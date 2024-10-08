Hollywood has its fair share of Canadian actors who have risen to the pinnacle of success. For over a century, many of these Canadian actors have seamlessly crossed borders to become household names. As neighbors, Canada continues to bring a pool of talented actors into Hollywood, contributing to the growth of the American cinema.
Despite the same, many of these stars retain close ties to their Canadian roots. On the other hand, several have naturalized as Americans, holding dual citizenship. Whether they hail from the bustling city of Toronto or the rugged landscapes of British Columbia, three Canadian actors have love proven their worth. Here are 11 famous Canadian actors in Hollywood you probably didn’t know were Canadians.
1. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds has never shied away from identifying as a Canadian. He is an actor, producer, and successful businessman. Reynolds was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on October 23, 1976. In the last decade, he has risen to become a household name and is considered one of the most successful and richest Canadian actors in Hollywood. He made his screen debut in 1991.
He’s famous for portraying Marvel Comics’ Deadpool superhero character, as well as having a sarcastic, sharp-edged wit. Besides his superhero characters, he’s known for his roles in 6 Underground (2019), Free Guy (2021), The Adam Project (2022), and IF (2024). As a businessman, Ryan Reynolds co-owns the Welsh football club Wrexham with Rob McElhenney. He sold his ownership stake in Aviation Gin in 2020 in a $610 million deal. Ryan Reynolds owns a stake in Mint Mobile.
2. Rachel McAdams
Actress Rachel McAdams was born in London, Ontario, Canada, on November 17, 1978. McAdams began her screen career starring in several Canadian film and television productions. Rachel McAdams made her Hollywood debut in the 2002 fantasy comedy The Hot Chick. She starred alongside Rob Schneider as Jessica Spencer, a cheerleader who switches bodies with Schneider’s character. 2004 was her international breakthrough year as she starred as Regina George in the Lindsay Lohan-led Mean Girls and Allie Hamilton in The Notebook. Since then, Rachel McAdams has had a successful career with her most recent credits in the 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and 2023 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
3. Ryan Gosling
Since co-starring in the famous romantic drama The Notebook with fellow Canadian actor Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling has had an impressive career upturn. The three-time Academy Award-nominated actor was recognized for his performances in Half Nelson (2006), La La Land (2016), and Barbie (2023). Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario, Canada, on November 12, 1980. Gosling has raked up several other notable roles throughout his two-decade career. Ryan Gosling is known for his roles in Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Ides of March (2011), First Man (2018), The Gray Man (2022), and The Fall Guy (2024).
4. Michael Cera
Michael Cera is another famous Canadian actor who has broken into Hollywood and carved a niche for himself. Cera is known for playing quirky, shy, offbeat, and awkward characters. Michael Cera was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on June 7, 1988. Michael Cera is known for his roles in Superbad (2007), Juno (2007), and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010). He also starred in Molly’s Game (2017) and Barbie (2023). On television, Michael Cera played George Michael Bluth in the Fox/Netflix satirical sitcom Arrested Development.
5. Keanu Reeves
Everyone’s favorite actor, Keanu Reeves, is also Canadian. Reeves’ fanbase on and off screen has grown astronomically since his roles in Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994). Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 2, 1964, but raised in Toronto, Canada. The sexagenarian actor’s citizenship is Canadian. A few of his earliest notable roles include The Devil’s Advocate (1997), The Matrix film series, Constantine (2005), and The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008). In the mid-2010s, he joined the John Wick film series, playing its eponymous character.
6. Seth Rogen
Like many Canadian actors before and after him, Seth Rogen began his career in Canada. Rogen, known for his acting and comedy work, began his professional career as a stand-up comic. Seth Rogen was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 15, 1982. Seth Rogen only moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver at age 16 to star in Judd Apatow‘s series Freaks and Geeks. The experience and working relationship helped earn him a spot on Apatow’s Undeclared sitcom. Seth Rogen is known for roles in Knocked Up (2007), Superbad (2007), The Green Hornet (2011), The Interview (2014), Steve Jobs (2015), The Fabelmans (2022), and Dumb Money (2023).
7. Catherine O’Hara
Veteran actress Catherine O’Hara was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 4, 1954. Before O’Hara had her Hollywood big break in the 1988 Beetlejuice, she had spent a decade working in Canadian television. She was a tenured member of the Canadian television sketch comedy Second City Television (SCTV). Catherine O’Hara became a global icon playing Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) mother in the first two installments of the Home Alone film series. O’Hara is also known for playing Moira Rose in the award-winning Schitt’s Creek.
8. Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey conquered Hollywood’s comedy genre in the 1990s and 2000s. By the mid-90s, he became the first actor to receive a $20 million salary. Jim Carrey represents a generation of Canadian actors that dominated Hollywood. Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, on January 17, 1962. Carrey’s iconic roles are too numerous to mention. From the 1990s, notable mentions include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), Liar Liar (1997), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Bruce Almighty (2003), and voicing Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
9. Neve Campbell
After initially working in Canadian film and television, Neve Campbell moved to the United States. Her first major role in the Fox teen drama series Party of Five coincidentally became her breakout role. However, in her career spanning over three decades, Neve Campbell is famous for playing Sidney Prescott in the slasher franchise Scream. So far, the franchise has six released films, with Neve Campbell reprising her character in all of them except the sixth installment. Neve Campbell was born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, on October 3, 1973.
10. Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh has had a fantastic television career. She has starred in several award-nominated TV series. Although of Asian descent, Sandra Oh was born in Nepean, Ontario, Canada, on July 20, 1971. She naturalized as an American citizen in 2018. After a decade-long career, Oh landed her career-defining role as Cristina Yang in ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She’s also known for playing Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and recently played Ms. Sofia Mori in HBO’s The Sympathizer.
11. Mike Myers
Legendary actor, comedian, and filmmaker Mike Myers represents a different generation of Canadian actors with successful careers in Hollywood. Mike Myers was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 25, 1963. He has been named an Officer of the Order of Canada and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although his career began on Canadian television, his work and performances on NBC’s Saturday Night Live put him on the map.
Mike Myers went on to receive further recognition for his roles in Wayne’s World (1992–1993), Austin Powers (1997–2002), and Shrek (2001–present) film series. Myers’ most recent projects were the 2020 Amsterdam movie and the Canadian comedy miniseries The Pentaverate. In addition to these iconic Canadian actors in Hollywood, check out these top Australian actors in Hollywood.
