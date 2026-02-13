Man Cheats On GF And Shares Her Private Pics, She Destroys 14+ Years Of Effort He Put Into RuneScape

People find love in the most unexpected places. Perhaps that’s quite a cliche saying, but it doesn’t mean it’s not true – people indeed tend to find their significant others in a variety of places.
Just like the couple from today’s story – they met while playing an online game. And while it sounds like a nice love story, unfortunately, it doesn’t end well. Ironically enough, their last ever interaction is over the same game they met through.
Sometimes a person you give so much to still might not appreciate you enough
Like this dude, who not only didn’t appreciate his girlfriend, but apparently didn’t even respect her
The couple met a while ago while playing their favorite video game RuneScape
At first they were involved in a long-distance relationship, but with time, they started to close that distance
At some point, the woman started to play their game less, as she had to focus on her work
She also financially supported her boyfriend, who spent most of his time playing RuneScape instead of getting any type of job
Yet, at some point, she could no longer do it, as her personal expenses got too steep, which he didn’t take well
With time it seemed like he got over it, but when their next meeting came around, she realized he did not, as he started cheating
And not only that – he used her personal intimate photos to make fun of her with his affair partner
So, the woman decided to hit him where it hurts the most and ruined his RuneScape game he spent 14 years building
The OP met her boyfriend online when both of them were playing RuneScape. At first, it was a long-distance relationship, but with time, they started seeing each other in real life and planned to move closer. Throughout a big part of their relationship, she supported him financially, while he spent days playing the same video game.
Then, harsh living expenses hit her, and she could no longer do it. At first, he didn’t take the news well, but later, they seemingly got over it. The keyword here is seemingly; he apparently didn’t. This became apparent months later when he came to visit her.
While he was taking a shower, she caught a glimpse of his phone screen and a message on there: “When are you gonna leave herrrrr” from a Discord app. When he fell asleep, she went on his phone to make sure she interpreted it all right. And, unfortunately, she did. He was not only cheating on his supportive girlfriend, but he was also making fun of her with his affair partner.
Learning this made the woman snap out of love with him in an instant. And she came up with a genius revenge plan. When he left to fly home, she joined his RuneScape account and ruined it. She sold his stuff, got rid of his house, ruined his statistics, and nastily renamed him. Mind you, he worked 14 years on that account, so it was a real punch in the gut for him to find it destroyed.
Well, we can’t really blame her for acting out this way – he profusely hurt her. After all, infidelity is a breach of trust. Unless it was decided to have an open or polyamorous relationship beforehand, it’s a violation of what you agree upon when coupling up with someone – monogamy.
While others in her place would have gone on a path of revenge cheating – finding an affair partner themselves, as it’s a rather common thing to do, she came up with a more diabolical plan.
Maybe her revenge came from the fact that it wasn’t just infidelity, which would have been enough already. This man made fun of her with his affair partner. And it wasn’t just teasing fun – they used her intimate photos, which is not only a breach of trust, but of privacy too.
So, in a way, it can be viewed as him violating her rights as a person. You see, privacy is recognized as a fundamental human right by various international documents, like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, for instance.
And overall, just looking from a personal side, it’s heartbreaking to learn that someone you trusted to be intimate with does something like that. Not to mention the fact that she spent so much money on him!
Netizens were impressed with the creativity of her plan and dedication to fulfill it to the last detail. But they were also understanding why she did it – the term “jerk” doesn’t even start to describe how awful this dude was to her.
What do you think – was her revenge too crazy? Or maybe she should’ve done something more?
Netizens thought it was a rather original and fitting revenge, given the circumstances
