The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

by

Known for its dark humor, absurd scenarios, and brilliantly unexpected punchlines, Channelate has become one of the internet’s most recognizable webcomic series. Created by Ryan Hudson back in 2008, the comic has built a huge online following over the years, with more than 1 million followers on TikTok alone who keep coming back for Hudson’s clever writing and twisted sense of humor.

Inspired by iconic comics like The Perry Bible Fellowship and Cyanide & Happiness, the artist developed a style that feels instantly recognizable – simple yet sharp, bizarre yet oddly relatable. Alongside the comics themselves, he also creates short animated versions of his strips, often voicing the characters himself and turning the jokes into tiny sitcom-like sketches.

Today, we’ve gathered some of the best Channelate comics to share with you, so scroll down and enjoy a collection full of dark humor, awkward moments, and unexpected twists.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | x.com | channelate.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

#2

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#3

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#4

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#5

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#6

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#7

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#8

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#9

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#10

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#11

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#12

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#13

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#14

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#15

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#16

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#17

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#18

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#19

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#20

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#21

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#22

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#23

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#24

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#25

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#26

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#27

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#28

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#29

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#30

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#31

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#32

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#33

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#34

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#35

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#36

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#37

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#38

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#39

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#40

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#41

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#42

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#43

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#44

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#45

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#46

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#47

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#48

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#49

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#50

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ruan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Netflix God's Favorite Idiot eight more episodes
Binge-Watching or Weekly Episodes? Which is Better?
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2022
Alison Brie Explains Why GLOW Was Her Favorite Job Ever
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2020
Guy Sends A ‘Cover Letter’ To His Tinder Match Who’s A Business Teacher, Completely Nails It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Indie Rock Band Spent 3 Years Building An Incredible 20-Piece Hybrid Instrument To Be Played By 2 Guys
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
118 Lord Of The Rings Facts You Shall Not Pass By
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I’ve Spent Over 1 Year Hammering 1000s Of Nails Into A Giant Portrait Of David Hockney
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025