Hey Pandas, What Is The Scariest Thing You’ve Ever Been Through? (Closed)

It can be anything from near-death experiences to scary movies or something jumping out at you!
#1
Choked on a whole shrimp……Dad gave me the Heimlich 11 times finally the shrimp came out, surreal experience
#2
My dog had cancer and we had to cut off his leg. He didn’t live long after that even, and I had to watch him die. :(
#3
I was dragged out to sea when I was body boarding once. I almost drowned and none of the surfers were willing to help me. I didn’t go in the water again for the rest of the year. I had nightmares. I’ve almost drowned before (my brother is not a fun person live with), but that was the worst.
#4
I had a dream where I killed my friends, it was very emotionally traumatizing.
#5
the scariest thing i’ve been through is life
#6
I once had bad stomach aches and my mom asked where my stomach hurt and i said that it hurt near my lower abodomen and my mom said that i might have appendicitis and i was scared that i might have to get surgery.
#7
I had a dream where I was the bad guy, and I hurt everyone close to me. My parents, siblings, and my friends. The looks of pure fear on their faces were terrible. They were horrified. And then I realized…It wasn’t a dream.
#8
Bra shopping -*gasps*-
#9
i woke up to my dog not moving, i shook him for a bit and he eventually woke up, but holy f*ck i was in tears
#10
birth
#11
I was in the bathroom once and I slipped. I crashed on the floor and couldn’t breathe. I was panicking, but after about 30 seconds, I could breathe again. I was 7.
#12
Finding out my parents were getting divorced.
#13
I am currently blocked from commenting on bored panda posts idk why
#14
I woke up in the miss left of the night and I couldn’t breathe. Long story short, I had croup(look it up). I was only 8.
#15
I woke up at like 3:00 in the morning, for some reason, I thought the sun would never come up again. It was scary…idk why. I heard 3:00 am was bad.
#16
i was skating on a pond thats on my street and the ice broke beneath me. luckily there just happened to be a volunteer firefight skating close by and my dad was close too.
#17
Once we were on a tube that was tied to a boat and the boat went so fast we flipped. I almost drowned until my friend caught me. this was a year ago prob
Follow Us