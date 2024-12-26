Wicked Part Two: Everything You Need To Know

The highly anticipated second film in Jon M. Chu‘s two-part adaptation of the Tony-winning stage musical of the same title, Wicked: Part Two will seamlessly continue the story of Wicked (2024). Chu had to split the adaptation to ensure the amazing storyline, songs, and character arcs get full representation without damaging the magical plot. As such, Wicked: Part Two will have Ariana Grande‘s Galinda (Glinda the Good Witch) and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) continue the intriguing story of the witches of Oz.
After its hugely successful stage production, Wicked continued the winning streak with the 2024 film adaption. The musical fantasy film received generally positive reviews with cast performances garnering critical acclaim. Wicked debuted with an estimated $114 million at the domestic box office, the highest opening for a musical adaptation. The film has grossed over $457.5 million at the global office. Riding on the wings of the successful first installment, production for the second film is in motion and a release date has been set.
When Is Wicked: Part Two Coming Out?
Special #Wicked Movie Announcement… ✌🏼🎬🧹🌸💚sent from my OzPhone: pic.twitter.com/4qPpvVD4rR
— Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 26, 2022
While a date has been set for the next installment, viewers must wait almost an entire year to continue the Wicked saga. Wicked Part Two is set for release on November 21, 2025. However, the release date has been subject to previous changes. Wicked: Part Two was initially set for December 2025 and later moved to November 26, 2025, before it was shifted again to the current date. The initial changes were inspired by Universal Pictures’ effort to avoid competing with Disney’s Zootopia 2 at the box office.
Though it’s still prone to further adjustments, the current release date for Wicked: Part Two seems perfect. Aside from coming almost a year after the first film hit theaters, the Thanksgiving holiday is an ideal time to drop a potential blockbuster. Universal Pictures appears to be setting the Wicked sequel up for success by applying the same strategy that worked for the first film.
What To Expect From Wicked: Part Two Plot
Though changes from the stage production are inevitable, Chu has taken necessary measures to preserve the epic storyline, including splitting the film into two acts. As such, Wicked: Part Two will pick up the storyline from where Wicked: Part One ended with Elphaba and Glinda discovering the fraudulent Wizard while the former becomes the enemy of Oz. After defying the Wizard and Madame Morrible’s plans, Elphaba’s friendship with Glinda is put to the test as she sets out to form a resistance.
Wicked: Part One ending explains how Elphaba is named the Wicked Witch of the West. The next plot will further reveal the origin of the Wizard of Oz and how Glinda becomes the Good Witch. Set in the Land of Oz, Wicked: Part Two will wrap up the saga and seal the fate of Oz forever, leaving no room for more installments. Filming for both Wicked movies was done back-to-back.
Who Will Make The Wicked: Part Two Cast?
The entire cast members from the 2024 Wicked film are expected to return for the sequel which picks up from where the first part ended. According to the original stage production, Wicked: Part One characters also play notable roles in Act II. As such, Erivo will be back to portray the iconic role of Elphaba alongside Grande as the beloved Glinda. Completing the main trio is Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey who stars as Glinda’s boyfriend Fiyero, a handsome Winkie prince.
Multiple award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will also reprise her role as Madame Morrible while Peter Dinklage lends his voice again to Dr. Dillamond (a goat). Other notable cast members expected in Wicked: Part Two include Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, and Bronwyn James as Shenshen.
In addition to returning characters, Wicked: Part Two has teased new roles familiar to fans of the classic Wizard of Oz saga. Adam James will join the cast as Galinda’s father. Also, trailers have revealed Dorothy, her dog Toto, and the Cowardly Lion as new additions but casting details for these characters are yet unknown. Additional stars include Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Grecia de la Paz as Gilligan, and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik. Here’s all you need to know about The Gentlemen season 2.
