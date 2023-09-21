Where to Watch ‘The Big Short’: A Comprehensive Guide

The Big Short tells the story of how a small selection of smart people saw the 2008 financial crisis coming and made a tremendous amount of money off of it. The movie follows their journey as they try to convince Wall Street and the government that the housing market is going to crash. The Big Short is based on a true story and is a phenomenal look at how greed, corruption, and stupidity led to one of the worst financial crashes in history.
The movie’s plot is complex and moves at a rapid pace. However, it does an expert job of explaining the complexities of the financial markets and how they were manipulated to create the crisis. The film serves as an educational and entertaining insight, highlighting the importance of being aware of financial markets and how they work. So, let’s take a deep dive into the making of The Big Short, analyze its cast and crew, and discover where you can watch this Oscar-winning classic.
The True Story Behind The Big Short
Adam McKay, a well-known director in the world of comedy, decided to take a creative risk by exploring the world of drama with his film, The Big Short. Although it was his first attempt at the genre, he was able to successfully adapt the true story of a group of investors who bet against the unstable United States mortgage market. This move earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film stands out not only for its gripping storytelling, but also for its accuracy and authenticity. McKay and his team were extremely thorough in their research, and they made sure to accurately depict the characters, events, and emotions that were involved.
McKay’s acclaimed film is based on the true events that occurred during the United States mortgage market crisis in 2006-2007. A group of investors, including Michael Burry, Steve Eisman, and Greg Lippmann, recognized the faulty practices of the mortgage industry and bet against it. They saw that the mortgage market was selling bad loans packaged as good investments, and the system was unsustainable. The investors bet against the market by purchasing Credit Default Swaps, a type of insurance policy that would pay off if the mortgage bonds that they invested in failed. The investors’ predictions came true as the housing market collapsed, causing the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression.
Unveiling The Star-Studded Cast of The Big Short
Christian Bale as Michael Burry
Christian Bale is one one of the most transformative actors of his generation. After rising as a child star, he has continued to take on a plethora of roles that have become iconic in Hollywood. His immersive approach to acting has seen him win an Oscar, and he has cemented himself as one of the finest thespians of all time. In The Big Short, Bale delivered yet another memorable role, and was subsequently nominated for another Academy Award.
In the movie, Bale portrays Michael Burry, a hedge fund manager and genius investor who foresaw the United States mortgage crisis of 2007-2008. Burry was one of the first investors to recognize that the subprime mortgage market was heading for disaster. To that, he began to bet against it, earning himself and his investors huge profits.
Steve Carell as Steve Baum
Over the years, Steve Carell has shifted from predominantly comedic performances to more dramatic and poignant renditions. As a result, he has showcased that he is one of the most versatile actors in cinema. In The Big Short, Carell delivers a brilliant performance as real-life figure, Steve Baum.
Baum was a hedge fund manager with FrontPoint Partners who predicted the crisis before almost anyone else. In the film, Carell masterfully portrays Baum’s complex personality. He echoed his sharp wit and intense curiosity, and demonstrated the moral and ethical conflict he went through as he began to realize the severity of what’s happening in the mortgage industry.
Ryan Gosling as Jared Vennett
Ryan Gosling has proven to be one of the most eclectic talents in Hollywood. From a heart-throbbing performance in The Notebook, to an unhinged portrayal of violent criminal in Drive, he has proven to be a well-rounded actor. In The Big Short, Gosling took on the role of Jared Vennett, a Wall Street trader who saw the housing market bubble forming before it burst in 2008.
Vennett worked for Deutsche Bank in the Mortgage Department and was responsible for selling mortgage-backed securities to investors. However, he soon realized that the housing market was overvalued and would inevitably collapse, leading him to short the housing market. He eventually teamed up with other traders to bet against the market and profit from the impending crash.
Brad Pitt as Ben Rickert
Brad Pitt played the role of Ben Rickert in The Big Short. The character was based on the real-life figure of Ben Hockett, a trader at a major investment bank who became disillusioned with the industry. As a result, he retired to focus on environmental activism. Hockett acted as a mentor to a group of young investors seeking to profit off the impending collapse of the housing market. While Pitt’s screen time was relatively brief, his portrayal of Rickert was memorable and impactful, capturing the essence of Hockett’s skepticism and moral convictions.
Everywhere You Can Watch The Big Short
Although it was released in 2015, The Big Short continues to find new audiences to this day, thanks to its growing prominence on streaming sites. It is currently available on Netflix in the UK. Furthermore, in the US, the film is available on Prime Video and Netflix. Additionally, the film is available on Pluto for free streaming.