves again that he’s one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. The Gary character is introduced as a highly successful, flamboyant personal injury lawyer who hasn’t lost a case in 12 years. Gary prides himself in knowing how to work the jury. He rides some of the world’s most expensive cars and owns a personal jet named “Wings of Justice.” Although initially reluctant to take up Jerry O’Keefe’s case, especially because it’s a contract law dispute, he’s lured back in by Hal Dockins.

Tommy Lee Jones as Jeremiah O’Keefe

Tommy Lee Jones as Jeremiah O'Keefe in The Burial

Veteran actor Tommy Lee Jones portrayed Jeremiah O’Keefe, the owner of Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes. Mr. O’Keefe’s family has been in the funeral business since the 1860s. Now old, Jerry O’Keefe intends to pass on the business to his 13 children. However, being in financial trouble, he agrees to a deal with the Loewen funeral company. When Loewen Group tries to renege their spoken contract, O’Keefe chooses to sue for the first time in his life. He’s later convinced to hire the unconventional Willie E. Gary.

Jurnee Smollett as Mame Downes

Jurnee Smollett as Mame Downes in The Burial

Mame Downes is introduced in The Burial as the lead counsel representing the Loewen Group. The owner of Loewen Group hires her because of her competency and race. Actress Jurnee Smollett plays the character. Smollett is the younger sister of actor Jussie Smollett. She’s known for her roles in Eve’s Bayou (1997), Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013), Underground (2016–2017), and playing Dinah Lance/Black Canary in Birds of Prey (2020).

Mamoudou Athie as Hal Dockins

Mamoudou Athie as Hal Dockins in The Burial

Mamoudou Athie was exceptional playing Hal Dockins in The Burial. A stage and screen actor, Athie has been raking up credits in film and television since he debuted on-screen in 2015. Athie’s character, Hal Dockins, is one of the unsung heroes in The Burial. He was a great asset to Willie E. Gary, his team, and Jerry O’Keefe. Mamoudou Athie is known for his recent work in Sorry for Your Loss (2018–2019), Underwater (2020), Jurassic World Dominion (2022), and the short-lived Netflix series Archive 81 (2022).

Alan Ruck as Mike Allred

Alan Ruck as Mike Allred in The Burial

Mike Allred has been Jerry O’Keefe’s close friend and attorney for almost 30 years. Although he seems to have O’Keefe’s interests at heart, his actions leave the audience confused at some point. As a contract law lawyer, Mike isn’t enthused with working with the unconventional Willie E. Gary and his team, especially because Gary is more of a personal injury lawyer. However, when a secret from his past is revealed, he agrees to work wholeheartedly with Gary for the sake of his friendship with O’Keefe. Alan Ruck plays Mike Allred. Ruck is known for starring in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Spin City (1996–2002), and Succession (2018–2023).

Bill Camp as Raymond Loewen

Bill Camp as Raymond Loewen in The Burial

American actor Bill Camp plays Canadian businessman and owner of Loewen Group, Raymond Loewen. The character is The Burial‘s main antagonist. As the billionaire owner of the Loewen funeral company, the movie begins with him trying to buy a part of Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes. However, as a businessman, he uses O’Keefe’s financial woes as leverage before signing the contract. Bill Camp is a stage and screen actor with over 60 acting credits. Camp has starred in several popular films, including Public Enemies (2009), Lincoln (2012), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Jason Bourne (2016), Molly’s Game (2017), Vice (2018), and Joker (2019).

Pamela Reed as Annette O’Keefe

Pamela Reed as Annette O'Keefe in The Burial

Veteran actress Pamela Reed plays Annette O’Keefe, the wife of Jerry O’Keefe, in The Burial. A mother of 13 children, Annette stays supportive of her husband (although she questions his intentions) throughout the trial. Pamela Reed is famously known for playing Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s partner in Kindergarten Cop (1990) and Gail Green in the CBS post-apocalyptic action drama Jericho (2006–2008). She also played Marlene Griggs-Knope in Parks and Recreation (2009–2012) and Roberta Deeks in NCIS: Los Angeles (2015–2023).

Amanda Warren as Gloria Gary

Amanda Warren as Gloria Gary in The Burial

Gloria Gary is the wife of Willie E. Gary. It takes a while for audiences to realize she’s the backbone of Gary’s success. The couple share a loving relationship, with Gloria fully supportive of her husband and pushing him to achieve every one of his court successes. Amanda Warren plays the role of Gloria Gary. Amanda Warren is known for playing Lucy Warburton in The Leftovers (2014), Betty in Dickinson (2019–2021), and Camille de Haan in Gossip Girl (2021–2023). Before starring in The Burial, Amanda Warren played Regina Haywood in the CBS East New York (2022–2023).

The Burial (2023) is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Posts
Check out Fan Film Faith: A Tribute to Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano
December 3, 2020
How to Rent Pee Wee’s House from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
April 21, 2021
Movie Review: About Time
November 4, 2022
Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger Deepfaked Into Step Brothers
October 25, 2020
Top Ten Diane Keaton Movies Of All Time
June 25, 2023
Why Zoe Saldana Was Moved To Tears Over Avatar 2
March 20, 2022

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.