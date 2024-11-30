Who’s Cynthia Erivo – The Elphaba Actress In the Wicked Films?

Cynthia Erivo (full name: Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo) is an award-winning British actress and singer with several notable credits across the theater, film, and television. Her acting journey began on stage where she gained prominence for her outstanding performances. Erivo’s venture into television and film roles skyrocketed her fame and earned her global recognition. She is known for her critically acclaimed performance in Broadway’s The Color Purple.
For her onscreen roles, Cynthia Erivo is still building her storied career with credits across different genres. She gained recognition for her 2018 debut in the heist film Widows and the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. Erivo has also appeared in critically acclaimed movies and TV shows like Harriet (2019), Genius: Aretha (2021), and Wicked (2024). As she continues to explore her evolving artistry, discover intriguing details about the Elphaba actress.
Cynthia Erivo Was Born to Nigerian Immigrants
Cynthia Erivo was born on January 8, 1987, to Nigerian immigrant parents in the South London district of Stockwell. Her mother worked as a nurse in London but little is known about her father. Erivo’s parents separated when she and her sister Nicolette were still young. She graduated from La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls’ School in Clapham Park, where she began honing her acting skills. After pursuing a music psychology degree at the University of East London for a year, Erivo switched to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating with an acting degree in 2010. She has since made the most of her quality education.
Her Career Began In The Theater
Cynthia Erivo began her professional acting career after earning a degree from RADA in 2010. She debuted in the stage production of the Marine Parade at the Brighton Festival and later performed in the musical I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky at Theatre Royal Stratford East the same year. In 2011, she portrayed Sister Mary Clarence/Deloris Van Cartier in the stage musical Sister Act, a role Whoopi Goldberg remarkably played in the film adaptation. Her other notable stage credits include The Color Purple, Henry IV, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and A Little Night Music.
A Journey Through Cynthia Erivo’s Television Credits
British television audiences were introduced to Cynthia Erivo in 2015 when she guest-starred on the sitcom Chewing Gum. She appeared in two British television programs (Mr Selfridge and The Tunnel) in 2016 and debuted on American television on the sitcom Broad City as Lisa from 2017 to 2019. In 2018, she played a voice role in The Boss Baby: Back in Business and portrayed Joan in three episodes of Anthem: Homunculus in 2019.
Cynthia Erivo became a regular on The Outsider in 2020, appearing as Holly Gibney. In 2021, she led the cast of Genius as the legendary Aretha Franklin. From 2022 to 2024, Erivo played several voice roles on shows like Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock as The Archivist, Star Wars: Visions as Kratu, Blue’s Clues & You! as Jingles, and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as Dr. Akonam Ojo.
Cynthia Erivo Is Building an Illustrious Film Career
The British actress has taken her incredible talent to the silver screen. She debuted in two 2018 films – Bad Times at the El Royale and Widows which earned her critical praise. In 2019, Erivo portrayed American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biographical film Harriet, a role that distinguished her as an amazing performer. Erivo also starred in Chaos Walking, Needle in a Timestack (both in 2021), and Disney’s Pinocchio (2022).
Cynthia Erivo’s film career expanded into a new horizon in 2023 when she starred in and produced the drama film Drift. She also appeared as Odette Raine in the 2023 crime thriller film Luther: The Fallen Sun alongside Idris Elba. In 2024, Erivo played the iconic role of Elphaba in the film adaptation of the stage musical Wicked. She will reprise the role in the second installment, Wicked Part Two scheduled for a 2025 release.
Awards and Nominations
Cynthia Erivo won many awards and nominations for her outstanding depiction in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. She received the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the role. For the same performance, Erivo won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. So far, she has garnered 18 wins and 57 award nominations, including a nod for Best Actress by the Grammys for her role in Harriet. Here is everything you need to know about Archie Madekwe.
Follow Us