Is Ryan Gosling Married: Who Is Ryan Gosling’s Wife?

Ryan Gosling is famously known for keeping his love life away from media scrutiny but marriage rumors have followed him for many years. Despite his strict privacy policy, it’s no secret that the Canadian actor has been in a few high-profile relationships. From dating his Murder by Numbers co-star Sandra Bullock for a year to his off-and-on romance with his The Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams, Gosling has had his fair share of failed relationships but he seems to have found his happy place with Eva Mendes.
Arguably Hollywood’s most private couple, Gosling and Mendes have always kept things mysterious, keeping the juicy details about their relationship private. Ryan Gosling has been in a relationship with Mendes since September 2011 and they are building a family together. However, the Hollywood power couple has kept fans out of the loop about their marital status for many years. Regardless, there have been hints that might explain if Gosling and Mendes are married.
Is Ryan Gosling Married To Eva Mendes?
Despite several rumors swirling around about their marital status, neither Gosling nor Mendes has officially confirmed they are married. Nevertheless, the lovely duo often drops hints during interviews, suggesting they might be married. In mid-2022 Mendes courted marriage rumors during an interview on Australian podcast The Kyle and Jackie O Show when she responded to speculations about her marital status, saying “Who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.” Indeed, the Urban Legends: Final Cut star has maintained a mysterious front around her relationship with Gosling.
In another interview in June 2022, Mendes alluded to being married to Gosling while talking to Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon on Channel Nine’s Today about her charity work in Australia. “Everyone is so welcoming here, and my husband, Ryan, is here, and we are having the best time,” she said. Mendes dropped another hint later in November with a picture of a tattoo on her wrist that reads: “de Gosling,” suggesting a long-term commitment.
Again, a caption on a clip of one of Gosling’s interviews during the Barbie press tour refers to Eva and Gosling as husband and wife. Beyond the foregoing and a few other hints, Gosling and Mendes have not shared many details about their relationship. One thing is clear though, the two are madly in love with each other and their bond has only gotten stronger since they began dating in 2011.
How Did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Meet?
Despite speculations that Gosling and Mendes met while filming their 2012 film, The Place Beyond the Pines, this is not the case. Mendes set the record straight in an Instagram post to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the movie. “We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera,” she captioned a short video of her and Goslings in their roles. She did acknowledge the role the movie played in strengthening their bond.
They began dating in 2011, around the same time they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines. Though they were yet to confirm their relationship at the time, Gosling and Mendes made their red carpet debut in September 2012 to promote their movie at the TIFF Awards. She later confessed on The Kelly Clarkson Show about struggling to keep their first public appearance professional without showing her affection for him.
They Have Two Daughters Together
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are parents to two girls. Their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, was born in September 2014. They welcomed the second daughter Amada Lee Gosling, in April 2016, named after Mendes’s grandmother. Interestingly, both parents didn’t want kids until they met each other. For Gosling, the moment he fell for Mendes, he knew he didn’t want kids without her.
True to their privacy rules, Mendes and Ryan Gosling always protect their kids from public scrutiny. They are also making necessary changes to ensure their girls grow up without the influence of the celebrity lifestyle. As such, Mendes took a break from her acting career to focus on raising them. While Gosling still acts, Mendes keeps herself busy with her business exploits. One of her latest inventions is a special sponge for doing dishes. She has also designed amazing clothes for women. These are the five best Eva Mendes acting credits.
