I Paint Colorful Portraits Of Women In The Streets Around The World

My name is Manyoly, I’m a french artist fascinated by women and colors. I have always been artistically attracted by women’s faces, especially their eyes. For the last few years, I’ve been doing and pasting colorful paintings of women in the streets around the world, as a way to celebrate true beauty and diversity. I love the power of colors, and how it can catch people’s attention and give a smile so easily.

Intriguing, attractive, playful, perplexed, or passionate, each of my portrait paintings are inspired by one or more women and by the emotions they emit. My beautiful paintings can be found in the streets of Paris, London, New York, Berlin, Penang, Antwerp, Lisbon, Barcelone, and more, as I like to leave a woman behind me everywhere I go. I’m also putting my painting ideas on canvas, creating a link between street art and art galleries by adding layers of street posters that I turned up and paste as a background for my unique artworks.

My works of art are currently on display in London, Paris, and Marseille and you can discover more walls and canvases on my portfolio and Instagram account.

More info: manyoly.com

Paris – République

Saint Joseph – Martinique

Paris – Belleville

Montpellier – France

Murcia – Spain

Murcia – Spain

Port saint Louis – France

Paris – Le marais

Paris – Le marais

London – Bricklane

Paris – Le marais

Lisbon

New Yrok – Williamsburg

Paris – Belleville

Paris – Le Point Ephémère

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
