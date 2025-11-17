Hey Pandas, What Is The Latest Artwork You Have Made? (Closed)

by

Please send some artworks.

#1 I’m Not An Artist. I Did One Of Those Learn To Paint Events With My Mom Where We Painted This Particular Picture. I Call It “Cosmic Elephant”. I Am Proud Of It Though, And My Husband Wanted To Hang It On The Wall. Sorry About Picture Quality, My Phone Is A Little Outdated

#2 My Farmyard Scene Made From Bread Clips

#3 Little Dog

#4 Idk If It Counts, Just Don’t Downvote If It’s Bad

#5 Yo Ho Ho

#6 Made The Cores From Portal 2

#7 It Was A Little Sketch Of Дмитрий Шостакович Who Is My Favorite Classical Composer 💀 It’s Not Too Good Sorry

#8 She’s Awesome. I Haven’t Colored Her Yet. I Might Post Her Again She I Do, Hope You All Don’t Mind :)

#9 Idk What This Is!

#10 Another Bread Clips Project

#11 I Saw Fireflies For The First Time The Other Day! I Acted Like A 5yo Lol

#12 This Drawing Of Mike Dirnt (The Bassist From Green Day) (Also I Had To Get A New Account)

#13 I Make Quote Bookmarks (The Left One Is My Latest)

#14 Mermaid With Humpback Whales

#15 This Is The Artwork I Used For My Profile Picture

