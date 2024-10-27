The Gentlemen Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

The Gentlemen Season 2 will pick up from Season 1’s ending and delve deeper into the criminal world of mafia families in Britain. The action-crime comedy Guy Ritchie created for Netflix spun off from his eponymous 2019 gangster film. Starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario alongside Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, and Ray Winstone, the first season premiered on March 7, 2024, to rave reviews.
Upon its release, The Gentlemen garnered 12.2 million views in four days to become the lead title on Netflix’s global top 10 chart for TV shows. The enormous viewership numbers complement the positive approval ratings of the series nominated for three Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming which Mark Mottram won. Here’s everything we know about The Gentlemen’s upcoming season so far.
The Series Was Greenlit For Season 2 In August 2024
Netflix announced more of The Gentlemen on August 14, roughly five months after the series debuted in early 2024. The news broke with a fascinating billboard for the show, featuring a large blunt that covered the intended message. As the blunt burned, the message emerged, revealing that the series has been greenlit for a second season. Confirming the renewal, NetflixUK shared pictures of The Gentlemen cast on Instagram with a caption that reads: “Ready for round 2, captain? The Gentlemen will return for a second season — filming is due to kick off in 2025.
Anne Mensha, the region’s content VP told Variety the streamer is excited to continue the story. “The Gentlemen was a huge hit with audiences in 2024,” she said. “We are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more.” Like Season 1, the next installment will consist of eight episodes.
What Will The Gentlemen Season 2 Be About?
The crime drama’s second season will pick up from Season 1’s finale. Eddie (Theo James) spent most of the first season scheming to free his family from the weed empire operated by the Glass family. He gets close to attaining his goal in the final episode but opts to embrace the criminal lifestyle. Season 1’s roller-coaster ending seems to have laid the groundwork for Eddie to emerge as a fully-fledged crime lord in partnership with the Glass family. What’s left to be seen is how the story will unfold.
Be that as it may, the plot for the upcoming season is still under development. If Guy Ritchie chose to be unpredictable, Season 2 might depart from the plotline Season 1 teased. James hopes the next chapter will further explore the relationship between his character and Scodelario’s Susie Glass. “I think they’ve grown to love each other in their own way,” he told Netflix’s Tudum, “but… they’ll never fully trust each other because they’re so different and they’re from such vastly different worlds.”
Scodelario also expects the second season to build upon the Eddie and Susie arc. She told the publication it’d be fun to see how the pair would take the weed empire to the next level. “They’re very adamant about not getting into the chop game, so how do they then continue to build the empire? Where does that take them? How does the new structure of the business work practically?”
Cast And Release Date For The Gentlemen Season 2
The Gentlemen Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date at the moment. However, the first season was in production for roughly eight months as filming began in November 2022 and concluded in mid-2023. It took another nine months before the show arrived on Netflix. Considering that and the scheduled date for filming Season 2, the earliest possible release date for the upcoming season would be sometime in 2026.
Most of the action-crime comedy's main cast members are expected to return for the second season. However, only James, Scodelario, and Ings have been confirmed thus far. Ritchie will also return to direct and co-write the upcoming season alongside Matthew Read, who has writing credits in five episodes of the show's debut season. David Caffrey, Eran Creevy, and Nima Nourizadeh each directed two episodes of the first season. It's unclear if they are involved in the development of Season 2 and what role they might play.
