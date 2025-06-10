There’s no doubt about it, Taylor Sheridan is one of the hardest working figures in Hollywood. While he has some pull in cinema, TV is where he really shines. After starting off his career as an actor, the Oscar-nominee found his calling when he began scribing rich and addictive stories that made their way to both the big screen and TV sets all across the globe.
Perhaps most renowned for his role as the creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan has proven to be a hard-working and versatile talent that simply will not slow down. As of writing, the Texas-born powerhouse has created 8 television shows, and believe it or not – there’s more on the horizon. So, here’s every upcoming Taylor Sheridan project to get excited about.
Tulsa King Season 3
Tulsa King has proven to be another major hit on Paramount+ for Taylor Sheridan. As a testament to his sheer talent as a writer, he wrote the pilot in just one day. Since then, he has moved positions from showrunner to executive producer, however his initial script truly set the stage for a show that has prospered massively. Season 3 is currently filming and will land on Paramount+ in the fall of 2025. Robert Patrick will join the series, sharing the screen with Sylvester Stallone for the third time following Cop Land and D-Tox.
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4
Mayor of Kingstown is a rare swerve away from Sheridan’s typical American West backdrop, serving as a city-soaked crime series instead. After debuting in 2021, the series hit a bump in the road when lead star Jeremy Renner suffered a catastrophic accident that left him with 38 broken bones. Thankfully, the Oscar-nominated actor is on the mend and season 4 of the hard-hitting crime drama series is in the works. Renner will executive produce alongside Sheridan. However, it is currently unknown if Sheridan will write any of the episodes. Previous seasons saw him provide stories and teleplays, so, it is possible that he will keep his hand in for season 4. The highly-anticipated return will arrive at some point in 2025.
Landman Season 2
Landman opened to a string of positive reviews and was a major success for Paramount+, with its debut episode being streamed by over 35 million viewers globally. Both Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm were praised for their lead performances, with Thornton landing a Golden Globe nomination. The overwhelming success of the show quickly led to a green light for a second season, which will land in November, 2025. Sam Elliot will join the star-studded cast and Taylor Sheridan has reportedly written the first episode.
The Madison
Following the McIntosh family as they move from New York City to the Madison River valley in central Montana, Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison is looking to be another exciting entry into the massive Yellowstone universe. The focus of this spin-off show lands on Stacy Clyburn (played by Michelle Pfeiffer), the matriarch of the family, and her experiences adjusting to the new environment and its difficulties. Production began in Montana in September 2024 and moved to Dallas and Fort Worth, wrapping up in mid-December 2024. The show is expected to land early in 2026. Sheridan serves a creator, and in typical fashion, is believed to have sole writing credits on the pilot episode.
Y: Marshals
Adding another string to his impressive Yellowstone bow, Taylor Sheridan will deliver Y: Marshals in the Spring of 2026. After being officially announced in May, 2025, it was also confirmed that show will focus on the youngest Dutton son Kayce (Luke Grimes). According to Deadline, the series will follow the former Navy SEAL as he attempts to put his ranching days behind him and joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in Montana. Filming is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.
6666
If you thought that the Yellowstone universe ended with Y: Marshals, think again because Taylor Sheridan is on a roll. 6666 has been in the works since 2021 but has faced numerous delays. However, word around Hollywood is that it is still very much happening. Yet, no cast members have been revealed as of yet. According to a press release from Paramount, the show will chart the history of the legendary 6666 Ranch. The press release read: “Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”
Untitled Yellowstone Beth & Rip Spinoff
In Yellowstone, Beth and Rip are highly-regarded as two of the most adored characters. John Dutton’s ambitious and fiercely independent daughter, Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly), is renowned for her nuanced personality and witty humor. Cole Hauser portrays Rip Wheeler, Beth’s husband and the devoted and tough foreman of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. With such a captivating chemistry between them, it’s easy to see why Taylor Sheridan has decided to write yet another Yellowstone spin-off centred on them. As of writing, the series has no official title, however, whispers around tinseltown and beyond are that it will be titled Dutton Ranch.
1944
1944 is perhaps the most anticipated Yellowstone spin-off, which gained a lot of traction in 2024 when Matthew McConaughey‘s name was thrown into the mix. However, his involvement has not yet been confirmed. In terms of the plot, details are sparse. But, if we break down its setting, 1944, this was one year before World War II ended. What we do know is that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) fought in the first World War before the events of Yellowstone spin-off 1923, meaning that it’s possible his son fights in World War II, which could potentially be explored in the show. Filming is expected to begin at the tail end of 2025, which would likely lead to a premiere in late 2026.
Olympus
Despite the juggernaut TV icon he has become, Taylor Sheridan kicked off his writing journey in 2015 with the critically-acclaimed thriller Sicario. His next project, Hell or High Water, saw him bag an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Then, in 2017, he garnered a wealth of praise for his role as writer and director for Wind River. His last movie screenplay came in 2021 with the action-packed Angelina Jolie vehicle, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Since then, Sheridan has stayed confined to television, but he is set to return to cinema with Olympus. This movie marks a major switch in style for Sheridan, described as a fantasy action movie that focuses on a decorated soldier turned spy who finds out he is descended from the Greek Gods and could actually be humanity’s last hope. Olympus is currently in pre-production with no talent other than Sheridan attached.
Fast
Fast tells the story of a former U.S. special forces officer who is recruited by the government’s Drug Enforcement Agency to lead a take down a team of ruthless drug dealers who are protected by the CIA. Initially announced in 2018, the movie has faced many hurdles, including the departure of lead star Chris Pratt. As of writing, the film is still in pre-production with no replacement in line for Pratt. However, The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor is attached to direct.
