50 Dystopic Posts From This ‘Anti Consumption’ Group (New Pics)

by

A casual stroll down most grocery store aisles will reveal a glut of options that can be a bit overwhelming. And if you have ever thought that it was excessive, you aren’t alone, there is a growing consciousness around rampant consumerism and what it’s ultimately doing to the planet.

The “AntiConsumption” internet group showcases the effects of producing, moving, and buying too much stuff through memes and insightful posts. Hopefully, these images might be some good food for thought, so be sure to upvote the posts that caught your eye and comment your thoughts below. We also got in touch with Gediminas Kondrackis, Climate Activist & Baltic Sustainability Awards Changemaker.

#1 Insecurity Is The Lifeblood Of Our Economy

Image source: EsmeraldaWilliams

#2 👏👏

Image source: gelu73

#3 Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years

Image source: Cheasq

#4 Spooky Reusables

Image source: cornishwildman76

#5 This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It

Image source: Altruistic_Eagle_906

#6 Things Used To Last For More Time

Image source: n0body_official

#7 Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?

Image source: SeniorSlimey

#8 Climate Dad Knows Better

Image source: urgentlyqueasyglam

#9 Eco Friendly

Image source: depressed-n-awkward

#10 Let’s Be Real

Image source: faith_crusader

#11 Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet

Image source: ciseur

#12 Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!

Image source: SeniorSlimey

#13 Felt Like This Belonged Here

Image source: GundamPilotMex

#14 Please Continue

Image source: Dankjeoxp

#15 On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People. He Died That Day After Being Trampled By The Crowd. The Shoppers Did Not Concerned About His Death, And Even Complained Of Waiting Too Long

Image source: BurntNeurons

#16 Gucci-Poochie Can’t Go Potty

Image source: Deatonsd

#17 Told Everyone Not To Get Me Anything Except A Trip To Go Hike And Be With Nature. For Once, Everyone Respected Not Getting Me Anything And I Got To Hike. I Even Got In For Free. :)

Image source: AlarmVarious1991

#18 Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:

Image source: slink6

#19 Pretty Much Sums It Up

Image source: Lunatrixology

#20 This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out

Image source: PerspectiveConnect73

#21 It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#22 Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here

Image source: Interesting-Law6707

#23 This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price

Image source: flipou83

#24 This Is Ridiculous And Makes Me Feel Icky When I Look At It

Image source: -Hermione-Granger-

#25 No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This

Image source: jackwrangler

#26 One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…

Image source: sjdjenen

#27 One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection

Image source: Reddit-username-

#28 I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful

Image source: nikhilsath

#29 Marketing Meme Of The Week

Image source: lazymentors

#30 We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet

Image source: Theodore_Buckland_

#31 I Feel This So Hard

Image source: Realistic_Humanoid

#32 This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

Image source: Celtic-Bhoy

#33 Irony. Not For The Average Consumer. [original]

Image source: sawitontheweb

#34 Libraries Are The Bastions Of Anti-Consumption

Image source: Bellybutton_fluffjar

#35 Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way

Image source: illegalopinion3

#36 💯

Image source: expertlifestyler

#37 Kind Of A Small Change, But Those Tiny Plastic Chairs Only Have One Use

Image source: 1961tracy

#38 It’s Not A Lot, But It’s Definitely More Than Nothing

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Bunch Of Escooters Becoming Ewaste

Image source: DangerStranger138

#40 “The Void You Fill With Consumerism Is Your Own Disempowerment.” Pasteup In Austin

Image source: Everything4Everyone

#41 In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away

Image source: JayCaj

#42 Ad Free Subways Make The Inside Look Larger And Lighter

Image source: confusedteenager16

#43 Green Chef Sent Me Two Separately Packaged Green Onions For The Same Recipe

Image source: reddit.com

#44 This Gross Commercialization Of Bob Ross Into Mints And Energy Drinks

Image source: beebo_beeba

#45 $2000 Garbage Bag, Unreal

Image source: JGinHD

#46 Spotted In The Wild At A Hipster Coffee Shop. They Said They Sell At Least One A Week…

Image source: Dapper_Ad_5894

#47 A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed

Image source: MinekPo1

#48 I’ve Saved So Much Money By Not Buying Things I Don’t Need

Image source: Bellybutton_fluffjar

#49 Embodiment Of This Sub

Image source: _Gandalf-The-Gay

#50 The Flossing Stick Perfectly Summarizes Wasteful Western Ideology Under Capitalism

Take a perfectly fine solution (floss) and generate a new solution to improve efficiency while creating mountains of plastic garbage in the process

Image source: 4ofclubs

