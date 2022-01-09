The Top Five Characters on Better Call Saul

Sometime in 2022, Better Call Saul will drop the sixth and final season of the spectacular character study on the world’s most shady lawyer, Saul Goodman. With so many emotions running high going into the last season, this list will focus on the five best characters that have come and gone from the Breaking Bad prequel. Please note, there will be some spoilers so don’t read if you haven’t managed to catch up with the show just yet.
Saul Goodman
James Morgan “Jimmy” McGill made a splash in Breaking Bad, but who knew he would turn out to be such a captivating character? From his struggles of even finding a decent gig in the early seasons, to his battle against his own brother, to Mr. Goodman finally becoming the man that we watched in Breaking Bad, the evolution and character study of Saul Goodman has yet to disappoint thanks to the incredible writing of Vince Gilligan and a tremendous performance from Bob Odenkirk. Saul isn’t your typical sympathetic bad guy. His life has been plagued by his brother trying to hold him back; however, Mr. Goodman has been known to get himself into trouble despite the fact that he’s a damn good lawyer. He’s sleazy and corrupt, but Goodman doesn’t just do it for the money. He wants to prove that he’s the best lawyer in the world and give a big middle finger to anyone who looked down on him in the past. He’s the complete opposite of Walter White, and in some ways, a strong character than him as well.
Mike Ehrmantraut
“I have people. I have people waiting for me. They don’t know what I do, they never will. They’re protected, but I do what I do so they can have a better life and if I live or if I die it really doesn’t make a difference to me as long as they have what they need. So when it’s my time to go, I will go knowing I did everything I could for them. Now, you ask me how I keep going? That’s how.” The morals of Mike are what truly make him a great character. On the surface, Mike seems like a decent guy. He clearly cares about his family and doesn’t do things unless it’s for the good of his daughter and her child; however, Mike is still a bad guy. A corrupt police officer who eventually becomes Gustavo Fring’s right-hand man. It’s also fascinating to see his character slowly rise through the ranks and gain Gustavo’s trust. He’s an intelligent man who doesn’t feed off of power or money, and despite the fact that’s he working with a drug kingpin, he never changes his purpose or adjusts his morals to make Gustavo happy. This show is as much about Mike Ehrmantraut as it is about Saul Goodman, and both characters have greatly benefited from this prequel.
Kim Wexler
Easily the most likeable and sympathetic character on this list and the complete opposite of Jimmy. Kim Wexler sees the good in Jimmy despite the fact that he continuously dabbles in the criminal world. However, there was a notable shift in Wexler in season five. It felt as if Jimmy’s corruption had an effect on her and now Kim is being dragged into his shady lifestyle. The interesting fact is that Kim is never in Breaking Bad, which draws many questions in regards to what happens to her character. Does she die? Or does she finally leave Jimmy? Kim’s character is an example of how having a negative influence in your life can drag you down into a hole so deep that you’ll likely never get out.
Lalo Salamanca
Lalo Salamanca is only mentioned by name during Breaking Bad, so it’s a good thing Vince Gilligan opted to introduce his character in the prequel. Lalo Salamanca is a bad guy. He’ll kill you with ease if you cross him, but he’s the complete opposite of Gustavo. The drug kingpin is more of a closed off/loner type, whereas Lalo Salamanca would easily blend in at party, drinking beers with his buddies and sharing stories about his childhood. What Vince Gilligan has done so well is craft a set of different and unique characters throughout the world of Breaking Bad. Saul Goodman, Mike Ehrmantraut, Gustavo Fring, Ignacio Varga (Nacho), and Lalo are all villains; however, none of them are the same and each man has their own set of morals. It should be interesting to see what happens to Lalo in season six. It’s implied that Lalo dies in Breaking Bad, though it has yet to be confirmed. After the chaos that happened in the finale, all hell will surely break loose between Lalo, Nacho, and Gustavo.
Nacho Varga
Nacho’s fate is also up in the air. For eagle eyed viewers who watched Breaking Bad, there’s a clear line that states whether this character is alive or dead, though we never see him until the prequel. Varga stands somewhere in the middle. He’s not an outright bad guy like Gustavo or Lalo, but he’s not really a good one either. He’s one of the quieter characters throughout the show, but his movements still pack a punch in Better Call Saul. He’s escaped several close calls in prior seasons, will he make it out of season six alive?