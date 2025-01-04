Every TV Show Created By Taylor Sheridan, Ranked

Anyone who has watched American television long enough, especially fans of the Western genre, would recognize Taylor Sheridan. In the past few years, Sheridan has created some of the best Western and crime shows on American television. He’s a screenwriter, producer, actor, and director. With the number of running shows on television and more in production, Taylor Sheridan is easily one of the busiest TV producers today.
Taylor Sheridan’s professional career began in 1995 in acting. However, he found a passion for storytelling and transitioned into screenwriting. It was only a matter of time before he made his directorial debut and began producing films and TV shows. Interestingly, Sheridan’s first created show premiered in 2018. Less than a decade later, he’s conquered a niche on television. Here’s a ranking of every Taylor Sheridan TV show from worst to best.
8. The Last Cowboy
Based on the timeline of show creation, The Last Cowboy is Taylor Sheridan’s second show. The show premiered on July 24, 2019, as a reality competition TV show that focuses on the high-stakes world of professional reining, a Western-style horse-riding competition. The Last Cowboy follows 16 elite horse trainers and riders as they compete in various events.
These events culminate in the “Run for a Million,” a major competition with a sole winner walking away with $1 million. So far, The Last Cowboy has aired five seasons, with season 5 premiering on November 15, 2024. Taylor Sheridan’s intention for creating the show is to bring more mainstream attention to the world of Western horse sports while showcasing the traditions and values of cowboy culture.
7. Lioness
Lioness (officially titled Special Ops: Lioness) is Taylor Sheridan’s first spy thriller show on television. The show premiered on July 23, 2023, and has successfully aired 2 seasons with a combined 16 episodes. Lioness revolves around a covert CIA program designed to combat terrorism by infiltrating networks through female operatives. The show follows Joe (Zoe Saldaña), an officer in charge of the Lioness program in the field.
Joe manages the team and balances the pressure of her dangerous job with her personal life. Joe recruits Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a young and determined ex-Marine, into the Lioness program. Special Ops: Lioness blends espionage, intense action, and personal drama while exploring themes of morality and loyalty. The show also features prominent actors like Nicole Kidman, who plays a high-ranking CIA officer and Joe’s boss. Morgan Freeman also joins the show in a supporting role as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins.
6. Mayor of Kingstown
The crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. Like other Sheridan shows, Mayor of Kingstown airs on Paramount+. The gritty drama is set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. In Kingstown, the prison industry dominates the local economy. The show follows the McLusky family, who act as power brokers in the town.
The McLuskys navigate the complex and often corrupt relationships between law enforcement, politicians, prisoners, and their families. Mayor of Kingstown primarily focuses on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), the middle brother of the family, who becomes “Mayor” after his older brother’s death. As the new Mayor of Kingstown, Mike acts as a mediator between the town’s various factions. Mayor of Kingstown premiered on November 14, 2021, and has run for 3 seasons across 30 episodes.
5. Tulsa King
Taylor Sheridan added another crime drama to his TV show collection with Tulsa King. The show premiered on November 13, 2022, and stars Sylvester Stallone in his first major television role. Tulsa King follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), a New York Mafia capo.
After serving 25 years in prison, The General is released and immediately sent by his boss to establish new criminal operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Feeling undervalued by his mob family, The General sets out to build his empire in Tulsa’s unfamiliar and rural setting. To this end, he assembles a diverse group of misfits to help him navigate the local underground.
4. Landman
Landman is Taylor Sheridan’s most recently created TV show. Sheridan co-created the drama series with Christian Wallace, which premiered on November 17, 2024. Landman was largely inspired by Wallace’s Boomtown podcast. The show centers on the significant oil boom in West Texas and its impact on local communities.
As such, Landman is set in the boomtowns of West Texas and portrays the lives of roughnecks and billionaires navigating the oil industry’s volatile landscape. Billy Bob Thornton leads the cast as Tommy Norris, an abrasive landman working for an oil company. Also cast in supporting roles are Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Jacob Lofland.
3. 1923
Sitting comfortably as Taylor Sheridan’s third-most-rated created TV show is his prequel/sequel series 1923. The show is Yellowstone’s second prequel series. 1923 explores the history of the Dutton family during the early 20th century as they faced various challenges while building their legacy in Montana. The show’s story is led by Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), the Dutton family’s patriarch and matriarch.
1923 is set during the titular year and captures a turbulent period in American history. These include the aftermath of World War I, the Great Depression, and Prohibition. These historical backdrops add to the struggles faced by the Dutton family as they defend their sprawling Yellowstone Ranch against external threats, including rival landowners, economic hardships, and cultural shifts. 1923 premiered on December 18, 2022, with its second and final season scheduled to premiere on February 23, 2025.
2. Yellowstone
The Yellowstone series was Taylor Sheridan’s first major and, interestingly, his most successful project on television. Sheridan co-created Yellowstone with John Linson. Yellowstone focuses on the present-day Dutton family. The family is led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the series exploring the family’s efforts to defend their land and way of life from constant threats, whether from land developers or neighboring Native American reservations. Yellowstone has been praised for its gritty storytelling, complex characters, and exploration of heritage, land use, and identity issues. The show successfully aired for 5 seasons after it premiered on June 20, 2018.
1. 1883
Surprisingly, 1883 slightly surpassed Yellowstone in critical ratings to become Taylor Sheridan’s highest-rated TV show. 1883 was created as Yellowstone’s first prequel show. The show tells the origin story of the Dutton family, who eventually became the owners of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana. 1883 is also set in its titular year and follows the Duttons as they journey westward in search of a better life.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play James Dillard Dutton and Margaret Dutton, the Dutton family patriarch and matriarch, respectively. They, alongside their children Elsa (Isabel May) and John (Audie Rick), join a wagon train of immigrants led by former Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott). 1883 aired for only one season from December 19, 2021, to February 27, 2022. Besides these his successfully created TV shows, here’s everything to know about Taylor Sheridan.
