Hey Pandas, What Is The Latest Artwork You Have Made? (Closed)

Please send some artworks.
#1 I’m Not An Artist. I Did One Of Those Learn To Paint Events With My Mom Where We Painted This Particular Picture. I Call It “Cosmic Elephant”. I Am Proud Of It Though, And My Husband Wanted To Hang It On The Wall. Sorry About Picture Quality, My Phone Is A Little Outdated
#2 My Farmyard Scene Made From Bread Clips
#3 Little Dog
#4 Idk If It Counts, Just Don’t Downvote If It’s Bad
#5 Yo Ho Ho
#6 Made The Cores From Portal 2
#7 It Was A Little Sketch Of Дмитрий Шостакович Who Is My Favorite Classical Composer 💀 It’s Not Too Good Sorry
#8 She’s Awesome. I Haven’t Colored Her Yet. I Might Post Her Again She I Do, Hope You All Don’t Mind :)
#9 Idk What This Is!
#10 Another Bread Clips Project
#11 I Saw Fireflies For The First Time The Other Day! I Acted Like A 5yo Lol
#12 This Drawing Of Mike Dirnt (The Bassist From Green Day) (Also I Had To Get A New Account)
#13 I Make Quote Bookmarks (The Left One Is My Latest)
#14 Mermaid With Humpback Whales
#15 This Is The Artwork I Used For My Profile Picture
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us