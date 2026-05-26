The Most Underrated Nicholas Braun Performances You Need to Watch

For many TV audiences, Succession turned Nicholas Braun into a household name. His portrayal of Greg Hirsch transformed him from a familiar face into one of television’s most memorable awkward antiheroes. Besides earning him Emmy nominations and making “Cousin Greg” a pop-culture staple, it also narrowed public perception of what Braun can do as an actor.
As such, his latest turn in The Sheep Detectives feels important. Braun plays Tim Derry, a rural police officer caught in the middle of the film’s bizarre murder mystery. For newer fans discovering Braun through this trending release, there’s a long list of overlooked performances worth revisiting. Long before Greg Hirsch and Tim Derry, Braun built a career marked by sharp comedic turns, emotional supporting roles, and performances that showcased a far greater range than many people realize.
Greg Hirsch in Succession (Yes, It’s Still Underrated)
While it may sound strange to call Greg Hirsch underrated because the character became wildly popular, Braun’s actual performance often gets overshadowed by Succession’s bigger dramatic fireworks. Greg could have been written off as comic relief, yet Braun made him one of the most unpredictable players in the Roy family’s brutal ecosystem.
What makes the performance special is Braun’s control of discomfort. He turns stammering, hesitation, and physical awkwardness into strategy. Across four seasons, Greg evolves from a clueless outsider into someone willing to play the game, and Braun makes every step believable.
Derrek in Zola
Nicholas Braun’s performance in the Taylour Paige and Riley Keough-led Zola remains one of his boldest. Playing Derrek, the clueless boyfriend dragged into escalating chaos, Braun leans into absurdity without losing the character’s humanity. It’s uncomfortable, hilarious, and sometimes tragic. His comedic timing carries much of the film’s tension. Braun understands that Lloyd’s ignorance creates the humor, but his vulnerability keeps the audience invested. It’s one of those performances that gets better on rewatch.
Josh in How to Be Single
Romantic comedies rarely give supporting actors much room to leave an impression, but Nicholas Braun makes the most of his screen time in How to Be Single. Josh could have been a throwaway joke, but Braun gives him a specific energy that makes him unforgettable. His confidence mixed with complete social obliviousness creates some of the film’s funniest moments. The performance was yet another reminder that Braun knows how to build a character quickly and make him memorable.
Ponytail Derek in The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Perks of Being a Wallflower gave Nicholas Braun one of his earliest emotionally grounded performances. While his role isn’t large, his presence adds authenticity to the world around the main characters. Braun understood the emotional texture of the story and played his part with restraint. The role matters because it showed early signs of Braun’s ability to fit into emotionally complex ensemble casts. He never overplays scenes, which makes his performance feel natural.
Zack in Sky High
For many millennials, Sky High introduced them to Nicholas Braun, as it was his film debut. Playing Will’s (Michael Angarano) best friend, Braun brought an easy charm to a superhero comedy that has aged surprisingly well. Even then, his strengths were visible. He had the awkward charisma and comedic rhythm that would later define many of his best roles. Looking back, Sky High feels like the foundation of Braun’s screen identity.
Cameron James in 10 Things I Hate About You
Before Nicholas Braun became widely known for playing socially awkward outsiders with hidden ambition, he spent time sharpening that skill on television. One of his overlooked performances came in the short-lived 10 Things I Hate About You TV adaptation, where he played Cameron James. The series, based on the 1999 teen comedy, gave Braun room to explore the kind of lovable discomfort that would later become one of his trademarks. As Cameron, he played the new kid trying to navigate romance, friendship, and the chaos surrounding the Stratford sisters.
Michael in Date and Switch
This coming-of-age comedy gave Nicholas Braun a leading role and let him carry emotional weight. Michael is funny, insecure, and relatable, and Braun balances all three sides of the character effectively. Co-starring Dakota Johnson, Nick Offerman, and several other notable names, Date and Switch didn’t get massive attention, but it remains one of Braun’s best showcases as a lead. It proved he could anchor a story rather than simply support one.
Robert Holt in Cat Person
Cat Person allowed Nicholas Braun to tap into darker, more uncomfortable territory. The film thrives on ambiguity, and Braun plays directly into that uncertainty. He makes Robert hard to read, which keeps the tension alive. It’s a very different performance from his comedic work and one of the clearest examples of his range.
Tim Derry in The Sheep Detectives
Nicholas Braun’s newest role deserves immediate mention because it reflects how much he has grown. In The Sheep Detectives, he plays Tim Derry, the local officer investigating the central mystery, and the role blends slapstick comedy with procedural frustration.
What stands out is Braun’s willingness to look ridiculous while staying committed to the character’s reality. Such balance has always been his strength. For audiences just discovering him in The Sheep Detectives, the performance works as both entertainment and a gateway into Nicholas Braun’s deeper filmography.
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