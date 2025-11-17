50 Dystopic Posts From This ‘Anti Consumption’ Group (New Pics)

A casual stroll down most grocery store aisles will reveal a glut of options that can be a bit overwhelming. And if you have ever thought that it was excessive, you aren’t alone, there is a growing consciousness around rampant consumerism and what it’s ultimately doing to the planet.
The “AntiConsumption” internet group showcases the effects of producing, moving, and buying too much stuff through memes and insightful posts. Hopefully, these images might be some good food for thought, so be sure to upvote the posts that caught your eye and comment your thoughts below. We also got in touch with Gediminas Kondrackis, Climate Activist & Baltic Sustainability Awards Changemaker.
#1 Insecurity Is The Lifeblood Of Our Economy
Image source: EsmeraldaWilliams
#2 👏👏
Image source: gelu73
#3 Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years
Image source: Cheasq
#4 Spooky Reusables
Image source: cornishwildman76
#5 This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It
Image source: Altruistic_Eagle_906
#6 Things Used To Last For More Time
Image source: n0body_official
#7 Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?
Image source: SeniorSlimey
#8 Climate Dad Knows Better
Image source: urgentlyqueasyglam
#9 Eco Friendly
Image source: depressed-n-awkward
#10 Let’s Be Real
Image source: faith_crusader
#11 Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet
Image source: ciseur
#12 Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!
Image source: SeniorSlimey
#13 Felt Like This Belonged Here
Image source: GundamPilotMex
#14 Please Continue
Image source: Dankjeoxp
#15 On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People. He Died That Day After Being Trampled By The Crowd. The Shoppers Did Not Concerned About His Death, And Even Complained Of Waiting Too Long
Image source: BurntNeurons
#16 Gucci-Poochie Can’t Go Potty
Image source: Deatonsd
#17 Told Everyone Not To Get Me Anything Except A Trip To Go Hike And Be With Nature. For Once, Everyone Respected Not Getting Me Anything And I Got To Hike. I Even Got In For Free. :)
Image source: AlarmVarious1991
#18 Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:
Image source: slink6
#19 Pretty Much Sums It Up
Image source: Lunatrixology
#20 This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out
Image source: PerspectiveConnect73
#21 It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#22 Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here
Image source: Interesting-Law6707
#23 This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price
Image source: flipou83
#24 This Is Ridiculous And Makes Me Feel Icky When I Look At It
Image source: -Hermione-Granger-
#25 No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This
Image source: jackwrangler
#26 One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…
Image source: sjdjenen
#27 One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection
Image source: Reddit-username-
#28 I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful
Image source: nikhilsath
#29 Marketing Meme Of The Week
Image source: lazymentors
#30 We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet
Image source: Theodore_Buckland_
#31 I Feel This So Hard
Image source: Realistic_Humanoid
#32 This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic
Image source: Celtic-Bhoy
#33 Irony. Not For The Average Consumer. [original]
Image source: sawitontheweb
#34 Libraries Are The Bastions Of Anti-Consumption
Image source: Bellybutton_fluffjar
#35 Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way
Image source: illegalopinion3
#36 💯
Image source: expertlifestyler
#37 Kind Of A Small Change, But Those Tiny Plastic Chairs Only Have One Use
Image source: 1961tracy
#38 It’s Not A Lot, But It’s Definitely More Than Nothing
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Bunch Of Escooters Becoming Ewaste
Image source: DangerStranger138
#40 “The Void You Fill With Consumerism Is Your Own Disempowerment.” Pasteup In Austin
Image source: Everything4Everyone
#41 In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away
Image source: JayCaj
#42 Ad Free Subways Make The Inside Look Larger And Lighter
Image source: confusedteenager16
#43 Green Chef Sent Me Two Separately Packaged Green Onions For The Same Recipe
Image source: reddit.com
#44 This Gross Commercialization Of Bob Ross Into Mints And Energy Drinks
Image source: beebo_beeba
#45 $2000 Garbage Bag, Unreal
Image source: JGinHD
#46 Spotted In The Wild At A Hipster Coffee Shop. They Said They Sell At Least One A Week…
Image source: Dapper_Ad_5894
#47 A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed
Image source: MinekPo1
#48 I’ve Saved So Much Money By Not Buying Things I Don’t Need
Image source: Bellybutton_fluffjar
#49 Embodiment Of This Sub
Image source: _Gandalf-The-Gay
#50 The Flossing Stick Perfectly Summarizes Wasteful Western Ideology Under Capitalism
Take a perfectly fine solution (floss) and generate a new solution to improve efficiency while creating mountains of plastic garbage in the process
Image source: 4ofclubs
Follow Us