23 Brilliant New Items That We Couldn’t Wait To Share With You

Ever stumbled upon a product so genius, so life-changing, that you just had to tell everyone about it? Well, that happens to us all too often but we aren’t holding back! This time we bring you 23 brand spanking new items that made us do all the “oohs” and “aahs” that we could muster.
From everyday essentials with a clever twist to innovative gadgets that solve problems you didn’t even know you had, these finds are about to become your new obsessions. We are talking skincare, kitchen gadgets, cleaning supplies, and just some cool and quirky items that bring a smile to your face. So, ditch the boring and embrace the brilliant, because we’re about to unleash a wave of awesome that will have you saying, “Shut up and take my money!
#1 Your Neck Is About To Get A Massage (Without Even Leaving The House)! This Neck And Shoulder Massager Is The Perfect Way To Unwind And Relax After A Long Day At Work Or A Stressful Commute
Review: “This product is amazing! I was using a rolled up towel and this is much better. It’s contoured to your head/neck so it’s comfortable. 10 minutes a day and I notice a difference in how my posture is and my stiff neck pain goes away. Storage bag helps keep cat hair away!” – Aubrey
Image source: amazon.com, Aubrey
#2 Tired Of Waking Up With A Bird’s Nest On Your Head? A Heatless Curling Set Will Have You Waking Up With Gorgeous, Effortless Curls
Review: “Just slept in these for the first time and the result was much greater than I was expecting. I know there will be a little learning curve with something new, but doing the “unicorn method” still yielded great result on day 1. I will definitely be doing this more to perfect how I like to wear my hair.” – Kenny Morgan
Image source: amazon.com, Kristina Kuzmina
#3 Pucker Up For A Shockingly Unique Shade! This Electric Glow Color Changing Lipstick Reacts To Your Ph, Creating A Custom Color That’s As Individual As You Are
Review: “Makes my lips look healthy and natural. goes on smooth. The stain is still on my lips the very next day!” – T. Welch
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica Marie
#4 This Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Is So Chic, It Is Basically A Piece Of Art On Its Own
Review: “I just got this today and it was very easy and quick to set up. I like that it has a function for a Monday-Friday alarm as I am a teacher so it makes it very easy. I like it’s unique shape and for the price it seems like a pretty high quality alarm clock!” – Katelynn
Image source: amazon.com, Lydia O'Kane
#5 Tired Of Boring Teacups? This Cute Glass Cat Cup Is The Purr-Fectly Quirky Alternative. It’s So Cute, You’ll Want To Use It Every Day
Review: “It’s perfect for a cup of tea. It keeps your drink warm and it’s a fun cup. It is comfortable to hold and the lid is awesome for helping to keep my tea warm longer.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Kris Watson
#6 Tired Of Your Face Looking Like A Tired Zombie? The Skin1004 Hydrating Mask Will Bring Your Skin Back To Life With Its Hydrating And Tightening Powers (No Brains Required)
Review: “I was desperate for a moisturizing remedy to ease the discomfort of dry, itchy, blotchy winter skin. I read about this and gave it a shot. It’s easy to mix and apply. As you can see, as it dries it hardens, clings and stretches the skin. Not my favorite part, it’s uncomfortable. Speaking and blinking and such are not gonna happen so plan accordingly. After 10-15 minutes, it easily rinses off in luke-warm water. The results; ultra moisturized, smooth, refreshed, supple skin. Fantastic!” – Luckweasel12
Image source: amazon.com, Luckweasel12
#7 Dishwashing Got You Feeling Like A Drama Queen? This Soap Opera Sponge Holder Will Bring Some Comedic Relief To Your Kitchen Sink
Review: “Omg when I got this it made me smile. And right now I’ll take a smile when I can. I leave it on my kitchen sink. Everyone comments on it.. love it” – G
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Your Snacks Are About To Be The Most Envied In The Lunchroom. These Kikkerland Bag Clips Will Make Your Lunch Bag The Star Of The Show
Review: “So cute and functional! This is my second purchase of these critters. The clips lasted me for years! Very sturdy and durable. Multiple use. Even safe to use in the fridge.” – Larissa Larson
Image source: amazon.com, Larissa Larson
#9 Small Space Living? No Problem! Wall-Mounted Shelves Are The Perfect Solution For Adding Storage And Style Without Sacrificing Precious Floor Space
Review: “I really liked this product. I think this was one that suited the needs that I had. I really like how you can utilize both spaces on top and below. They turned out to be very nice.” – joshua melchor
Image source: amazon.com, joshua melchor
#10 Say ‘Goodbye’ To Soaking And Scrubbing And ‘Hello’ To The Easiest Dishwashing Experience Ever! Dawn Powerwash Spray Cuts Through Grease Like A Hot Knife Through Butter
Review: “This product works very well at cleaning heavily soiled and greasy surfaces. It has a pleasant smell and cuts my cleaning time in half. I buy this by the case for use at our business. The time I save cleaning more than pays for the cost of the product. I will definitely be buying this product again.” – Mary Essenpreis
Image source: amazon.com, Pam
#11 Your Skin Is About To Have A Holy Hydration Experience! The e.l.f. Skincare Line Is Packed With Hyaluronic Acid And Other Skin-Loving Ingredients That Will Leave Your Face Feeling Plump And Refreshed
Review: “I have severe chapped lips an have tried high end lip balms an I half to say elf lip balm is the best of the best. Nothing has worked an this stuff worked the first day I put it on. I use it morning an night. If your looking for a good lip balm. Try elf first. Save yourself time and money. This is the best stuff ever.” – D-Boots
Image source: amazon.com, D-Boots
#12 Ditch The Disposables And Embrace The Eco-Friendly Clean! These Reusable Pads Are Compatible With Your Swiffer Sweeper, So You Can Keep Your Floors Sparkling Without Harming The Planet
Review: “The reusable swiffer mop pads are amazing. They work very well, and I feel like my floor is clean and no cleaning residue is left behind. 10/10 would recommend for those looking to reduce waste while cleaning, but also seeking reliable products.” – Jay
Image source: amazon.com, EGR
#13 Your Home Is About To Glow Brighter Than A Nightclub! This Neon Rope Light Will Transform Any Space Into A Vibrant Party Zone (Even If The Only Party You’re Having Is A Netflix Marathon With Your Cat)
Review: “I use these lights to backlight a display shelf I have. Very impressed with all the patterns that you can customize this light with. You can set the mood via the app which is very easy to use and they offer plenty of built in options.” – chris
Image source: amazon.com, Jordan Goodwin
#14 Lazy Mornings Just Got A Whole Lot Easier! This Self Stirring Mug Will Have You Sipping Your Perfectly Mixed Coffee In Seconds
Review: “For that coffee lover that knows exactly which creamer and everything else that goes into your coffee, is always perfectly mixed on every sip. I got this for my wife and she loves it. Has like a maintain mode where it will keep things mixed without needing any input. Also has a button for on demand. Just a nice little something for someone who enjoys their coffee.” – TheChobbins
Image source: amazon.com, mikee
#15 Who Needs A Green Thumb When You Have This? This Aerogarden Harvest Lets You Grow Fresh Herbs Year-Round, Even If Your Gardening Skills Are Limited To Keeping A Cactus Alive
Review: “These were one of the best buys ever! I grew a variety of lettuce and they’re so healthy and strong. I just planted the herb variety today and I can’t wait to get fresh herbs that are conveniently growing on my kitchen counter. The seed pods have their own growth soil from which the roots extend out into the water soaking up all the nutrients. All you have to do is put in a couple of capfuls of the plant food every couple of weeks which comes with the kit.” – G. LaDelfa
Image source: amazon.com, G. LaDelfa
#16 Your Car’s About To Have More Swagger Than A Jedi Master! These Reflective Saber Wipertags Will Turn Your Rear Wiper Into A Lightsaber, Bringing Some Intergalactic Flair To Your Daily Commute
Review: “This light saber attachment is great. I get so many compliments on it and I have had people take pictures at stop lights. It is the perfect addition to my Star Wars inspired vehicle!” – Bert Henriksen
Image source: amazon.com, ewitt3
#17 Your Dog’s Door-Crashing Days Are Over! This Cute Dog Door Stopper Will Keep Your Home Safe And Sound (And Your Eardrums Intact)
Review: “Using it on a heavy wooden door in the office and everyone really loves it because its cute and it works.” – Casual Triathlete
Image source: amazon.com, Tracy Tomasic
#18 From Lipsticks To Brushes To That Random Tube Of Glitter You Bought On A Whim, This Chic Organizer Can Handle It All! It’s The Versatile Solution For A Clutter-Free Vanity
Review: “My daughter loves this for her excessive amount of makeup- keeps it organized, allows for multiple size containers, and I love it because her make up is not scattered in all of the drawers.” – TH
Image source: amazon.com, Michelle Bee
#19 Tired Of Scrubbing Grout Until Your Arms Feel Like Noodles? This Rubber Stain Whitener Gel Does The Heavy Lifting For You, So You Can Sit Back And Admire The Results
Review: “This cleaner works!! I’ve tried everything to clean around the mold/mildew in the shower, but this actually works in one try. Easy to use and it’s thick so it sticks to the stain. The directions state to let sit for 5-6 hours, but it worked faster than that. Definitely will buy again.” – Jenny
Image source: amazon.com, Jenny
#20 Blind Spots Got You Feeling Like You’re Driving With A Blindfold On? These Blind Spot Mirrors Will Give You The Extra Vision You Need To Navigate Those Tricky Lane Changes (And Avoid Those Awkward “Oops” Moments)
Review: “It’s small but gives me a great view of the blind spot. I’m elderly and feel like a much safer driver now. This was easy to install and very easy to adjust.” – Steve
Image source: amazon.com, Liz
#21 Dull Skin Got You Feeling Like A Faded Photograph? This Brightening Facial Scrub Will Buff Away Those Blahs And Reveal A Radiant, Youthful Glow
Review: “This product is fantastic! I use it all the time and am probably on my 4th or 5th purchase. I use it once a week-ish, whenever my face starts to feel rough or dry. I’ve used it in the shower for a quick scrub and also as a sort of face mask, leaving it on for 10 or 15 mins and then washing it off. It works great for either. I’ve occasionally used it on my arms and legs too. It leaves my skin so soft and moisturized. Its a really nice, refreshing way to wake up if you use it in the morning.” – Jeremy
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica Jolly
#22 Ired Of Your Cat Batting At Their Water Bowl Like It’s A Toy? This Catit Flower Fountain With Its Gentle Flowing Water Will Entice Even The Pickiest Of Drinkers
Review: “I really lovvveeee this little fountain! At first I was a bit sad because my cats didn’t seem to like it, but after a couple days, and with me leaving it in a spot they all had access to, they all started using it and have loved it since. I really hadn’t seen them drink this much water before so it’s nice to know it’s keeping them hydrated hehe.” – Abigail M
Image source: amazon.com, Abigail M
#23 Clogged Toilet Got You Singing The Blues? This Good Grips Toilet Plunger Is The Discreet Plumbing Hero You Need
Review: “Exactly as described. Not only is it attractive (you do not see the plunger), it’s sturdy, works well, best plunger ever!!” – Marlinta
Image source: amazon.com, Marlinta
