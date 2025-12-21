Taylour Paige Movies and TV Shows: Where You Know the ‘It’ Series Actress From

Unlike several actors her age, Taylour Paige can jump from emotionally charged dramas to outrageous comedies without missing a beat. Over the years, Paige’s filmography has evolved into a rich collection of memorable performances. She has proven her skill and talent on the small and big screen, balancing her growing indie acclaim with mainstream success. Her evolution from dancer to award-nominated actress is one of Hollywood’s most inspiring career trajectories.
While she has found success on the big screen, Taylour Paige recently landed her biggest television role in the HBO supernatural horror series It: Welcome to Derry. In the series, which serves as a prequel to the 2017 and 2019 movies, Paige plays Charlotte Hanlon, the wife of Jovan Adepo’s character. If the actress looks familiar, here’s a closer look at Taylour Paige’s most memorable movies and TV shows, and where you might have seen this It: Welcome to Derry actress before.
Hit the Floor (2013–2016)
Before the big-screen fame, Taylour Paige first caught viewers’ attention on VH1’s hit sports drama Hit the Floor. Paige played Ahsha Hayes, a wide-eyed yet determined young woman who joins the Los Angeles Devil Girls’ dance team. She soon finds herself entangled in a world of ambition, rivalry, and scandal. Paige stood out for her undeniable dance skills and her portrayal of Ahsha’s journey. Although the show ran for 4 seasons, Paige’s character only appeared in the first 3. While Hit the Floor was far from Paige’s debut role, it was the first major role of her career.
Jean of the Joneses (2016)
Taylour Paige’s first major role on the big screen was in the 2016 Canadian comedy-drama Jean of the Joneses. With the relative success of Hit the Floor, Paige led the cast of the movie. The indie dramedy centers on Jean Jones, a young writer navigating family dysfunction and self-discovery after a family death brings long-held secrets to light. The film received praise for its witty script and ensemble cast, with Paige’s grounded portrayal receiving special praise from critics. Jean of the Joneses also starred Sherri Shepherd, who played Paige’s character’s mother.
Zola (2020)
Although it was far from a commercial success, Zola received critical acclaim. The film was based on A’Ziah “Zola” King’s viral 2015 Twitter thread. Paige portrayed Zola, a Detroit waitress who embarks on a wild, chaotic road trip to Florida with a new acquaintance. However, she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous world of crime and exploitation. Paige’s performance earned widespread acclaim, including a nomination for Best Actress at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards. For audiences that watched the movie, Zola probably introduced them to Taylour Paige. Zola also starred Riley Keough and Colman Domingo.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)
In the same year, Taylour Paige delivered yet another standout performance in Netflix’s drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Paige starred opposite Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman. Adapted from August Wilson’s acclaimed play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom explores the tension within a 1920s Chicago recording session led by blues legend Ma Rainey. Paige played Dussie Mae, Ma Rainey’s lady friend. Despite sharing the screen with heavyweights, Paige held her own, delivering a memorable performance, even though she was cast in a supporting role.
Mack & Rita (2022)
In Mack & Rita, Taylour Paige took a lighter turn, appearing alongside the late Diane Keaton. Mack & Rita, a whimsical body-swap comedy, follows Mack, a 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail), who magically transforms into her 70-year-old self (Keaton) after a strange encounter. Paige plays Carla, Mack’s best friend, whose warmth and loyalty provide much of the film’s emotional grounding. Although the movie was panned by critics, even earning Keaton a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress, Mack & Rita was a commercial success.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)
A more recent role in which audiences might recognize Taylour Paige is the long-awaited fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. In the action-comedy sequel, Paige plays Jane Saunders, Axel Foley’s (Eddie Murphy) estranged daughter. She becomes a key part of the film’s plot as Murphy’s character returns to Los Angeles for another round of chaos and crime-solving. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F marked a new phase in Taylour Paige’s career, as it became her biggest career project.
Brothers (2024)
Continuing her impressive streak, Taylour Paige joined the cast of Brothers, co-starring alongside Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage. The film centers around two very different siblings who discover surprising family secrets. Although Paige is cast in a supporting role, the popularity and quality of the cast make it another project from which viewers may recognize her. With her rising profile, it’s no surprise that Taylour Paige was cast in It: Welcome to Derry.
