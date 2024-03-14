The Gentlemen Cast: Who Stars in the Netflix TV Series?

Netflix has set the ball rolling for the year with the release of its first action comedy series, The Gentlemen, packed full with an eclectic cast. With only a few months into the year, 2024 looks great for television audiences. Created by legendary English filmmaker Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen is Ritchie’s first directed project on television.
The Gentlemen is created as a spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s 2019 Box Office hit movie of the same name. Released on March 7, 2024, The Gentlemen, although not created as a plot expansion of the original movie, has received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Thanks in no small part to its humor-laced conversations and talented cast. Here are Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen‘s top cast and their characters.
Theo James as Edward “Eddie” Horniman
Leading The Gentlemen cast is English actor Theo James, who plays the show’s protagonist, Edward “Eddie” Horniman. Eddie’s character is introduced as a United Nations peacekeeping officer. After being informed of his father’s sickness, he returns home to his family’s Manor. Eddie’s father is the Duke of Halstead. Upon his father’s death, his father wills the estate to Eddie as his heir, instead of his older brother Freddy.
Eddie quickly discovers his father has a secret—he leases an underground bunker on the property to a weed-growing mob family. In desperate need to pay off his older brother’s debt, Eddie is soon drawn into the underground world of crime. Theo James is known for his roles in the Underworld film series and his portrayal of Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series trilogy.
Kaya Scodelario as Susan “Susie” Glass
Joining The Gentleman cast in a supporting role is Kaya Scodelario. The British actress plays the female lead character Susan “Susie” Glass. Susie is introduced after the death of Eddie’s father. As daughter and de facto head of the weed-growing empire, she informs Eddie of their deal with his father and offers to continue the business. Susie also offers to continue paying the rent, running into several millions of dollars and a share of the weed-growing business profits. Kaya Scodelario is known for her roles in Wuthering Heights (2011), Maze Runner film series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), Crawl (2019), and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021).
Daniel Ings as Frederick “Freddy” Horniman
Frederick “Freddy” Horniman is the oldest son and child of the Duke of Halstead, Archibald Horniman (Edward Fox). However, he’s a drug addict who is unfit to control himself, let alone his family’s estate. As such, his father wills the estate to his younger brother. To fund his drug addiction, Freddy borrowed and is knee-deep in debt from mobsters. To pay off his £8 million debt, he works with his younger brother, Eddie, to do business with the Glass family. English actor Daniel Ings also joins The Gentlemen cast, playing Freddy. Although Ings has had more notable credits in television, he played Ty-Rone in the 2023 The Marvels.
Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina Horniman
Popular English actress Joely Richardson plays Lady Sabrina Horniman, the matriarch of the Horniman’s family. Although her character is seemingly quiet at the start of the series, Lady Horniman rises to protect her family when it matters the most. Lady Sabrina is the biological mother of Eddie, Freddy, and Charlotte “Charly” Horniman (Jasmine Blackborow). Film and television audiences will recognize actress Joely Richardson from her roles in 101 Dalmatians (1996), The Patriot (2000), Nip/Tuck (2003-2010), The Tudors (2010), and The Turning (2020).
Ray Winstone as Robert “Bobby” Glass
Although not appearing in all 8 episodes of The Gentlemen season 1, English actor Ray Winstone joins The Gentlemen cast as Robert “Bobby” Glass. As the patriarch of the Glass family and crime lord of the weed-growing empire, Bobby is an important character in the series. Although incarcerated, he still exerts control in the outside world through the help of his daughter, Susie, and business associates. Of all The Gentlemen cast, Ray Winstone has had decades-long success as an actor. Some of his notable works include King Arthur (2004), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Black Widow (2021), and Netflix’s Damsel (2024).
Vinnie Jones as Geoffrey Seacombe
The Geoffrey Seacombe character is introduced as the loyal, long-time groundskeeper of the Halstead Manor. Besides the weed-growing empire underneath the Manor’s horse stable, the Hornimans hold another secret. Geoffrey Seacombe is secretly the biological father of the youngest Horniman child, Charly. British actor and former soccer player Vinnie Jones plays the character of Geoffrey Seacombe. As a character actor, Jones has starred in several successful films. These include Mean Machine (2001), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and She’s the Man (2006).
Giancarlo Esposito as Stanley Johnston
With the success of playing Gustavo Fring in the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, American actor Giancarlo Esposito joins The Gentlemen cast as its main villain, Stanley Johnston. Although Stanley is first introduced as a prospective buyer of the Halstead Manor, his influence and intentions are revealed as the season progresses. Giancarlo Esposito’s most recent television appearances include playing Godfather of Harlem and The Boys.
Michael Vu as James “Jimmy” Chang
Michael Vu makes his television debut with Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen TV series. With only a single acting credit in his name, Vu delivers a hilarious performance as James “Jimmy” Chang. Jimmy is Susie’s (the Glass family’s) chief weed grower. While there’s no doubt he’s a professional botanist, he easily falls for Gabrielle’s (Ruby Sear) deception.
Max Beesley as Henry Collins
Henry Collins is a billionaire London boxing professional willing to help Eddie launder his money/proceeds from the weed-growing business. However, it becomes evident that Collins is also interested in buying the Manor and taking over the business from the Glass family. English actor and musician Max Beesley joins The Gentlemen cast in a recurring role as Henry Collins. Max Beesley’s recent work in film and television is playing Ben Harris in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2022) and DI Daniel O’Farrel on the Idris Elba-led cast of the Apple TV+ Hijack (2023). If you like the performances of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen cast, check out every Guy Ritchie movie ranked from worst to best.
