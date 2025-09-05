Minneapolis Suspect’s ‘Furry’ Girlfriend ID’d As Disturbing Journal Entries About Their Relationship Surface

The ex-girlfriend of 23-year-old Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman has been identified as 22-year-old Abigail Bodick.
The two had been in a yearslong relationship that ended just weeks before the attack on Annunciation Catholic School, which left two children gone and many others injured.
The writings described Bodick as the “root of my suffering,” painting the breakup as a “catalyst” for Westman’s downward spiral.
Westman and Bodick’s relationship breakdown was detailed in the shooter’s manifesto
A cache of images and videos obtained by the Daily Mail painted a vivid picture of Westman and Bodick’s relationship.
Photos showed the former couple attending Renaissance fairs, selling crafts at local markets, and visiting aquariums together.
Westman also built handmade miniature skateboards, while Bodick made jewelry.
On social media, Bodick once posted photos captioned, “I love my girlfriend,” highlighting what appeared to be a normal relationship.
The couple also shared interests in cosplay and fandom communities.
Bodick attended an anime convention earlier this year dressed in blue furry cat ears and painted whiskers, while her social media featured images linked to furry culture.
Westman, too, expressed fascination with “furries,” writing in the manifesto that the costumes provided a way to escape feelings of self-hatred.
“I like feeling sexy and cute, but my face never matches how I feel. I hate my face. Maybe that’s why I like furries so much. You can give yourself a new body and face,” Westman wrote.
But videos from the time also carried darker undertones. In one clip from a camping trip, Westman could be seen grinning while handling what was described as a “fake” firearm.
Westman’s writings portrayed a worsening, disturbing hatred of Bodick
The most chilling details came from Westman’s journal entries, many of which were written in Cyrillic, where Bodick was repeatedly described as a “catalyst” and the “root of my suffering.”
At times, the writings veered into alarming territory, with Westman admitting to pointing a firearm at Bodick’s head weeks before the attack.
“I just pointed my pistol at the back of Abbey’s head to see if I would feel anything,” Westman reportedly wrote.
“No, the only thing I felt was fear of them turning around and catching me. I felt no remorse or fear of k**ling them, I was only concerned about how m**dering Abbey would really f**k up my plans.”
Other passages showed resentment toward Bodick’s family, who were described by Westman as “rude trailer park white trash.”
In one disturbing note, Westman suggested that people like Bodick’s relatives should not have children.
“Your family reminds me of why some innocent people have to d**. You f**kers are not criminals or bad people, it’s just that sometimes people like you need to d** so you don’t breed,” Westman wrote.
The shooter’s writings alternated between bitter accusations, violent fantasies, and reflections on the breakup, according to the New York Post.
“I am NOT spending my life with a ‘blue hair and pronouns’ having a** b**ch. You are lucky I have bigger plans than you,” one entry read.
Westman wanted the attack to hurt Bodick as much as possible
One thing that was evident in the manifesto was that Westman was intent on hurting Bodick.
“I want to see the look of horror and tears on their face as they realize what a monster I am. If I feel like I could do it, I would then s**b them in the heart many times and go commit my final act.
“I want to k**l so many people. I will do it. All I want to think about is (firearms) and k**ling. Abbey keeps me from that with their annoying voice and stupid s**t they say,” Westman wrote.
Westman pondered how Bodick would feel once news of the planned attack spread.
“I hope everyone blames you for making me do this. It’s your fault. Let’s see how much you love me after I complete my mission!
“Now imagine you find out your partner did not just snap one day, but instead had been planning it all out, right under your nose. For months!” Westman wrote.
The shooter even pondered if the attack should take place on Bodick’s birthday.
“I was thinking it would be hilarious if I did my attack on Abbey’s birthday! If I don’t k**l them, that would forever ruin their birthday! But their B-day is also my mom’s birthday so… I don’t want to do that,” Westman wrote.
Westman’s attack has been among the most harrowing shootings in recent years
Westman’s writings show a deeply troubled individual who fixated on personal grievances while planning a devastating act of violence.
It should be noted that Bodick had no involvement in Westman’s harrowing attack. Instead, Bodick has become an unwilling figure in the aftermath, thanks to their past history with Westman.
The attack itself left the Minneapolis community and the internet shocked. 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski were lost in the shooting.
The incident also injured more than a dozen children and parishioners during a back-to-school Mass. Westman also passed due to a self-inflicted wound.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Westman’s former girlfriend on social media
