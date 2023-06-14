Arnold Schwarzenegger cemented himself as one of the greatest action stars in the world shortly after starring as the killing machine in James Cameron‘s The Terminator. After this, he ventured into comedies with the likes of Twins and Kindergarten Cop. That showcased another impressive side to his acting abilities. However, action movies have always been what the majority of film fanatics expect from Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger continued to deliver blockbuster action movies up until the early 2000s. That was before he officially retired from acting to pursue a career in politics. While he tried to make a comeback in 2013 with movies like The Last Stand, and Escape Plan, they failed to live up to the massive weight of the iconic movies from his heyday. Here are the five best Arnold Schwarzenegger movie roles from his career.
1. Kindergarten Cop
By the end of the 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a household name. He became known for his larger-than-life characters and his ever-growing on-screen kill count. However, he felt he had more to offer cinema and ventured into comedy with Twins in 1988. While studios were dubious at first, Schwarzenegger proved them wrong, and Twins was a mega-hit. So, of course, Schwarzenegger wanted to showcase his comedic side once again.
In 1990, Schwarzenegger re-teamed with Twins director Ivan Reitman for Kindergarten Cop. Schwarzenegger played John Kimble, a tough-as-nails cop who posed as a kindergarten teacher to find a violent criminal’s ex-wife. While it was action through and through, its success largely comes from Schwarzenegger’s rendition of a hardened cop who slowly warms to a group of children. The movie further proved that Schwarzenegger had the moxy to be a solid comedic lead. It led him to work with Reitman once again with Junior in 1994.
2. Predator
Predator has gone down in cinema history as a classic action movie that has stood the test of time. Schwarzenegger plays the leader of a special forces team that is sent into the jungle to rescue hostages. However, they soon discover that a murderous alien predator is hunting them. At the height of cheesy one-liners, Predator cemented itself as one of the most quotable action movies after 1984’s The Terminator. What starts out as a mercenary action flick quickly turns into a cat-and-mouse game of survival. Schwarzenegger’s character is the only man left alive, leading to an epic showdown in the final act of the picture.
3. Total Recall
Total Recall served as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first entry into the science fiction genre. Further, it paired him with renowned visionary director Paul Verhoeven. Schwarzenegger stars as a construction worker who discovers that his entire life is a lie. So, he sets out on a journey to Mars to uncover the truth about his past, but along the way, he discovers a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.
The movie is known for its mind-bending plot, intense action scenes, and impressive special effects, making it a classic sci-fi movie. At the time of its release, Total Recall explored subjects of identity, memory, and the nature of reality. This was a complex blend of themes that action movies weren’t particularly exploring at that time. It solidified Schwarzenegger’s stature as a diverse leading man in Hollywood and inflated his profile even further.
4. True Lies
True Lies saw Schwarzenegger re-team with James Cameron for the third time in their careers. While the movie is a full-blown action spectacular, the backstory delves deep into the lives of a married couple who both harbor intense secrets. Schwarzenegger plays Harry Tasker, a fearless, globe-trotting, terrorist-battling spy who goes through somewhat of a mid-life crisis when he discovers his wife may be having an affair.
True Lies is a well-layered action extravaganza that also served as a subtle romantic comedy. A nuanced chemistry between Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis carries the movie. The movie’s plot even inspired Schwarzenegger’s Netflix series, Fubar, and is still praised highly to this day.
5. Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator 2: Judgement Day is regarded as one of the greatest action movies of all time. In fact, it currently sits at number 30 on IMDB’s Top 250 Top Rated Movies List. After the massive success of the original Terminator movie, James Cameron turned the plot on its head and had Schwarzenegger’s T-1000 return, but this time as the good guy. In Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Terminator is sent back to protect John Connor when an even more advanced cyborg is sent from the future to kill him.
James Cameron’s masterpiece pushed the envelope on what can be achieved in action movies and set the tone for what action movies strived towards thereafter. The movie was one of the first major action blockbusters to be recognized by the Oscars, even winning four awards, including Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. With such little dialogue in the movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger still delivered a tour de force and once again proved himself to be the biggest action star on the face of the earth.