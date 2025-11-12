I Paint Colorful Portraits Of Women In The Streets Around The World

My name is Manyoly, I’m a french artist fascinated by women and colors. I have always been artistically attracted by women’s faces, especially their eyes. For the last few years, I’ve been doing and pasting colorful paintings of women in the streets around the world, as a way to celebrate true beauty and diversity. I love the power of colors, and how it can catch people’s attention and give a smile so easily.
Intriguing, attractive, playful, perplexed, or passionate, each of my portrait paintings are inspired by one or more women and by the emotions they emit. My beautiful paintings can be found in the streets of Paris, London, New York, Berlin, Penang, Antwerp, Lisbon, Barcelone, and more, as I like to leave a woman behind me everywhere I go. I’m also putting my painting ideas on canvas, creating a link between street art and art galleries by adding layers of street posters that I turned up and paste as a background for my unique artworks.
My works of art are currently on display in London, Paris, and Marseille and you can discover more walls and canvases on my portfolio and Instagram account.
More info: manyoly.com
Paris – République
Saint Joseph – Martinique
Paris – Belleville
Montpellier – France
Murcia – Spain
Murcia – Spain
Port saint Louis – France
Paris – Le marais
Paris – Le marais
London – Bricklane
Paris – Le marais
Lisbon
New Yrok – Williamsburg
Paris – Belleville
Paris – Le Point Ephémère
Follow Us