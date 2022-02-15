Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the biggest movie out on the market today. The latest Tom Holland vehicle has amassed over $1 billion in box office totals and the approval rating from critics and fans is at an all-time high. There’s no denying that it’s a great film, but which moments stand out the most in the third entry of the popular series? This list will highlight the five best moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Doc. Ock Makes His Grand Appearance
In retrospect, it feels that the creativity for re-introductions was given to the villains based on the lackluster arrivals of Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire. MJ not trusting Garfield provided several fun moments, but the return of Doc Ock and Green Goblin was great! It’s been 20-years since seeing Alfred Molina’s unforgettable turn as the popular villain and the actor never felt out of place during his appearance. Ultimately, Green Goblin was the star of the show, but Molina and Electro got some nice character development that made their appearances feel more than just fan service. The quick battle brought back fun flashes of the original Spider-Man 2 fight between the two characters, but Goblin’s green bomb was a nice teaser for what’s to come.
The Interdimensional Battle Between Dr. Strange and Spider-Man
Peter being Peter, he sees the good in the villains and doesn’t want to send them back to their doom, which ultimately sparked an extremely cool interdimensional fight between Dr. Strange and Spider-Man. As always, the visual effects for this sequence are amazing and the action is fluid and easy to follow. Peter breaking into the mirror dimension was smooth and their back-and-forth was thrilling. Since Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is coming out in a few months, Marvel has done an excellent job of incorporating the hero into several films and the excitement of the second feature is at an all-time high. Of course, Spider-Man wins this battle by outsmarting Dr. Strange and setting all the events to come up later, but this is easily the best fight in the entire film.
Aunt May Dies
With great power, comes great responsibility. The moment Aunt May said this should’ve been an indicator that Aunt May wasn’t going to make it through this world, but it was truly a shocking moment. The Tom Holland version of Spider-Man skipped the whole Uncle Ben dies origin story, so it set the scene for another close relative of Peter to meet their fate. Wisely, Jon Watts saved this big death in the third film because we actually got to connect with Marisa Tomei’s character. It was easily the most emotional scene in the film and it’s hard to not squeeze a tear out for the sad moment. The entire sequence plays out to perfection and Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei deserve credit for their tremendous acting ability. It gave Spider-Man: No Way Home the emotional spark that the film needed and set up an interesting path for Tom Holland’s character.
All three Spider-Man’s unite!
Though the re-introduction of the original Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man was lackluster, the chemistry between McGuire, Garfield, Holland was strong the moment they shared the screen together. It was great seeing the three Spider-Man’s working together and it provided a nice balance that showcased their distinct style and some great callbacks as well. Garfield going out of his way to save MJ was a strong character moment, as was his conversation with Electro once his powers were stripped. Tobey stopping Holland from murdering Green Goblin was another strong and emotional moment. It was also great seeing Doc Ock working alongside the three Spider-Men. One thing that No Way Home does so well is develop multiple characters and the payoffs were very rewarding. The trio didn’t have as much screen time as the villains, but every second of watching McGuire, Garfield, Holland working together was a blast.
The emotional good-bye between Peter, Ned, and MJ
So, Spider-Man saves the villains from dying in their dimension, but he hasn’t exactly saved the world. Parker decides that the only option was to make the world forget about him, including MJ and Ned. The sentimental beats of No Way Home hit perfectly as it was a nice touch for Dr. Strange to let Parker call him by his first name. It was also a sweet goodbye moment involving all three characters. The excellent song score and beautiful imagery of the sunset really made the impact of their relationship coming to a close. We’ve followed these characters and their dynamic for the past three films and this moment truly tugged at the heartstring because we watched them grow and evolve as time passed in the Spidey verse. The chances of Peter and MJ getting back together are strong, as well as him becoming best friends with Ned once again, but the journey to that moment will surely be an interesting ride.